ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Labour will set 70 per cent homeowning target if elected, Keir Starmer announces

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6fRG_0iC5wZf800

A Labour government will set a target to ensure 70 per cent of Britons own their own homes, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The party will also help “real” first-time buyers onto the property ladder with a new mortgage guarantee scheme, ensuring they can jump ahead of buy-to-let landlords or second homeowners .

“My message is this: If you are grafting every hour to buy your own home, Labour is on your side. Labour is the party of home ownership in Britain today,” Mr Starmer said during his conference speech.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

When we judge politicians’ views, why should their skin colour be in any way relevant?

There were so many ways to criticise Kwasi Kwarteng last week. The authenticity of his ethnicity was not one of them. The MP Rupa Huq lost the Labour whip after calling Kwarteng “superficially black” at a Labour conference fringe meeting – an unacceptably prejudiced conclusion to draw from her observation that he has more in common with other privately educated colleagues than with her black constituents on a housing estate.
SOCIETY
The Independent

SNP says ‘worst yet to come’ under Truss premiership

The Prime Minister has no mandate to impose greater austerity in Scotland, the SNP’s Westminster leader has said.Ian Blackford said that “the worst of this Truss government is yet to come” as the Conservatives begin their conference on Sunday.His comments come after a key ally of the Prime Minister, Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke, signalled ministers are looking to shrink the overall size of the state alongside falling tax rates.Mr Clarke told The Times: “My big concern in politics is that western Europe is just living in a fool’s paradise whereby we can be ever less productive relative to our...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘livid’ Tory MPs

Liz Truss has a matter of days to row back on controversial tax and welfare cuts or face a parliamentary rebellion which could see her removed from Downing Street by Christmas, Conservative MPs have warned.As the prime minister arrived in Birmingham for her first annual conference as leader, senior backbenchers told The Independent that MPs across the party are “livid” at suggestions she plans to renege on a promised benefit uprating to pay for tax cuts for the rich in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.One described the combination of austerity for the poor and giveaways for the wealthy as “electoral...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
The Independent

Truss’s approval rating plummets following mini-Budget turmoil

Liz Truss’s approval rating has plummeted in the wake of the financial market turmoil which followed Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget, according to a new opinion poll.Opinium’s latest survey found more than half the public – 55 per cent – disapprove of the job she is doing against just 18 per cent who approve – a net rating of minus 37.Support for Mr Kwarteng showed a similar drop, with 55 per cent disapproving against 15 per cent approving – a net rating of minus 40 – down 30 points on a week ago.Half – 51 per cent – thought he...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Molly Russell inquest should send shockwaves through Silicon Valley, warns NSPCC

A coroner’s conclusion that Molly Russell died after suffering from “negative effects of online content” should “send shockwaves through Silicon Valley”, online safety campaigners have said.In his ruling, senior coroner Andrew Walker said online material viewed by the 14-year-old on sites such as Instagram and Pinterest “was not safe” and “shouldn’t have been available for a child to see”.In response, the Russell family said it is “time the toxic corporate culture at the heart of the world’s biggest social media platform changed”.Children’s charity NSPCC said the conclusions of the inquest “must be a turning point” and tech companies must now...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Environment secretary’s own constituency has sewage dumped in rivers 11 hours a day

Untreated sewage is being dumped into rivers in the environment secretary's constituency for an average of 11 hours every day, official figures show.According to Environment Agency statistics Ranil Jayawardena's North East Hampshire constituency was subjected to over 4,000 hours of sewage discharge last year.Opposition parties accused the government of making “excuse after excuse” for failing to stop the dumping by privatised water companies.There has been a 2,553 per cent increase in sewage discharges over the last five years, according to the Environment Agency's figures.And despite rules that say they should only be dumping the sewage in exceptional circumstances, official figures...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss tells Tory rebels ‘there is no option but to change’

Liz Truss has warned Tory rebels urging her to abandon her controversial tax cutting agenda that she will not change course, telling them “the status quo isn’t an option”.The Prime Minister rejected calls to sack Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng after the chaos caused by his mini-budget, insisting he was doing an “excellent job” despite the turmoil on the financial markets caused by his mini-budget.She arrived in Birmingham for the start of the annual Conservative Party conference as another opinion poll showed Labour with a big lead over the Tories.The survey by Opinium, put Labour on 46%, 19 points clear of the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Labour#Landlord#Mortgage#Britons
The Independent

