Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxbaltimore.com

Accused of abuse of power, former Baltimore prosecutor now facing federal charges

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney was federally indicted Wednesday on charges of fraud and stalking in connection with obtaining confidential phone records. Prosecutors said Adam Chaudry, 43, of Baltimore, used his powers as an assistant state's attorney to subpoena telephone records of women had...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

“Clown Brown” Of Annapolis Sentenced To 10 Years For Drug Trafficking

– U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Keith L. Brown, a/k/a “Clown Brown”, age 64, of Annapolis, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine. Khayr Basimibnbrown, age 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, Brown’s son and co-defendant, had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Food Court Chaos: Anne Arundel County police investigate gunfire in the Arundel Mills mall

BALTIMORE – Anne Arundel County Police officers investigating a report of shots fired at Arundel Mills mall determined that someone accidentally fired off a round in the food court on Saturday, according to authorities.Investigators have reviewed video footage and determined that a male accidentally discharged his firearm in the food court, police said.The male was not arrested because there was no criminal intent involved in his actions, according to authorities.But also, he did not stick around, Anne Arundel County Police Department public spokesman Lt. A. J. Gardiner told WJZ on Saturday. "We'll go through a process to see who...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WUSA

Ex-Maryland state park manager accused of raping victim multiple times

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Detectives arrested a former Maryland state park manager Tuesday on rape and assault charges. Investigators say 71-year-old Michael Browning sexually assaulted a woman several times over a six-month period while employed by The Maryland Park Service. Browning is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MPD Seeks Public’s Assistance in Murder of Montgomery County Man Last Thursday

Per the Metropolitan Police Department: Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 3000 block of Adams Street, Northeast. At approximately 12:41 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

7 DC police officers under investigation for misconduct

WASHINGTON - Seven D.C. police officers and supervisors are under investigation for confiscating illegal guns without making arrests, according to Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee III. "In these cases the suspect was not arrested, and the suspect should’ve been arrested," Contee explained during a Friday evening press conference....
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

County Police identify Man, 22, shot, killed in Lansdowne

BALTIMORE-- On Sunday County police identified a man killed in Lansdowne, Baltimore County.Maliq L. Hilton, 22, was identified as the victim killed in a shooting on Birdnest Court, Lansdowne last Sunday morning.County police say, shortly before noon that Sunday their officers from the Wilkens precinct responded to a shooting in the unit block of Birdnest Court where they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was then transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

‘Get Him Out!': DC Firefighter Accused of Assaulting Nationals Park Usher

A D.C. firefighter faces an assault charge after he punched an usher in D.C.’s Nationals Park during a game Tuesday, authorities said and video from a fan appears to show. Firefighter Chris Sullivan is the man seen on video that’s gone viral, NBC Washington is first to report. He was most recently assigned to a fire station in the Tenleytown neighborhood of Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC

