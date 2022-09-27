ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds of mortgage deals vanish from market days after mini-budget

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
Hundreds of mortgage deals have vanished from the market in recent days amid wider economic turmoil following the government’s mini-budget set out last week.

Just three days later the total had fallen to 3,880, and shrunk further to 3,596 deals on Tuesday.

“The market remains considerably volatile so it’s vital consumers seek independent advice to assess what their best options are right now,” Moneyfacts.co.uk finance expert Rachel Springall said.

