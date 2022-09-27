Read full article on original website
It's National Homemade Cookies Day!
SAN ANTONIO — Fall is here and the weather is cooling off, but it's time for you to warm up with a plate of fresh baked cookies, then cool down again with a glass of milk. Because Saturday is National Homemade Cookies Day. So bake away -- chocolate chip,...
San Antonio film company premieres movie with adoption theme
SAN ANTONIO — The red carpet was rolled out Thursday night at the Palladium At The Rim for the premiere of 'The Day You Found Me,' produced, acted and directed by Strong Foundation Films, based in San Antonio. The premise of the movie revolves around a little boy who...
Chas Market & Kitchen serves up authentic Korean food | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — There's a local restaurant and market that has been around since the 1980s, not far from downtown. And viewer Amanda recommended them for Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series. It's called Chas Market & Kitchen, located on 1431 N Pine Street. They started serving Korean...
Eat, Play and Watch a Movie | Great Day SA
Santikos in Cibolo is offering much more than just movies! Enjoy their food, arcade and bowling alley as well! Segment sponsored by Santikos Entertainment.
How to avoid hurricane relief charity schemes
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Texans are extremely generous, but schemers lurk out there to take advantage of tragedy knowing people will donate. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) shares tips on making sure whatever you give really assists those truly in need. The impulse is to give what you can...
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Sept. 29 - Oct. 1, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
UTSA downs Middle Tennessee in Friday night bout, opens conference play with win
SAN ANTONIO — Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes and scampered into the endzone for two more scores as UTSA defeated Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro Friday to open conference play. The Roadrunners improved to 3-2 with the win, which saw the Lightning pull to within 7 points when Zeke...
Yes, you are seeing more mosquitoes around San Antonio - and some are unusually big
Mosquitoes were effectively dormant during this summer's drought. As rain returns to San Antonio, the pests will re-emerge.
SAISD wants your pre-k kid to fill empty slots at Early Childhood Education Centers
SAN ANTONIO — Tynan Early Childhood Center is a school with rhythm. It is also a school with room for three and four-year-olds to get on an early path to education. "If anything that the pandemic has taught us is that children need to be in school," Gregorio Velazquez.
Competition underway at Camp Bullis to find the best combat medics
"They're all going through very grueling conditions together. So the respect just grows."
Protect yourself and others during Flu Season | Great Day SA
We got some important information on how you can protect your body during flu season. Segment sponsor: City of San Antonio Metro Health.
City seeks emergency demolition order after south-side fire
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's code enforcement division is going after an emergency demolition order to tear down the remains of some buildings that burned Tuesday morning along the 2800 block of Mission Road, just south of Southcross. The fire, which was called in just before 2 a.m., raced...
