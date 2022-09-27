(KNSI) — Record high inflation and gas and grocery prices have local officials saying they’re likely to need help for more struggling families this Christmas. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud’s Share the Spirit campaign matches sponsors with families who need an extra boost at Christmas. Catholic Charities Emergency Services Program Manager Eric Vollen says they helped more than 11 hundred individuals in 2021 and expect more families to ask for help this year.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO