What We Heard: B.T. Potter

Clemson kicker B.T. Potter spoke to the media on Monday, Sep. 26 ahead of Saturday’s game versus N.C. State.

Potter, who made a 52-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter against Wake Forest, has become quite the pillar for the Clemson offense. It’s those moments, late in the fourth quarter, where Potter has consistently come up with the perfect kick for the Tigers.

Potter was candid about his tunnel vision during the game on Saturday and how he was unaware of the actual distance of the kick when he ran out on the field. Potter joked with the media that those kinds of kicks seem routine at this point in his career at Clemson.

“I knew it was kind of far, but I didn’t realize it was 52 yards,” he said.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had no hesitation on Saturday in putting Potter out there to tie up the game with just minutes left. Potter’s perfect performance thus far this season serves as a testament to why Swinney had no doubt he could send Potter out.

“It means a lot that he believes in me,” he said. “It’s special and I enjoy being able to do that for the team.”

Potter has established himself as having one of the strongest legs in college football, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t still feel nervous when he runs out on the field.

“Yes, I do, definitely,” said Potter. “First field goal or extra point of the game definitely get a little nerves in there, but it just reminds me I’m doing the right thing and just excited to be out there.”

Potter discussed how much he has grown as a kicker during his time at Clemson. From form to power, he believes he has become a more consistent and versatile kicker.

“I definitely have gotten stronger since I’ve been here,” he said. “Every kick should be the same. I feel like making forty plus, you just rely on your form and leg strength comes whenever you have a good form that you can rely on.”

Potter described what game prep looks like for him during the week leading up to a top matchup. With this week’s matchup with N.C. State, Potter gave insight into how he plans to study film to best be prepared for the Wolfpack defense this Saturday.

“Definitely just aware of it,” he said. “We watch it as a team and that’s probably the most that I do. The coaches will tell me if the operation time needs to be a little faster this week, but most of the time, the guys we have out there will get the job done and I’m really confident in that.”

