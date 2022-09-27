Read full article on original website
SFist
More Details Emerge About Shocking Double Homicide In Which Sheriff's Deputy Is the Sole Suspect
The double homicide that took place earlier this month in a Dublin, California subdivision has sent shockwaves across the law-enforcement community — and sent a cadre of state inspectors to examine the hiring practices of the sheriff's department for whom the suspect was working. We know that 24-year-old former...
KGO
School officials texted Oakland shooting victims to not cooperate with police investigation: Sources
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Another disturbing headline about the shooting in Oakland comes from the ABC7 I-Team, law enforcement sources tell us school officials have sent text messages to shooting victims, instructing them not to cooperate with police. We're hearing it's a pattern, and some parents at the school are...
Update: Two gunmen fired 30 rounds during gang-related Oakland school mass shooting
OAKLAND -- A surge in gang violence led to a mass shooting that left two students, a counselor, a security guard and two others wounded at an Oakland school complex in a terrifying targeted shooting.Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong told reporters Thursday that 30 rounds ripped through the campus housing Rudsdale Continuation, Rudsdale Newcomer High School and BayTech Charter at 1 p.m. Wednesday."We have not identified the shooters or any connection to the schools," Armstrong said. "We have not made any arrests."The wounded students, the chief confirmed, were 18 or older. He did not disclose their conditions.Armstrong also noted that...
Two dead in separate Vallejo shootings minutes apart Wednesday
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed in separate shootings in Vallejo Wednesday night, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The shootings happened just three minutes and two blocks apart from each other, and VPD believes them to be related. The first homicide happened on the 1500 block of Sacramento Street […]
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old girl arrested in fatal stabbing of pregnant woman
LODI, Calif. - Police arrested a 16-year-old girl Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a four-month pregnant woman in Lodi last weekend following a house party. Officers responded at 12:06 a.m. Sunday to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard after receiving reports of a disturbance alleging a woman had been stabbed or shot.
KTVU FOX 2
1 killed, another wounded in pair of Vallejo shootings
VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
NBC Bay Area
King Estate Shooting Target Was Hunted Down by Rivals From Old School
Authorities believe the intended target of Wednesday’s Oakland school shooting was a newly enrolled student who was tracked down by gang rivals from his old school in Oakland, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned. “It appears that it was purposely done,” said Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo...
KTVU FOX 2
2nd escaped jail inmate arrested, Contra Costa County sheriff's office says
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - The second escaped inmate from Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton was taken into custody Thursday morning, sheriff's officials say. Jorge Garcia-Escamillia was arrested by Pleasant Hill Police Department during a traffic stop and a subsequent investigation, Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department said. The inmate was one of two who escaped earlier this month.
2 robbed with assault rifle after Portola while waiting for rideshare: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were robbed while waiting for a ride after the Portola music festival in San Francisco last weekend, the San Francisco Police Department said. Two suspects were arrested for the incident. The robbery happened at 3rd Street and Burke Avenue, according to police. The two suspects used an “AR type […]
KTVU FOX 2
4 women rescued after 2 alleged San Jose brothels raided and shutdown
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said on Thursday that four women had been rescued from two separate brothels operating in the city. Detectives said the women were forced into performing as sex workers, and are now in safe hands. And the alleged masterminds are behind bars. "I think...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police release photo of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police released photos of a suspect vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this year in hopes of finding the driver. Officers responded to a traffic collision at around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the area of Senter Road and Capitol Expressway. Authorities learned...
KTVU FOX 2
Newly elected Alameda County sheriff says office owes deputies deemed 'unsuitable' an apology
OAKLAND, Calif. - In her first statement since KTVU revealed that more than 40 deputies were hired despite receiving "not suitable" marks on their psychological exams, Alameda County's newly elected sheriff said she promises to reexamine the "flawed" background and hiring process and that they deserve an apology. Yesenia Sanchez...
KTVU FOX 2
6 injured in Oakland school shooting
Six people were injured in a shooting in East Oakland near a cluster of schools on Wednesday, police said. Three patients are in critical condition at Highland Hospital with unspecified injuries, a hospital spokesperson said.
NBC Bay Area
‘I'm Good:' Oakland Unified Employee Recovers From Gunshot Wound to the Head
A carpenter for the Oakland Unified School District is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the head on the Kings Estate School Campus Wednesday. “Everyone is just shocked that I’m even walking and talking and just the way that I am,” said the victim, Jason Arbuckle. “People are just shocked.”
Classes canceled today at school where six were injured in mass shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for at least one suspect after six people were injured in a mass shooting that occurred Wednesday at a school in Oakland. Early reports indicated that three people were in critical condition following the shooting, however, that number has since been revised to two. Police were called to […]
Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A carjacking suspect shot at Milpitas Police Department (MPD) detectives who attempted to stop a car burglary early Thursday morning, MPD said in a press release. The detectives were not struck and did not return fire. MPD said that detectives were near the 1200 block of Edsel Drive where they saw […]
Serial Killer in Stockton? Police Investigating Pattern of Several Killings
Authorities said it's unclear whether one person or a group of individuals is behind the homicides that share a similar pattern.
Son arrested after stabbing father in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in Tracy and is facing charges for attempted murder following a stabbing on Wednesday, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police said they arrived to the 3000 block of Jeanette Court at around 11:40 a.m. where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. Anthony Stipp was […]
San Jose police arrest wanted suspect following standoff at business
SAN JOSE – Police have arrested a man following a three-hour standoff at a business in South San Jose Wednesday evening.Officers were called to a business on the 5400 block of Snell Avenue around 5 p.m. The suspect, who was wanted for a felony warrant and violating a restraining order, had barricaded himself alone inside the business. He was also believed to be possibly armed.During the standoff, police said special operations officers were assisting and flash bangs were utilized.Around 8:10 p.m., police announced the suspect was taken into custody and would be booked into jail on the warrant and restraining order violation. His name was not released.Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.
eastcountytoday.net
San Pablo Police Arrest Two With Guns and Drugs
The San Pablo Police Department announced Wednesday that after some investigative police work from their Special Investigative Unit, a search warrant was served which resulted in two arrests. Police said the suspects were in possession of rifles, shotguns, pistols, revolvers and drugs. The drugs included marijuana, heroin, meth, and cocaine.
