Illinois Coronavirus Updates: What to Do if You Have Symptoms, Vertigo and More
What is the protocol if you test positive for COVID or think you might have the virus?. With cold and flu season coming up, many may be questioning their symptoms or waiting for test results. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Should I...
Weekly COVID Cases in Illinois Reach Level Not Seen in Months
Illinois health officials reported 10,945 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 64 additional deaths. The metrics mark a dramatic decline in COVID cases, becoming the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8. In another positive milestone, no counties were listed under the "high" community level for the first time since mid-May, though experts continued to urge residents not to "let their guard down."
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Booster Side Effects, Post-COVID Symptoms
Do new COVID booster shots come with more side effects than previous coronavirus vaccines?. Chicago's top doctor explained what experts are seeing. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Is Vertigo a Post-COVID Symptom? Here's Why Some May Experience it After Infection. As temperatures...
COVID update: Illinois reports 1,767 new cases, 5 new deaths
Illinois reported 1,767 new COVID cases and five new deaths Tuesday.
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how they serve the Lake Forest community, and how the people are involved with the hospital by volunteering their services. “Better knowledge means better health for you and...
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.
CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
Why Chicago's Top Doctor Said She's Particularly Worried About the Upcoming Flu Season
As temperatures are continuing to cool down, health experts are anticipating COVID-19 and influenza cases to rise in the colder months as more activity moves indoors. While the flu season has not "started in any kind of serious way" yet, according to Chicago's top doctor Allison Arwady, health experts are encouraging residents to get boosted against COVID-19 and vaccinated against the flu to help prevent outbreaks of either disease.
The best public high schools in Illinois — see the full list
In Illinois, your child’s school district can determine their education. And though private schools remain a popular option, public high schools throughout the state offer plenty of free alternatives. With the rise of selective enrollment and charter schools, many public schools now outrank private — even within the city of Chicago.
CDC's Updated Hospital Masking Guidance May Not Be What You Think, as Top Doc Explains
News that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had changed its masking guidelines for health care settings has been headlines this week, but how exactly has it changed?. Chicago's top doctor said the answer is more complex than many may know. "This is a little bit of a complicated...
Poll shows Pritzker dominates Chicago but Bailey has slight edge downstate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would vote for the Republican state senator […]
Explainer: Here's When the Chicago Area Typically Sees Its First Freeze
A series of frigid nights have emphatically delivered the message that fall is in the air for the Chicago area, but residents still haven’t quite experienced the first dreaded freeze of the season. A freeze is the bane of farmers and gardeners, as frigid temperatures can badly damage or...
Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Two Illinois school districts are America's best!. Niche's 2023 best schools and districts list has been released. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States. The education platform also ranked Payton...
How Much Illinoisans Could Get After Google Class-Action Lawsuit Settlement Approved
Illinois residents could soon receive their payouts as part of the multi-million dollar Google class-action lawsuit settlement that was approved this week. The $100 million settlement, which was pre-approved in the spring, was given final approval by Cook County Judge Anna Loftus during a hearing Wednesday. The lawsuit, which mirrors...
Pritzker drops $11M on Illinois Dems
Happy Thursday, Illinois. Suddenly, there are just 40 days until Election Day. SCOOP: Gov. JB Pritzker is in the process of donating more than $11 million from his campaign fund to Illinois Democrats up and down the ballot, according to the State Board of Elections and his campaign office. The...
The Safest College in the US is in the Midwest, According to a New Ranking
In a new ranking of the safest college campuses in America, a Midwest school was dubbed top of its class. According to Niche, a website that offers reviews of schools and colleges across the country, the safest college campus in the U.S. is Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota. The...
Lack of staffing at Illinois nursing homes caused injuries, lawsuit says
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new lawsuit claims that an intentional lack of staffing at Alden Nursing Homes has led to a number of injuries. The suit was filed on behalf of 11 residents against the nursing home owners and six facilities. Alden is a for-profit network that has more than 50 facilities in Illinois. […]
Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region
Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
Judge Approves Google Class-Action Lawsuit Settlement for Illinois Residents
An Illinois judge this week approved a multi-million dollar settlement in a class-action lawsuit involving Google. The $100 million settlement, which was pre-approved in the spring, was given final approval by Cook County Judge Anna Loftus during a hearing Wednesday. The lawsuit, which mirrors one recently settled with Facebook that...
Florida Begins to Clean Up After Ian, But Many Lack Insurance for Flooding
Hurricane Ian hit Florida with heavy rain and storm surges that flooded homes but more than 80% of Florida residents lack financial protection from floods. Coverage is higher in coastal communities, however, Ian threatened record rainfalls inland in rivers and lakes. "Hurricane Ian is going to be a catastrophic flood...
