EQT to join S&P 500

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh-based EQT Corp., the country’s largest natural gas producer, will join the S&P 500 next month.

EQT (NYSE: EQT) will take the place of Duke Realty Corp. (NYSE: DRE) in the widely watched stock index. Duke is being acquired by another S&P 500 company, Prologis Inc., by Oct. 3, when the change is expected to take place.

The Pittsburgh-based natural gas producer had been a member of the S&P MidCap 400.

