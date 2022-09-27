As temperatures are continuing to cool down, health experts are anticipating COVID-19 and influenza cases to rise in the colder months as more activity moves indoors. While the flu season has not "started in any kind of serious way" yet, according to Chicago's top doctor Allison Arwady, health experts are encouraging residents to get boosted against COVID-19 and vaccinated against the flu to help prevent outbreaks of either disease.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO