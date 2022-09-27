ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 13

Related
CBS San Francisco

Update: Two gunmen fired 30 rounds during gang-related Oakland school mass shooting

OAKLAND -- A surge in gang violence led to a mass shooting that left two students, a counselor, a security guard and two others wounded at an Oakland school complex in a terrifying targeted shooting.Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong told reporters Thursday that 30 rounds ripped through the campus housing Rudsdale Continuation, Rudsdale Newcomer High School and BayTech Charter at 1 p.m. Wednesday."We have not identified the shooters or any connection to the schools," Armstrong said. "We have not made any arrests."The wounded students, the chief confirmed, were 18 or older. He did not disclose their conditions.Armstrong also noted that...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Two dead in separate Vallejo shootings minutes apart Wednesday

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed in separate shootings in Vallejo Wednesday night, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The shootings happened just three minutes and two blocks apart from each other, and VPD believes them to be related. The first homicide happened on the 1500 block of Sacramento Street […]
VALLEJO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Alameda County, CA
City
Oakland, CA
City
Concord, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Alameda County, CA
Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old girl arrested in fatal stabbing of pregnant woman

LODI, Calif. - Police arrested a 16-year-old girl Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a four-month pregnant woman in Lodi last weekend following a house party. Officers responded at 12:06 a.m. Sunday to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard after receiving reports of a disturbance alleging a woman had been stabbed or shot.
LODI, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 killed, another wounded in pair of Vallejo shootings

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

King Estate Shooting Target Was Hunted Down by Rivals From Old School

Authorities believe the intended target of Wednesday’s Oakland school shooting was a newly enrolled student who was tracked down by gang rivals from his old school in Oakland, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned. “It appears that it was purposely done,” said Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2nd escaped jail inmate arrested, Contra Costa County sheriff's office says

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - The second escaped inmate from Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton was taken into custody Thursday morning, sheriff's officials say. Jorge Garcia-Escamillia was arrested by Pleasant Hill Police Department during a traffic stop and a subsequent investigation, Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department said. The inmate was one of two who escaped earlier this month.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Fernandez
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police release photo of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police released photos of a suspect vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this year in hopes of finding the driver. Officers responded to a traffic collision at around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the area of Senter Road and Capitol Expressway. Authorities learned...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Police#Vehicular Manslaughter#Violent Crime#Ktvu#Internal Affairs
KTVU FOX 2

6 injured in Oakland school shooting

Six people were injured in a shooting in East Oakland near a cluster of schools on Wednesday, police said. Three patients are in critical condition at Highland Hospital with unspecified injuries, a hospital spokesperson said.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Classes canceled today at school where six were injured in mass shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for at least one suspect after six people were injured in a mass shooting that occurred Wednesday at a school in Oakland. Early reports indicated that three people were in critical condition following the shooting, however, that number has since been revised to two. Police were called to […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A carjacking suspect shot at Milpitas Police Department (MPD) detectives who attempted to stop a car burglary early Thursday morning, MPD said in a press release. The detectives were not struck and did not return fire. MPD said that detectives were near the 1200 block of Edsel Drive where they saw […]
MILPITAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Nissan
FOX40

Son arrested after stabbing father in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in Tracy and is facing charges for attempted murder following a stabbing on Wednesday, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police said they arrived to the 3000 block of Jeanette Court at around 11:40 a.m. where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. Anthony Stipp was […]
TRACY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police arrest wanted suspect following standoff at business

SAN JOSE – Police have arrested a man following a three-hour standoff at a business in South San Jose Wednesday evening.Officers were called to a business on the 5400 block of Snell Avenue around 5 p.m. The suspect, who was wanted for a felony warrant and violating a restraining order, had barricaded himself alone inside the business. He was also believed to be possibly armed.During the standoff, police said special operations officers were assisting and flash bangs were utilized.Around 8:10 p.m., police announced the suspect was taken into custody and would be booked into jail on the warrant and restraining order violation. His name was not released.Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

San Pablo Police Arrest Two With Guns and Drugs

The San Pablo Police Department announced Wednesday that after some investigative police work from their Special Investigative Unit, a search warrant was served which resulted in two arrests. Police said the suspects were in possession of rifles, shotguns, pistols, revolvers and drugs. The drugs included marijuana, heroin, meth, and cocaine.
SAN PABLO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy