Vaccinating mothers during pregnancy may be an effective strategy to boost COVID antibodies in infants

Study suggests B-cell responses to booster vaccines are impeded by recent SARS-CoV-2 infection
In a recent study published in Cell, researchers investigated whether the time of booster (third dose) vaccination relative to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is a crucial determinant of the elicited immune response; in particular, the antibody and B-cell responses. Background. A booster dose of messenger ribonucleic...
Primary vaccinations and boosters effective in reducing COVID-19 severity during Delta and Omicron predominance
In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers analyzed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination and surveillance data to understand the effect of primary vaccinations, boosters, and prior severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections on severe COVID-19 outcomes and subsequent infections. Background. Global...
Study examines the incidence of severe COVID-19 in fully vaccinated and boosted high-risk populations
In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, a team of researchers studied a cohort of patients at the United States (U.S) Veterans Health Administration facilities to determine the incidence of severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outcomes among individuals with primary and booster doses of any combination of BNT162b2, mRNA-1273, and Ad26.COV2.S vaccines.
Early glycemic control in pregnant patients with gestational diabetes leads to better birth outcomes
Pregnant patients treated for gestational diabetes had better birth outcomes if they rapidly improved their blood sugar levels soon after diagnosis rather than having slow or no improvement, according to new research from Kaiser Permanente. The study, published September 29 in JAMA Network Open, found that patients who had slower...
Brazilian study reveals the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection on the central nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19
Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
Omega-3 fatty acids can stimulate active healing of inflammation in cases of severe COVID-19
Intravenous treatment with omega-3 fatty acids in elderly hospitalized patients in intensive care due to COVID-19 seems to have positive effects on the ability of the immune system to cope with the virus, according to a study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. In the future, the study, published in the journal Clinical and Translational Medicine, could lead to a complementary, cost-effective treatment for COVID-19.
Patients with scleroderma have reduced levels of Cathepsin L
Much of the research on scleroderma, a connective tissue disease that causes scarring, or fibrosis, has focused on the increased number of proteins promoting fibrosis in these patients. A Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) research team took a different tact and measured the levels of an antifibrotic protein, Cathepsin L, in these patients. They report in Rheumatology that patients with scleroderma had reduced levels of this antifibrotic protein, and the Cathepsin L that they did have was packaged in an inactive state that deprived it of its antifibrotic function. The team was led by Carol Feghali-Bostwick, Ph.D., the Kitty Trask Holt Endowed Chair for Scleroderma Research, and M.D.-Ph.D. student Joe Mouawad, a National Scleroderma Foundation predoctoral fellowship awardee.
Optimal birth weight may help reduce the risk of mental health problems in children
New research from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences has found that babies with larger birth weights tend to have fewer mental health and behavioral issues in childhood and adolescence. These findings could help to identify and support children at greater risk of developing psychological problems. The study, published...
Study offers insights into how COVID-19 damages the heart
University of Queensland researchers have discovered how COVID-19 damages the heart, opening the door to future treatments. This initial study – featuring a small cohort – found COVID-19 damaged the DNA in cardiac tissue, which wasn't detected in influenza samples. UQ Diamantina Institute researcher Dr Arutha Kulasinghe said...
Cancer cells 'hijack' a process used by healthy cells to spread around the body, research finds
Cancer Research UK-funded scientists have discovered that cancer cells 'hijack' a process used by healthy cells to spread around the body, completely changing current ways of thinking around cancer metastasis. The team based at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge, found that blocking the activity of the...
Combined oral contraceptive pills do not appear to exacerbate macromastia-related symptoms
Combined oral contraceptives (COCs) containing both estrogen and progestin do not contribute to the development of enlarged breasts (macromastia) – nor do they increase the risk of breast regrowth in adolescents and young women following breast-reduction surgery, reports a study in the October issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery®, the official medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.
Brain stimulation combined with nasal spray containing nanoparticles can improve stroke recovery
In a recent study, researchers from Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University and other universities in China have reported that brain stimulation combined with a nose spray containing nanoparticles can improve recovery after ischemic stroke in an animal model. The nasal spray is a non-invasive method for delivering magnetic nanoparticles into the brain...
COVID-19 booster shots essential for maintaining long-term immunity against infection in older adults
In a study of more than 80 men and women from Baltimore, Maryland, Johns Hopkins researchers have added to evidence that COVID-19 booster shots are essential for maintaining long-term immunity against infection, particularly among older adults. Results of the study, published Aug. 15 in Clinical Infectious Diseases, directly support the...
What is the efficacy of curcumin as a photosensitizer, prophylactic and therapeutic agent against SARS-CoV-2?
In a recent study published in Viruses, researchers investigated the efficacy of curcumin as a blue light photosensitizing agent for photodynamic therapy (PDT), as a prophylactic agent, and as a therapeutic agent against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Background. The continual emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants has threatened vaccine...
Study establishes a feasible combination therapeutic strategy for ulcerative colitis
Despite recent advancements in our knowledge of the pathogenic mechanisms of ulcerative colitis, there is still a considerable unmet medical need for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Because ulcerative colitis is a multifactorial and multistep process, merely blocking a single inflammatory cytokine or immunological target may not be adequate to cure this disease. Combination therapy targeting multiple pathogenic genes and pathways of ulcerative colitis may be required. Unfortunately, current therapeutic strategies are usually based on independent chemical compounds or monoclonal antibodies, and the full potential of combination therapy has not yet been realized for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.
Researchers discover how cancer cells can turn off the immune system to help tumors grow
When cancer arises in the body, it starts with tumor cells that rapidly grow and divide and eventually spread. But what enables these nascent tumor cells to dodge the body's immune system, which is built to identify and fend off an attack from such defective cells? The answer to this question, which long mystified scientists, may be the key to unlocking more effective cancer treatments -; therapies that disable tumors' subversive maneuvers and allow the immune system to do its job.
Exploring remdesivir resistance in COVID-19-infected transplant recipients
A recent study published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal assessed the remdesivir resistance developed in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)-infected transplant recipients. Background. Proactive therapy is necessary for patients needing hospitalization due to the significant risk of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in solid organ transplant (SOT)...
Mouse model reveals link between GABA receptors and sleepiness in people with myotonic dystrophy
People with the inherited disorder myotonic dystrophy (DM) often experience excessive daytime sleepiness and fatigue, as well as altered responses to anesthetics that can put them at risk for complications when hospitalized. Emory researchers, in collaboration with colleagues at Columbia and University of Florida, now have evidence from a mouse...
High-resolution pangenome dataset provides genetic insights into domestic and wild silkworm
BGI Genomics, in collaboration with Southwest University, the State Key Laboratory of Silkworm Genome Biology, and other partners, has constructed a high-resolution pangenome dataset representing almost the entire genomic content in a silkworm. This research paper, providing genetic insights into artificial selection (domestication and breeding) and ecological adaptation, was published...
