Rebuilt Georgia football secondary back under construction after more attrition

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 3 days ago
ATHENS —Kirby Smart sounded as casual as possible about likely being without two former starters at the star position after Javon Bullard’s arrest on DUI charges.

But has anyone ever known Smart to panic?

“(Tykee Smith) can play there, Marcus Washington can play there,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “Chris Smith has played there. Kamari Lassiter has played there.

“We cross-trained all camp. So, you know, we got all kinds of guys that can play the position as well.”

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play at upset-minded Missouri at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday (TV: SEC Network) looking for answers in their rebuilt secondary.

Georgia entered the season having to replace first-round NFL pick Lewis Cine at safety and Orange Bowl MVP Derion Kendrick at cornerback.

Freshman Malaki Starks has stepped up to fill Cine’s shoes, while Lassiter has become the new starter opposite of Kelee Ringo.

Family fuels Georgia football outside linebacker MJ Sherman

ATHENS -- Mekhail Sherman, or MJ for those who can’t pronounce his first name of Muh-kyle, has had to wait his turn for playing and leadership opportunities. Now a junior, Sherman is making the most of his significant playing time on special teams. Sherman has remained patient and determined...
