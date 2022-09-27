Read full article on original website
Hollywood COVID Protocols Extended as Talks With Studios Continue
The entertainment industry’s COVID protocols will stay in place for now, as the unions announced an extension on Friday night. The protocols, which have been in place for two years, were set to expire on Friday night. The industry unions — including SAG-AFTRA, IATSE and the Directors Guild of America — have been negotiating an update to the rules with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.
Human Rights Campaign Accepts Disney Donation, Months After Rejecting It During ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Controversy
The Human Rights Campaign has agreed to accept a contribution from the Walt Disney Co., months after rejecting it at the height of the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy. The move comes as Disney continues to try to heal the damage done by its response to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, which restricts classroom instruction on LGBTQ identity.
