See Courtney Love Join the Lemonheads to Perform ‘Into Your Arms’
Courtney Love made a surprise appearance during the Lemonheads’ show at Roundhouse in London on Friday, where she joined the band to perform “Into Your Arms.”. Before they launched into the song — which appeared on the band’s 1993 LP, Come on Feel the Lemonheads — Love paid homage to her longtime friend, the band’s frontman Evan Dando, whom she called her “one constant” adding that he “doesn’t have a fucking bad bone in his body.”
