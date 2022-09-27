ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith Has A Long Distance Boyfriend

By Angie G
 3 days ago
Amanza Smith tends to stay in the background of the Selling Sunset drama. On the show she appears put together, level headed, and just generally disengaged from the ego-filled Oppenheim Group office. But it all adds up. In Season four of the show, we learned that Amanza’s past with her ex-husband was beyond tumultuous. No doubt she has zero time for the ongoing office drama/romances/attention-seeking gimmickry.

There was a time when fans had hoped Amanza was rebounding with our collective hall-pass, Zac Efron . Unfortunately, those rumors fell flat when Amanza announced she actually had a long-distance boyfriend. Another professional athlete, I might add!

In an interview with Us Weekly , Amanza spilled the tea on her long-distance romance. “I’m still in the same relationship I’ve been in for about two and a half years now, and we’ve remained very low-key,” she revealed.

“Everyone on the cast knows him and has met him. He’s spent time with Jason [Oppenheim] and the boys and everybody.” Amanza added that her long-distance lover lives overseas, making it difficult to feature him on the show.

“You might see maybe some FaceTime phone calls or something like that. I joked to the cast that I was gonna just print out a life size cardboard cutout of him and bring him with me everywhere so that I had a partner,” she quipped. “Everybody loves him. I’m trying to convince Netflix to fly to where he resides and film us but I don’t know if they’re down for it. He plays football in another country.”

Amanza admitted that there is “something fun” about not sharing every detail of her relationship. “Some people think they’ve figured it out,” she teased. “I’ll wait to give his name and everything in an article.”

For the time being, Amanza is focused on integrating her new beau with her two children. “[For a year], they would hear me talking on the phone or see me on FaceTime — that was just mommy’s friend,” she shared. “But then I let them know that I had a boyfriend and they met him about a year into the relationship. He came to L.A. and he was here for like a week. We took them each on separate days and spent time with them separately.”

She added, “They both absolutely adore him. He has children also and he’s a really amazing dad. It was really easy for him to know exactly how to be with them. I think once we can all be in the same country, eventually one day it will just be one big happy bunch … I would love nothing more than to walk down the aisle with my biological dad and marry this man because he’s awesome.”

