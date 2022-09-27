Tax rebates 2022: $325 checks on the way to Indiana residents

I ndiana residents could soon receive payments totaling up to $325 for individual filers and $650 for joint filers.

Last month, the Hoosier State legislature approved a second round of tax rebates entailing $200 for individual applicants and $400 for joint filers. The second round of rebates comes in addition to the first round of $125 and $250 payments for individual and joint filers, which some residents may not yet have received.

Although the state has been doling out the first round of rebate payments, some residents may not yet have received their money due to supply chain problems and other hiccups. The state has asked residents to refrain from contacting the Indiana Department of Revenue about the rebates until Nov. 1.

To be eligible for both rebates, residents must have received Social Security benefits in 2022 and not be registered as a dependent on a 2022 income tax return for Indiana.

Those who qualify for one round will qualify for the other, per the Indiana Department of Revenue. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill approving the second round of rebate payments last month. In addition to the rebates, the provision shifted roughly $1 million in reserves into the pension stabilization fund.

Both payments can be received through direct deposit or checks in the mail.

By Aug. 3, over $254 million worth of payments for the first round of rebates had been delivered to 2.1 million taxpayers in Indiana, according to the state's Department of Revenue. Over $403 million in payments was rolled out during the second round to 1.5 million individuals by Aug.16, per the agency.

Additional information about the rebates can be found on the Indiana Department of Revenue's website .