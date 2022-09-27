Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 Early Access Kiriko Full Match Gameplay
Check out a full match with Kiriko the new support character coming to Overwatch 2. We play through a full skirmish match on Ilios. The match goes the full distance so watch to see who comes out on top! Overwatch 2 Early Access comes out on October 4th, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
Best Xbox Deals This Week: Save On Consoles, Hit Games, And More
Xbox Series X|S continue to provide great value to frugal gamers. Not only is Xbox Game Pass a great one-stop shop for all your gaming needs, but Microsoft has managed to pump out some great first-party exclusives. Games are constantly going on sale, too--so if you don't like relying on Game Pass (or your favorite title isn't part of the catalog), you can probably find it for a great low price.
You Can Play All Apex Legends Mobile Characters For Free This Weekend
Apex Legends Mobile's next battle pass, Aftershow, goes live next week, and the game's developers have a special surprise for players this weekend. Normally, the last week of a season sees events winding down as devs prepare to deploy the new update, but this is not the case with Apex Mobile, which currently has two active in-game events for players to participate in as they wait for the new season to arrive.
Sega's First Blockchain Game Is On The Way
Sega's first blockchain game has been announced, though it's being developed by Japanese blockchain company Double Jump Tokyo. Double Jump Tokyo announced the news earlier this week, where it shared in a Medium post that the game would be based on the Sangokushi Taisen series, a real-time strategy game predominantly played on arcades in Japan that uses real, physical cards to play with.
Genshin Impact Developers Talk Endgame Content And Welcoming Newcomers
The Genshin Impact version 3.1 update has recently went live, and with it came the chance to speak with HoYoverse's developers over e-mail to gain insight into the team's plans for the future. We asked about endgame content, Resin caps, costumes, and more. In their responses, the developers touch on...
Earn A Goat Fortnite Skin For Free With Goat Simulator 3 Purchase On Epic Games Store
The recent "buy a game on Epic Games Store, receive a free Fortnite skin" trend is continuing with Goat Simulator 3, which will offer "A Goat" skin in the battle royale for all pre-orders and purchases of the goat mayhem game. A trailer for the collaboration shows Pligor, one of...
PlayStation Stars Top Tier Members Are Currently Getting "Priority" Customer Support
Sony's PlayStation Stars loyalty program, which is headed West in October, will offer better customer support on the higher tier of its membership. The program has four tiers, and members are able to access higher tiers by earning 128 rare Trophies and buying at least four games from the PlayStation Store as they go from the starting point of level 1 all the way up to level 4.
Jett: The Far Shore Gets a Free Expansion In Early 2023
Developer Superbrothers and Pine Scented Software announced that Jett: The Far Shore will receive a free new expansion called Given Time in 2023. It takes place three years after the events of the game's campaign. “We’re thrilled to have another JETT campaign to offer. Given Time will continue and conclude...
Onrush Servers Shut Down At The End Of November
Codemasters and Electronic Arts has announced that the online servers for Onrush will shut down on November 30. The servers utilize GameSparks online servers, which is shutting down on September 30, but Onrush itself will stay online until the end of November. "Thanks to everyone who has supported our game...
VALKYRIE ELYSIUM | Launch Trailer | PS5, PS4
The tale of a new Valkyrie begins. VALKYRIE ELYSIUM is now available on PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4 consoles.
6 Games Are Free To Stream For Prime Members In October
Google Stadia is shutting down its servers, but Amazon’s game streaming platform, Luna, is still going strong. In fact, October will see the addition of six games to the Prime Gaming Channel--which is offered free to all Prime members. This includes a few quirky indies, a highly rated FPS, and more. Luna can be streamed on PC, Mac, mobile, or through any compatible Amazon Fire devices.
2 Free Games Available Now At Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Madden 23 Franchise Glitch: How To Fix Saves And Restore Final Scores
Madden 23's Franchise mode is, for many players, the marquee mode to play every single year, and a Connected Franchise (CFM) can be even more exciting, letting you join a league with up to 31 other players and create your own NFL universe of star rookies, burgeoning dynasties, and heated rivalries. But a particularly annoying and sadly widespread bug is causing issues for Connected Franchise players right now. Oftentimes, final scores aren't saving, and in some cases, the league is even traveling back in time, like moving from the middle of the regular season to suddenly the middle of the preceding NFL Draft.
Amazon Prime 7 Free Games For October Revealed
Amazon has announced next month's batch of free games for Amazon Prime members. Prime Gaming's October lineup features seven games, and there are some big names present. Subscribers can claim seven games in all, including a few AAA titles: Fallout 76, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and Total War: Warhammer II. The lineup is rounded out by Glass Masquerade, Loom, Hero's Hour, and Horace.
Pre-Registration Is Now Open For Mobile Game King Of Fighters Arena
King of Fighters Arena, a new real-time PVP mobile game in the long-running fighting game franchise, has now opened up pre-registration on iOS and Android. Developer Netmarble has also launched the game's official site, providing more information on the game, including a development roadmap, playable characters, and plans for blockchain monetization.
Happy Birthday, Nintendo 64: Here Are The Best N64 Games Of All Time
September 29, 2022 marks the 26th anniversary of the Nintendo 64. To celebrate the occasion, we've updated and expanded our roundup of the best N64 games of all time.
WoW: Dragonflight Is Officially Coming November 28
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will officially launch on November 28, Blizzard has announced. It will return players to Azeroth and introduce a new playable race, the new Evoker class, customizable dragon mounts, and more. The game's ninth expansion will see players come home to help confront a new threat and...
One Of WoW: Wrath Of The Lich King Classic's Most Iconic Quests Is Completely Broken
One of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic's most iconic quests is not working as intended, with Blizzard advising players to steer clear until the issues are resolved. The quest in question is the Battle for the Undercity. Following the events of the game's pivotal Wrathgate cinematic,...
Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games #3 - Fighting in the Big Leagues
Aya, Mio, and their new friends Yuu and Tamaki are prim-and-proper young ladies by day, but when night falls, they turn to bloodthirsty hardcore gaming! They’ve set their sights on a huge fighting game tournament called EX Japan, where pros and amateurs alike gather for the ultimate test of skill. With so many experienced fighters out for blood, can the girls hope to get the results they want? From qualifying pools to grand finals, it’s bound to be a wild ride!
Overwatch 2 - Fantastic Update But Stumbles As A Sequel
We got hands on time with Overwatch 2 early access ahead of the launch on October 4th, 2022. Overwatch 2 will be heading to multiple platforms including: PC, Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 4 and 5. Players who have previously played Overwatch will have access to the original roster, whereas brand new players will have to play through matches to unlock them all. Additionally there will be a battle pass that will allow players to unlock the new heroes coming to the game.
