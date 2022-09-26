ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Fires claim two barns in 12 hours in Robertson Co.

ADAMS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two tobacco barns were lost to fire within a 12-hour span this Sunday and Monday, according to Smokey Barn News. Fire Chief Ray Brown told SBN that strong winds are to blame for the fires. Brown also said that about 10 acres in total were lost.
ADAMS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, TN
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Brentwood, TN
Nashville, TN
Restaurants
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WSMV

Man attacks restaurant employees after being denied refund for his tacos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who assaulted some employees at a local taco shop in West Nashville on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, 45-year-old Christopher Cox was eating tacos at the Taqueria Don Carbon Express on White Bridge Pike when he approached employees and demanded a refund. The workers refused to refund Cox his money since he had already consumed the tacos.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Truck crashes, crushes tortilla chips across Tennessee highway

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tortilla chips covered a highway in Maury County this weekend after a semi-truck carrying them flipped over. The Maury County Fire Department responded to the crash on Saturday. The truck driver was injured in the crash but is expected to be OK. Photos show...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant Management#Total Loss#Midtown#Food Drink#Chicken Fingers Wings#Nashville Firefighters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
whvoradio.com

Man Flown To Hospital After Falling From Roof

A man was flown to the hospital after falling from a roof on Duffy Street in Pembroke Tuesday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a man fell 12 to 15 feet from a roof landing on concrete. The man was taken by ambulance to Pembroke Elementary School to meet with...
PEMBROKE, KY
WSMV

THP: One dead in Monday night crash

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials began investigating a fatal crash Monday night. Williamson County Sheriff officials said on twitter that Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity Road is closed in both directions as they investigate a fatal traffic accident. THP has taken over the investigation and said drivers...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Florida residents in Tennessee to escape storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people who live in Florida are in Tennessee during Hurricane Ian. WSMV 4′s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter, Ali Spencer, is one of them. Ali lives in Naples but is home in Nashville this week. New videos Wednesday showed a transformer bursting into...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
CHAPEL HILL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy