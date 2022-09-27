Read full article on original website
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Biden vows Russia won't 'get away with' Ukraine annexation
WASHINGTON — The United States and its allies hit back at Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday, slapping sanctions on more than 1,000 people and companies including arms supply networks as President Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin he can't "get away with" seizing Ukrainian land. The...
In ghostly Sviatogirsk, Russia's challenge in annexing territory it cannot control is laid bare
CNN — It is a road through scorched forest, open roofs and pockmarked asphalt where the devastation appears to seamlessly meld together into an endless line. Ukraine's push south from Kharkiv to Donetsk has been less advertised and heralded than its rout of Russian troops around the city of Kharkiv. But from a two-hour drive south to the monastery town of Sviatogirsk, it appears this military operation may be just as decisive.
Right-wing leader in Italy slams Europe on energy policy
MILAN — Italian right-wing leader Matteo Salvini on Friday criticized Germany and other European Union nations for not working together on a common response to the energy crisis but instead “protecting their own interests.”. “The European Union in these days, in these weeks, has been very much everyone...
Virus kills 100,000 cattle in India, threatens livelihoods
NEW DELHI — A viral disease has killed nearly 100,000 cows and buffaloes in India and sickened over 2 million more. The outbreak has triggered devastating income losses for cattle farmers since the disease not only results in deaths but can also lead to decreased milk production, emaciated animals, and birth issues.
Jailed dissident Alexey Navalny says Russia must be transformed after war
CNN — Imprisoned Russian dissident Alexey Navalny says the only way for his country to avoid an "endless cycle of imperial authoritarianism" is to become a parliamentary democracy. Writing in the Washington Post, Navalny said while Western nations have rightly asserted the importance of Ukraine's independence and preventing Russia...
Russian forces retreat from strategic Donetsk city a day after Moscow's annexation of the region
CNN — Russian forces have retreated from Lyman, a strategic city for its operations in the east, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, just a day after Moscow's annexation of the region that's been declared illegal by the West. "In connection with the creation of a threat of...
US officials troubled by controversial UK tax cut plan
CNN — US officials are increasingly troubled by the United Kingdom's proposal to slash taxes at a time of crushing inflation, a plan that has ignited turbulence in financial markets. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss's tax-cut plan has drawn criticism from economists and investors and prompted the Bank of...
Led by Hong Kong, Asian stocks on track to suffer worst month since Covid began
CNN — Asian markets are careening toward their worst month since the Covid pandemic began, hit by a mighty US dollar and rising global recession fears. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan Index — which captures 10 major markets across Asia, excluding Japan — has fallen 12.8% so far this month, on track to post the biggest drop since March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic had wreaked havoc on global markets.
East Timor's Catholics rally behind accused Nobel bishop
DILI, EAST TIMOR — East Timor’s Catholics reacted with shock but also expressions of support Friday for revered independence icon and Nobel Peace Prize winner Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo following allegations he sexually abused boys decades ago in the impoverished Southeast Asian nation. The Vatican admitted Thursday that...
Sweden: Right-wing party get 4 chairmanships in parliament
STOCKHOLM — A right-wing populist party that received the second-most votes in Sweden’s general election last month landed the chairmanships of four parliamentary committees Saturday and with it, the ability to wield more influence in mainstream Swedish politics. The positions to be held by lawmakers from the Sweden...
