Popular Nashville Chicken Restaurant Said To Be A Total Loss After Fire
No injuries were reported during the mid-day blaze.
Clarksville home goes up in flames, deemed a ‘total loss’
Fire crews have deemed a home in Clarksville as a total loss after it went up in flames late Tuesday night.
WSMV
Fires claim two barns in 12 hours in Robertson Co.
ADAMS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two tobacco barns were lost to fire within a 12-hour span this Sunday and Monday, according to Smokey Barn News. Fire Chief Ray Brown told SBN that strong winds are to blame for the fires. Brown also said that about 10 acres in total were lost.
Several Bellevue homes broken into, couple’s wedding rings stolen
“We saved money for those wedding rings and we were really excited about it," Polley said.
WSMV
Man attacks restaurant employees after being denied refund for his tacos
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who assaulted some employees at a local taco shop in West Nashville on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, 45-year-old Christopher Cox was eating tacos at the Taqueria Don Carbon Express on White Bridge Pike when he approached employees and demanded a refund. The workers refused to refund Cox his money since he had already consumed the tacos.
WSMV
Truck crashes, crushes tortilla chips across Tennessee highway
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tortilla chips covered a highway in Maury County this weekend after a semi-truck carrying them flipped over. The Maury County Fire Department responded to the crash on Saturday. The truck driver was injured in the crash but is expected to be OK. Photos show...
Drug investigation underway in Antioch
Tactical officers responded to a home on Calderwood Court around 9 a.m.
Search for 2 suspects underway after shooting in Rayon City
A search for two suspects is underway in the Rayon City neighborhood of Old Hickory after a shooting was reported early Wednesday morning.
One person critically injured in shooting at Clarksville Pike gas station
One person was critically injured in a shooting at a gas station on Clarksville pike Wednesday afternoon.
Tennessean concerned about family in Hurricane Ian’s path
News 2's Neil Orne spoke with a Nashville woman who said her 86-year-old dad remains in Florida.
Clarksville boy starved to death, autopsy finds
The death of a 13-year-old Clarksville boy has been deemed a suspected homicide, according to an autopsy report.
Atleast 1 Killed In A Fatal Accident In Franklin (Franklin, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on Monday night in Franklin. According to the Williamson County Sheriff official’s social media handle, the crash happened on Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity [..]
fox17.com
Juvenile transported to hospital after shot multiple times in Edgehill Community
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile was found with multiple gunshot wounds in serious condition ion 14th Ave. South on Monday, officials report. The 17-year-old victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) confirmed he was in stable condition around 5 p.m. Monday.
whvoradio.com
Man Flown To Hospital After Falling From Roof
A man was flown to the hospital after falling from a roof on Duffy Street in Pembroke Tuesday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a man fell 12 to 15 feet from a roof landing on concrete. The man was taken by ambulance to Pembroke Elementary School to meet with...
WSMV
THP: One dead in Monday night crash
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials began investigating a fatal crash Monday night. Williamson County Sheriff officials said on twitter that Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity Road is closed in both directions as they investigate a fatal traffic accident. THP has taken over the investigation and said drivers...
Car thief shot outside Nashville Waffle House; man wanted for questioning
The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting outside a Waffle House Friday morning.
WSMV
Florida residents in Tennessee to escape storm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people who live in Florida are in Tennessee during Hurricane Ian. WSMV 4′s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter, Ali Spencer, is one of them. Ali lives in Naples but is home in Nashville this week. New videos Wednesday showed a transformer bursting into...
WSMV
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
Cocaine seized, 2 men arrested after deputy finds box truck parked in middle of Williamson County road
A Williamson County deputy pulls up on a suspicious situation in the middle of Hillsboro Road and Berry's Chapel. It soon turns into a cocaine investigation and two men behind bars.
