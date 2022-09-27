ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 27

TRU
4d ago

Not his kids. Dad should have come - work emergency - yea right. Yes , she had her hands full, so if the dad couldn’t come , she should have re- scheduled the trip. Sounds like the Dad didn’t want to be bothered either.

Reply
22
Guest
4d ago

Danny should probably get his own place before baby #6 arrives. Mom should hire a nanny to help her out with her children on her next vacation. Obviously Danny didn’t think he would be asked to cover his ticket, hotel room and food with babysitting services for the younger siblings.

Reply
12
Margaret Evans
4d ago

it's not the son's responsibility to watch his siblings. the mom chose to have all these kids she needs to call on her husband to chip in and from experience older kids will be resentful in the future..

Reply
12
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Briana B.

Teen Devastated After She Planned a Party Assuming She Would Win Homecoming Queen

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was homecoming, and I along with three other girls was nominated for homecoming queen. I didn't really put too much thought into it. I thought it would be cool to win, but I was fine if I didn't. I actually didn't think that I had a chance because I assumed the whole thing would be rigged.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Babysitting#Vacation#U Unusual
ohmymag.co.uk

19-year-old woman gives birth to twins with two separate fathers

Babies are the joy of life, so naturally, every parent is ecstatic when they finally get to meet their newborn child. The same was the case with this 19-year-old woman who was prepared to welcome, not one, but two babies. However, what she didn’t prepare for was the unexpected surprise that she would receive after her twins were born.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Independent

‘My son didn’t mean to die’: Mother issues warning after boy dies doing viral TikTok challenge

A mother who said her son died after attempting a viral challenge has issued a warning to parents and teenagers about the danger of the Tik Tok trend.Lauryn Keating said she found her 14-year-old son Leon Brown unresponsive in his room at their home in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire on 25 August.She later learned that he had tried the “blackout challenge”, a viral trend that is believed to have caused the brain injury which led to the death of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee last month.In the latest iteration of a dangerous dare, children film themselves holding their breath until they fall...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
985M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy