WRAL

Fed's preferred measure of inflation shows prices surged again last month

CNN — After hitting an alarming 40-year high in June, the Federal Reserve's preferred benchmark for consumer inflation is once again flashing a warning sign about the persistence of high prices. The Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index for August rose by 6.2%...
BUSINESS
WRAL

US officials troubled by controversial UK tax cut plan

CNN — US officials are increasingly troubled by the United Kingdom's proposal to slash taxes at a time of crushing inflation, a plan that has ignited turbulence in financial markets. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss's tax-cut plan has drawn criticism from economists and investors and prompted the Bank of...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Typical mortgage payments soar $337 in just SIX WEEKS as interest rates near 7%: Homes are lingering on the market - forcing desperate sellers to lower asking prices at pace with 2015

The average US homeowner saw their monthly mortgage payment rise by 15 percent or $337, according to a shocking new report from Redfin. The report goes on to say that the rising mortgage rates of around seven percent are the highest since July 2007 shortly before crash that triggered the great recession.
BUSINESS
WRAL

Can Porsche cure an ailing IPO market?

CNN — Warnings of global recession are widespread, inflation is persistent and Russia is escalating the crisis in Europe. The macro picture for the economy is bleak, and markets are suffering. But in the midst of all of this turmoil, luxury automaker Porsche managed to make one of the biggest market debuts in European history on Thursday.
BUSINESS
WRAL

In your debt: 3 steps to lower the cost of your debt

Does the thought of dealing with your debt make you want to go back to bed? More than 1 in 5 Americans (22%) are likely to put off creating a debt payoff plan, according to a June 2022 survey from NerdWallet conducted online by The Harris Poll. That’s a lot...
PERSONAL FINANCE

