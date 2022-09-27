Read full article on original website
Fed's preferred measure of inflation shows prices surged again last month
CNN — After hitting an alarming 40-year high in June, the Federal Reserve's preferred benchmark for consumer inflation is once again flashing a warning sign about the persistence of high prices. The Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index for August rose by 6.2%...
The UK economy still hasn't recovered from the pandemic. Now it's on the ropes again
CNN — There was good news and bad in Friday's revised data about the UK economy. It grew — marginally — in the second quarter of the year, rather than shrinking as previously estimated. But the latest update from the Office for National Statistics also showed that...
US officials troubled by controversial UK tax cut plan
CNN — US officials are increasingly troubled by the United Kingdom's proposal to slash taxes at a time of crushing inflation, a plan that has ignited turbulence in financial markets. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss's tax-cut plan has drawn criticism from economists and investors and prompted the Bank of...
Typical mortgage payments soar $337 in just SIX WEEKS as interest rates near 7%: Homes are lingering on the market - forcing desperate sellers to lower asking prices at pace with 2015
The average US homeowner saw their monthly mortgage payment rise by 15 percent or $337, according to a shocking new report from Redfin. The report goes on to say that the rising mortgage rates of around seven percent are the highest since July 2007 shortly before crash that triggered the great recession.
EU agrees to tax windfall oil and gas profits amid 'insane race' to tame energy crisis
CNN — EU governments agreed Friday to tax the windfall profits of oil and gas companies and to cap the revenues of some electricity generators as the cost of Europe's energy crisis spirals higher. But energy ministers from the 27 EU member states failed to reach an agreement on...
Can Porsche cure an ailing IPO market?
CNN — Warnings of global recession are widespread, inflation is persistent and Russia is escalating the crisis in Europe. The macro picture for the economy is bleak, and markets are suffering. But in the midst of all of this turmoil, luxury automaker Porsche managed to make one of the biggest market debuts in European history on Thursday.
In your debt: 3 steps to lower the cost of your debt
Does the thought of dealing with your debt make you want to go back to bed? More than 1 in 5 Americans (22%) are likely to put off creating a debt payoff plan, according to a June 2022 survey from NerdWallet conducted online by The Harris Poll. That’s a lot...