What the papers say – October 2

Backbench plotting against Liz Truss and a significant development in the Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder investigation are splashed across the front pages.A poll by The Observer finds three-quarters of UK voters believe the Prime Minister and Chancellor have “lost control” of the economy.OBSERVER: “Voters abandon Tories as faith in economic competence dives” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Uj6WBzbLHU— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 1, 2022Senior Government backbenchers tell The Independent that Ms Truss has just days to row back tax and welfare cuts before facing a rebellion that could see her ousted from No 10 by Christmas.Sunday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Tories tell Truss: U-turn now or face...
U.K.
The Guardian

With ever hotter UK summers it’s time to rethink the future of grass

John Bennett Lawes and Joseph Henry Gilbert were fired up by an unusual mission: how could they help grass grow? It was the heyday of the Victorian era and grass that was cut every summer for hay was the diesel of its day, feeding the horse-power that grew the food for industrial Britain. So, in 1856, Lawes, the owner of a stately home in Hertfordshire, and Gilbert, a chemist, divided seven acres of parkland into plots, fertilising some with manure, treating others with new synthetic fertilisers and leaving some patches alone before cutting each for hay to see which methods produced the highest yield.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon condemns ‘vile racists’ after school suffers online abuse

Nicola Sturgeon has condemned “vile racists” who posted offensive comments about pupils online after she visited a school.Scotland’s First Minister retweeted a picture of herself with pupils at St Albert’s Primary in the Pollokshields area of Glasgow on Friday during a visit to mark the end of Climate Week.A number of people responded with racist remarks about the photo, which she had retweeted saying: “Thank you @StAlbertsG41 – you were wonderful as always.”Ms Sturgeon tweeted her support for the primary school after it later said it had been subjected to “the most horrific racist abuse”.Every brilliant young person and every...
SOCIETY
The Independent

UK ‘blind’ to new immune-evasive Covid variants creating ‘perfect storm’ for devastating wave

The UK is heading into a “devastating” Covid wave this autumn exacerbated by a drop in testing and inadequate surveillance of new immune-evasive subvariants, experts have warned. Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 14 per cent, according to the latest figures.Some 1.1 million people in private households tested positive for coronavirus in the latest survey, which covers the seven days to 17 September in England and the week to 20 September in the other three nations, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).It is the first time the UK-wide total has been above one million since late August,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng ‘met hedge fund managers for champagne reception hours after mini-Budget’

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly met with hedge fund managers for a champagne reception just hours after his mini-Budget. The financiers apparently egged on Mr Kwarteng to go further with his ambitious tax cutting plans at the event - sparking fears that those present could have made money from the resulting crash in the value of the pound. Following his mini-Budget on Friday, Mr Kwarteng said there was “more to come” in an interview on a Sunday morning politics show. This hint at more cuts spooked the markets and likely contributed to the fall in the value of the pound when...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Liz Truss ‘advised King Charles to not give speech at upcoming climate summit’

Liz Truss reportedly told King Charles to abandon his plans to attend the Cop27 climate summit next month. Charles wanted to give a speech at the conference in Egypt but has had to put to the plans on ice after Ms Truss intervened, The Sunday Times has reported. Ms Truss apparently put a stop to the speech during a personal audience with the King last month. Buckingham Palace confirmed on Saturday night that Charles would not attend the conference. Charles is a prominent climate campaigner and had been invited to attend the Cop27 summit.“He had to think very carefully...
LIZ TRUSS
The Independent

The real life neo-Nazi terror plot behind new Stephen Graham drama The Walk-In

On 1 July 2017, Jack Renshaw walked into a Wetherspoons in Warrington, sat down and told his friends he was going to assassinate an MP.Then aged 22, he was part of neo-Nazi terrorist group National Action and wanted to seek fellow members’ opinions on his planned attack.Renshaw told them how he would murder Rosie Cooper, his local Labour MP, with a machete and then take hostages.He wanted to lure in a police officer who had been investigating him for child sex offences, murder her in revenge and force armed police to shoot him dead. Among the six other National Action...
WORLD
The Independent

King set to miss international climate change summit

King Charles will not attend next month’s Cop27 international climate change summit in Egypt despite his passionate commitment to environmental issues, it has emerged. The Sunday Times reported that Liz Truss had objected to him attending the gathering during an audience at Buckingham Palace last month. Neither Downing Street...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

866K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy