NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who assaulted some employees at a local taco shop in West Nashville on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, 45-year-old Christopher Cox was eating tacos at the Taqueria Don Carbon Express on White Bridge Pike when he approached employees and demanded a refund. The workers refused to refund Cox his money since he had already consumed the tacos.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO