Update: Tua Tagovailoa (head, neck) will not return in Week 4 for Miami
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the rest of Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa hit his head very hard on the ground when taking a sack in the second quarter, prompting a neurological response that locked his arms off. Taking all precautions possible, trainers stabilized his neck and carted him off on a stretcher. It didn't take long for the team to rule him out for the reminder of the game, as Tagovailoa is headed to the hospital for an examination of "head and neck" injuries. Teddy Bridgewater will take over at quarterback.
Jameis Winston (back/ankle) doubtful for Saints in London
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is considered doubtful for Sunday's Week 4 game in London versus the Minnesota Vikings, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Winston was unable to practice this week, putting Andy Dalton in line to start for the Saints across the pond. Michael Thomas (foot) has already been ruled out, so Dalton will be working with Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (ankle) as his top receivers. Alvin Kamara (ribs) could potentially benefit from additional dump-offs and Taysom Hill may mix in for some gadget plays near the goal line.
Football games today: Week 4 schedule, scores
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 4 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 9/30/22
On this week's mailbag episode, JJ rants about trade tactics in fantasy football, shares his thoughts on the running back position through three weeks, explains Breece Hall's rest-of-season upside, and more. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
Rapoport: Dalton Schultz (knee) expects to play in Cowboys' Week 4 matchup versus Washington
According to Ian Rapoport, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) expects to play in Week Four's contest against the Washington Commanders. After a one game absence with a knee injury, Schultz reportedly is ready to return in Week Four. In a matchup against a Washington defense ranked 20th (9.1) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends, our models project Schultz to score 7.2 FanDuel points.
Fowler: Kansas City's Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) plans to play in Week 4
According to Jeremy Fowler, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) reportedly expects to play in Week Four's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What It Means:. After a missed practice on Thursday and a limited session on Friday, Valdes-Scantling plans to play on Sunday night against a Tampa...
Sants promote Latavius Murray to active roster on Saturday
New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray is eligible to play in Week Four's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Murray could make his season debut after he was promoted to the active roster for the first time since signing with New Orleans' practice squad in mid-September. On 119 rushing attempts...
Andy Dalton on track to start for Saints in Week 4
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to start against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. Jameis Winston (back/hip) missed a third straight practice on Friday and is considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup, so Dalton is in line for the start. The veteran signal-caller said he feels very comfortable with the Saints' receivers due to their time together in training camp while Winston rehabbed a knee injury. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football believes that Dalton will actually be an upgrade for the fantasy outlooks of Alvin Kamara and Jarvis Landry, especially with Michael Thomas (foot) ruled out. Dalton could be worth a look for needy managers in two-QB and super-flex formats.
Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) questionable for Sunday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. Landry turned in back-to-back limited practices after sitting out Wednesday, so he should be good to go versus the Vikings. Michael Thomas (foot) was a DNP on Thursday for a second straight day, so Landry might see a larger role in London. Saints' beat writer Nick Underhill believes that Landry should also benefit if Andy Dalton starts in place of Jameis Winston (back/ankle, doubtful).
Julio Jones (knee) game-time decision for Buccaneers in Week 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was a limited participant on Friday. After three limited sessions, Jones' Week Four status will be determined on Sunday night. In a potential matchup against a Kansas City unit rated 12th in pass defense per numberFire's power rankings, our models project Jones to score 8.4 FanDuel points.
Michael Thomas (foot) officially out for Saints on Sunday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) is out for Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. Thomas sat out practice all week after injuring his foot in Week 3. Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (ankle) should have larger target shares in London on Sunday, and there will also be more snaps available for Tre'Quan Smith (concussion). Alvin Kamara (ribs) is another potential beneficiary from Thomas' absence.
Cole Beasley elevated to Tampa Bay's active roster on Saturday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is eligible to play in Week Four's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Beasley could make his second appearance this season after he was promoted to the active roster for the second straight week. On eight pass snaps this season, the veteran has...
Peyton Burdick in lineup Saturday for Miami
Miami Marlins outfielder Peyton Burdick is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Burdick is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. Our models project Burdick for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.6...
Cal Mitchell in Pirates' Saturday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Mitchell is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting ninth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Mitchell for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Kevin Newman starting for Pittsburgh Saturday night
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Newman is getting the nod at shortstop, batting fifth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Newman for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 7.3 FanDuel...
Josh H. Smith starting Saturday for Rangers
Texas Rangers infielder Josh H. Smith is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angels Angels. Smith is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. Our models project Smith for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Jason Delay in lineup Saturday night for Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Delay is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Delay for 0.8 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Arizona's Emmanuel Rivera (forearm) scratched on Saturday, Buddy Kennedy to start
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Emmanuel Rivera is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Buddy Kennedy will operate at third base and bat in the sixth spot in Arizona's lineup after Rivera was scratched with forearm soreness. In a matchup against left-hander Scott Alexander, our models project...
Matt Wallner in Twins' lineup Saturday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Matt Wallner is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Wallner is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Drew Hutchison. Our models project Wallner for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.4...
Alec Burleson hitting sixth in Cardinals' Saturday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is starting in Saturday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson will occupy right field after Lars Nootbaar was shifted to center and Dylan Carlson was benched. numberFire's models project Burleson to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
