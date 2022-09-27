The entertainment industry’s COVID protocols will stay in place for now, as the unions announced an extension on Friday night. The protocols, which have been in place for two years, were set to expire on Friday night. The industry unions — including SAG-AFTRA, IATSE and the Directors Guild of America — have been negotiating an update to the rules with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO