Catholic Charities Seeking Share the Spirit Sponsors
(KNSI) — Record high inflation and gas and grocery prices have local officials saying they’re likely to need help for more struggling families this Christmas. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud’s Share the Spirit campaign matches sponsors with families who need an extra boost at Christmas. Catholic Charities Emergency Services Program Manager Eric Vollen says they helped more than 11 hundred individuals in 2021 and expect more families to ask for help this year.
SCSU Homecoming to Include Planetarium Shows
(KNSI) – Saint Cloud State University’s Planetarium will host science-themed shows during Homecoming. The Planetarium is in the Wick Science Building on campus. Officials say the shows are for science enthusiasts of all ages. They will be shown from October 17th through the 22nd, with most of the presentations that Friday and Saturday.
Hops and History Saturday at Stearns History Museum
(KNSI) — Have a drink and learn about the history of beer and cider in Stearns County during the second annual Hops and History at the Stearns History Museum on October 1st. The event features beverages from Beaver Island Brewing Company in St. Cloud, Milk and Honey Ciders in St. Joseph, Pantown Brewing Company in St. Cloud and Third Street Brewhouse in Cold Spring. Museum Development Director Amy Degerstrom says they wanted a way for people to get a taste of history.
Groundbreaking for New Highbanks Plaza Friday Morning
(KNSI) – Bremer Bank celebrated the start of construction for its new location in downtown St. Cloud. The redevelopment is called Highbanks Plaza. The two-story, 20,000-square-foot facility is rising out of the ground where the former city hall stood at the corner of Division Street and 5th Avenue South.
Still Little Color In Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – The first frost of the year was right on time in central Minnesota, which should help spur changes in the leaves. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources color predictor Val Cervenka says, “Weather is really the biggest factor in determining fall color.” Right now, things are behind schedule, especially for our region.
SCSU Professor Says NASA Defense Test a ‘Triumph’
(KNSI) – Local scientists say a recent NASA mission was a success and could one day save the planet from a killer asteroid. Earlier this week, the space agency used a satellite to hit a rock orbiting an asteroid about seven million miles from earth. Saint Cloud State University Assistant Professor Rachel Humphrey says the satellite used for the Double Asteroid Redirection Test was launched ten months before making an impact.
Minnesota State Patrol Making Commitment to Hire More Women
(KNSI) – The Minnesota State Patrol is pledging to increase the number of female troopers and support staff to 30 percent by 2030. Col. Matt Langer on Friday signed the 30X30 pledge, a nationwide initiative to advance women in policing. Women make up about ten percent of the state patrol’s sworn officers. That is three percent higher than the national average.
Drought Expands In Minnesota
(KNSI) – Sunny skies look to continue to be the rule across the state for the next week, leading to increased drought, including several places in the northwoods that haven’t seen dry conditions yet this year. Over a fifth of Minnesota’s land area is now suffering a moderate...
Parking Fee at St. Cloud Regional Airport Increasing
(KNSI) — Ahead of snowbird season, the St. Cloud Regional Airport Authority says it is raising daily airport parking rates by $2. Effective October 1st, 2022, the daily rates will increase from $5 to $7 per 24-hour period. Airport officials say the move is intended to help manage capacity in the parking lots during peak travel periods to ensure space is available for those who need it.
State Trooper Hit by Wrong Way Driver on Highway 10 in Rice
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says one of their officers was hit Thursday night by a wrong-way driver. According to the preliminary crash report, at 10:45 Thursday night, a call came in about a driver traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 near Rice. As he was responding to the call, the unnamed 30-year-old trooper from St. Cloud was driving east on Highway 10 with the squad car’s red lights and sirens activated and collided with the wrong-way driver.
Former Owner Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for Torching Press Bar and Parlor
(KNSI) — The Press Bar and Parlor owner will spend six years behind bars and pay $3 million in restitution after pleading guilty to setting the business on fire. See video from the fire here. Andrew Welsh pleaded guilty in May to one count of arson. Firefighters were called...
