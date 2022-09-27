ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

It's National Homemade Cookies Day!

SAN ANTONIO — Fall is here and the weather is cooling off, but it's time for you to warm up with a plate of fresh baked cookies, then cool down again with a glass of milk. Because Saturday is National Homemade Cookies Day. So bake away -- chocolate chip,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

San Antonio film company premieres movie with adoption theme

SAN ANTONIO — The red carpet was rolled out Thursday night at the Palladium At The Rim for the premiere of 'The Day You Found Me,' produced, acted and directed by Strong Foundation Films, based in San Antonio. The premise of the movie revolves around a little boy who...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

How to avoid hurricane relief charity schemes

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Texans are extremely generous, but schemers lurk out there to take advantage of tragedy knowing people will donate. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) shares tips on making sure whatever you give really assists those truly in need. The impulse is to give what you can...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Sept. 29 - Oct. 1, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

City seeks emergency demolition order after south-side fire

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's code enforcement division is going after an emergency demolition order to tear down the remains of some buildings that burned Tuesday morning along the 2800 block of Mission Road, just south of Southcross. The fire, which was called in just before 2 a.m., raced...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

