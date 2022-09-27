Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
‘Jurassic World’ Director Says the Series Should’ve ‘Probably’ Ended After Spielberg’s Original: It’s ‘Inherently Un-Franchisable’
“Jurassic World Dominion” recently crossed the coveted $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, making it the third consecutive film in the franchise to hit that milestone. Moviegoers around the world seemingly can’t get enough of the “Jurassic” movies, but “Dominion” director Colin Trevorrow recently suggested to Empire magazine that none of the sequels should’ve even been made. In Trevorrow’s own words, the “Jurassic” franchise “probably” should’ve started and ended with Steven Spielberg’s 1993 original.
NewsTimes
As ‘Blonde’ Goes No. 1 on Netflix, Viewers Lash Out: ‘So Sexist,’ ‘Cruel’ and ‘One of the Most Detestable Movies’ Ever Made
Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, skyrocketed to the top of Netflix’s movie chart after its first day available to stream, but the NC-17 drama is leaving many subscribers outraged. The film may have been the talk of the Venice Film Festival with its 14-minute standing ovation, but critics and viewers are calling it “sexist,” “cruel” and “one of the most detestable movies” ever made.
NewsTimes
Marvel’s ‘Armor Wars’ Series Starring Don Cheadle to Be Redeveloped as a Movie
Marvel’s “Armor Wars,” originally planned as a TV series for Disney+, is being redeveloped as a feature film, Variety has learned. “Armor Wars” will star Don Cheadle, reprising his MCU role of James “Rhodey” Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine. The project is based on Marvel Comics’ seven-issue arc of the same name within the story of Iron Man, and follows Rhodes as he must face what happens when Tony Stark’s tech falls into the wrong hands.
NewsTimes
Mila Kunas Called ‘Bulls—’ Over ‘That ’90s Show’ Marrying Jackie and Ashton Kutcher’s Kelso: She ‘Would Be With Fez’
Mila Kunis is reprising her “That ’70s Show” character Jackie Burkhart on Netflix’s upcoming sequel series “That ’90s Show,” but the actor doesn’t entirely agree with the direction of the new show. During an interview with Access Hollywood (via EW), Kunis confirmed that her character and Ashton Kutcher’s character, Kelso, are romantically together in “The ’90s Netflix,” mirroring the duo’s real-life marriage.
NewsTimes
Danny Boyle to Direct Dance Adaptation of ‘The Matrix’
Titled “Free Your Mind,” the Warner Bros. Theater Ventures-licensed project is set to debut next October at Factory International, a new arts venue in Manchester, U.K. The production, described as a “large-scale immersive performance,” will serve as the venue’s inaugural show. More from Variety. Danny...
NewsTimes
Disney+ Names Alisa Bowen President
Alisa Bowen has been named president of Disney+, in a promotion for the exec who has overseen global business operations for Disney’s streaming platforms, including Disney+ since its launch in 2019. Bowen most recently served as EVP of global business operations for Disney Streaming, overseeing global content and business...
Evan Peters Discussed How Playing Jeffrey Dahmer Was One Of The "Hardest" Things He's Had To Do In His Life
Netflix's new series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is being described by viewers as harrowing, and Evan Peters talked about how he was "very scared" to take on the role.
NewsTimes
Eugene Levy, Darren Star, Billie Eilish Managers Among Honorees at Creative Community for Peace Gala
Emmy Award-winning actor, writer and producer Eugene Levy and “Sex In the City” creator Darren Star are among those who will be honored at the Creative Community for Peace Gala next month. The Creative Community for Peace (CCFP), an apolitical organization made up of prominent members of the...
