EWN

Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License

Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
EWN

U.K. Authorities Press On With Crypto Hub Plans

The U.K. could continue moving toward crypto-friendly regulations despite a change in leadership. New Treasury economic secretary Richard Fuller reaffirmed the government’s stance during a digital asset debate, the first of its kind in the country. Crypto proponents previously feared Rishi Sunak’s plans might take the back burner after...
EWN

Nasdaq Readies Crypto Custodial Offering For Institutional Players

Nasdaq.Inc has eyes on offering crypto custodial services to institutional investors. The stock exchange boasts a new digital department led by former Gemini official Ira Auerbach. This is Nasdaq’s first major push into the crypto market. Exchange officials said the company is equipped to navigate regulatory requirements regarding expanding...
EWN

Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Second Biggest PoW Blockchain After The Ethereum Merge

Dogecoin has climbed to the second spot among proof-of-work cryptocurrencies with a market cap north of $7.9 billion. The meme coin achieved the feat following the merge. Ethereum was previously the second largest PoW blockchain before its proof-of-stake upgrade. Doge is now topped only by the world’s largest decentralized network...
EWN

Top Decentralized Platforms (DEX) for Crypto Trading

Decentralized platforms for trading are extremely popular in the crypto market, and for a good reason. These are, first and foremost, non-custodial, meaning that you are always in control of your funds. You’ll also find a much larger selection of crypto assets — and you can trade these for lower fees. Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) have been growing in popularity for these reasons and more, and many new DEXs arrive on the market with regularity.
EWN

Wintermute’s DeFi Operations Suffers $160 Million Hack

Crypto market maker Winteremute was hacked on Tuesday. Losses from the incident are estimated at $160 million at press time. The hack only affected decentralized finance operations, platform CEO and founder Evgeny Gaevoy tweeted to the community. Gaevoy stressed that Wintermute remains solvent with twice the hack amount in equity.
EWN

Huobi Global Delists Seven Crypto Tokens Including Monero And Zcash

Huobi delists seven crypto tokens from its trading platform. Users will not be able to trade on these tokens due from September 19 onwards. The list of delisted tokens includes DASH, DCR, FIRO, XMR, XVG, ZEC, and ZEN. In a statement uploaded on Monday, leading cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has announced...
EWN

The Merge Week: CME Launches Options On Ether Futures

CME Group expands its Ether-based offerings days before Ethereum’s proof-of-stake transition. The Merge is expected to arrive this week between September 13-15. The latest product brings options on ETH futures to investors. CME announced the offering in August, per EWN’s report on the matter. Ether options trading volume...
EWN

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Mulls Acquiring Celsius Assets

Sam Bankman-Fried could acquire assets from bankrupt crypto lender Celsius, Bloomberg reported. SBF already acquired Voyager Digital assets in a massive $1.4 billion deal. Celsius is the process of restructuring and regaining stability after falling into insolvency earlier in the year. CEO Alex Mashinsky stepped down on Tuesday as part...
EWN

FTX In Lead To Purchase The Auctioned Assets Of Voyager Digital: Source

A report by Coindesk citing anonymous sources reveals that FTX might be in the lead to purchase the auctioned assets of Voyager Digital. The crypto lender platform had earlier rejected the FTXs deal citing it as a low ball offer. A report published by Coindesk citing anonymous sources reveals that...
EWN

Telefonica, Spain’s Largest Telecommunications Company, Enables Crypto Payments In Collaboration With Bit2Me Crypto Exchange

Spanish telecommunication firm Telefonica has enabled crypto payments for its users. The feature has been activated in collaboration with local cryptocurrency exchange Bit2Me. To embrace the growing crypto adoption in the world, Telefonica, known as the largest telecommunications company in Spain, will now be accepting payments in cryptocurrency for its products and services.
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.

