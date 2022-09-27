Read full article on original website
Related
NewsTimes
Eugene Levy, Darren Star, Billie Eilish Managers Among Honorees at Creative Community for Peace Gala
Emmy Award-winning actor, writer and producer Eugene Levy and “Sex In the City” creator Darren Star are among those who will be honored at the Creative Community for Peace Gala next month. The Creative Community for Peace (CCFP), an apolitical organization made up of prominent members of the...
NewsTimes
Disney+ Names Alisa Bowen President
Alisa Bowen has been named president of Disney+, in a promotion for the exec who has overseen global business operations for Disney’s streaming platforms, including Disney+ since its launch in 2019. Bowen most recently served as EVP of global business operations for Disney Streaming, overseeing global content and business...
NewsTimes
Disney Plans to Expand Board With Tech Executive Carolyn Everson
As a top executive at Facebook and Instacart, Carolyn Everson knows a lot about the habits of tech-savvy consumers. Soon, she may be able to help Walt Disney Co. figure out how to harness them. Disney plans to expand its board of directors to 12 from 11 and nominated Everson...
How Donuts Are a Lot Like Fashion, Really
DOUGH RAY ME: On the surface, donuts seem to be a pretty straightforward business — selling fresh, colorful and circular confections that appeal to the masses with quick turnarounds. The specialty also sounds somewhat like the fashion industry, as Dough Doughnuts co-owner Steven Klein can attest to. Having spent...
RELATED PEOPLE
Morgan Wade Hilariously Calls Out Troll Claiming To Be A Lawyer And Saying Her Music Video With Kip Moore Was “Unsuitable For Youtube”
Eat your heart out, Miss Bonnie… Morgan Wade recently shared a hilarious email she received from a woman, whose email says her name is Sheryl Southworth, though Morgan confirmed her real name is Bonnie, attacking Morgan for co-starring in Kip Moore’s recent “If I Was Your Lover” video. Apparently, Bonnie was not too please to see the new steamy new music video Morgan was featured in alongside Kip, where the two get pretty cozy in beautiful Charleston, South Carolina. The […] The post Morgan Wade Hilariously Calls Out Troll Claiming To Be A Lawyer And Saying Her Music Video With Kip Moore Was “Unsuitable For Youtube” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Comments / 0