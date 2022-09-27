ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Exclusive clip of new HBO comedy 'Family Tree,' starring Chris O'Dowd

Family Tree, a new faux documentary series on HBO, chronicles one man's attempts to discover his lineage. After losing his job and his girlfriend, Tom Chadwick (played by Chris O'Dowd) receives a box of things belonging to a great aunt he never knew. This prompts him to begin investigating his past.
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: Gentlemen prefer Blondes: Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe film is streaming now on Netflix

On today's podcast, Ana de Armas debuts as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's Blonde, Reservation Dogs signs off for the season, and Mighty Ducks: Game Changers returns. Plus, Hollywood trivia and entertainment headlines, including Stranger Things star Caleb MacLaughlin opening up about the racism he's faced from fans, Hugh Jackman reprising his role of Wolverine in Ryan Reynold's upcoming Deadpool 3, and a preview of Yellowstone season 5.
MOVIES
EW.com

Kumail Nanjiani teases his 'bananas' crime drama Welcome to Chippendales

Kumail Nanjiani knows that his Welcome to Chippendales series sounds bonkers. The eight-episode Hulu miniseries is a twisty tale of wealth, power, and murder, following the rise and fall of Chippendales founder Somen "Steve" Banerjee (played by Nanjiani). The series charts how Bannerjee went from gas station manager and failed backgammon club owner to the founder of a male-stripping empire, kicking off a larger-than-life saga of sex, drugs, and hitmen.
MOVIES
EW.com

Timothy Olyphant says his costar daughter played 'bulls---' pranks on him while filming the Justified revival

Timothy Olyphant is quickly learning that working with a family member isn't as easy as one might think. The actor, who starred as Deputy Raylan Givens in the FX series Justified for six seasons, recently recounted his hilarious experience collaborating with his daughter Vivian on the show's upcoming reboot, Justified: City Primeval. As it turns out, the actress, who plays the daughter of Olyphant's character, would often poke fun at him on set.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Efren Ramirez
Person
Jon Gries
Person
Tina Majorino
Person
Jon Heder
Vogue Magazine

How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards

It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Animated Series#Tv News#Blockchain#Web3
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hiphop-n-more.com

Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture

Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony

EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
MOVIES
WWD

Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book

Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy