insidernj.com
Rutgers Poll: Murphy Favorability Rating Improves
Gov. Phil Murphy’s favorability rating has rebounded after taking a hit in the spring and about half of New Jerseyans continue to approve of the job he is doing as governor, according to the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll. Forty-seven percent of residents have a favorable opinion of the governor, up...
insidernj.com
Murphy Announces Nominations to the New Jersey State Board of Education
Governor Phil Murphy today announced his nominations of Mary Bennett, Dr. Kwanghee Jung, and Dr. Claudine Keenan to the New Jersey State Board of Education. Their nominations will be sent to Senate for confirmation. “I am proud to announce my nominations to the State Board of Education today as I...
insidernj.com
Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 9/29/2022
Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “The fatigue of a gubernatorial election and a pandemic seem to have worn off as life and governing in the state return to some sense of normal.” – Rutgers-Eagleton’s Ashley Koning. See the daily...
insidernj.com
Murphy Deploys NJ National Guard Troops to Florida
Governor Phil Murphy today announced that he has authorized 135 New Jersey National Guardsmen for deployment to Florida to support relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall yesterday as a Category 4 storm. In addition, 40 military and support vehicles will be sent to assist in the hurricane storm response.
