United Nations

WOWK

UN body faults ‘piecemeal’ work to end racial discrimination

GENEVA (AP) — Recent initiatives in places like the Americas and Europe to end discrimination against people of African descent are mostly “piecemeal” and more efforts are needed to dismantle entrenched racism, the U.N. human rights office said Friday as it released a new report. The report,...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins

A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
WOWK

Pakistan appoints new finance minister amid economic crisis

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan appointed a new finance minister on Wednesday, as the impoverished Islamic nation struggles to recover from an economic crisis worsened by deadly floods. Ishaq Dar, a senior figure in the ruling Pakistan Muslim League party, has been finance minister three times, and he is credited...
WOWK

Russians push baseless theory blaming US for burst pipeline

The Kremlin and Russian state media are aggressively pushing a baseless conspiracy theory blaming the United States for damage to natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in what analysts said Friday is another effort to split the U.S. and its European allies. The Russian position is also reverberating on...
WOWK

Cleric’s supporters again storm Baghdad’s government zone

BAGHDAD (AP) — Supporters of Iraq’s influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr again stormed Baghdad’s Green Zone government area Wednesday as the Iraqi parliament holds session on the resignation of its speaker. Associated Press journalists saw those supporting Sadr waving flags as security forces gathered around them. Al-Sadr’s...
WOWK

Members of extreme Jewish sect escape Mexican shelter

HUIXTLA, Mexico (AP) — About 20 members of an extreme ultra-orthodox Jewish sect overpowered guards and escaped a government shelter in southern Mexico where they had been held since one of their leaders was arrested last Friday on organized crime and human trafficking allegations. Mostly made up of children...
WOWK

Palestinians: At least 4 killed in Israeli raid in West Bank

JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — At least four Palestinians were killed and 44 wounded during an Israeli military raid into the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, the latest in a series of deadly Israeli operations in the occupied territory.
WOWK

Europe ramps up energy security after suspected sabotage

BRUSSELS (AP) — European companies are ramping up security around pipelines and energy prices are climbing again as the suspected sabotage of two pipelines that deliver natural gas from Russia underscored the vulnerability of Europe’s energy infrastructure and prompted the EU to warn of possible retaliation. Some European...
WOWK

US sanctions traders of Iranian oil as nuclear talks stall

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on a group of firms it says have played a critical role in shipping sanctioned Iranian oil. The State Department designated two Chinese companies, and Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control hit a network of companies based in Hong Kong, Iran, India and the United Arab Emirates.
WOWK

Kuwait vote shakes up assembly amid political gridlock

KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Voters in Kuwait chose to shake up their parliament and sent two women to the assembly in the Gulf Arab nation’s second election in less than two years, according to results released Friday. The results, which will bring 27 new members to the 50-member...
WOWK

Puerto Rico seeks U.S. waiver as diesel dwindles after storm

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor on Tuesday requested that the U.S. government waive a federal law to allow for more fuel shipments to the island amid concerns over a dwindling supply of diesel in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi warned that...
WOWK

China former top graft buster indicted on bribery charges

BEIJING (AP) — A former top graft buster at China’s ministry for intelligence and counterintelligence has been indicted on bribery charges, just weeks before a major congress of the ruling Communist Party whose leader Xi Jinping has made fighting corruption a signature issue. Wednesday’s indictment of Liu Yanping,...
WOWK

Alyssa Thomas helps US top Serbia, move into World Cup semis

SYDNEY (AP) — Alyssa Thomas and her United States teammates were tested for the first time in the World Cup by a physical Serbia team. After a slow start, the Americans used a dominant run spanning the half to take control of the game and reach the semifinals again.
