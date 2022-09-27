ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Shakira Spencer: Three murder arrests over Ealing death

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at a property in west London. Police were called over concerns for a woman's welfare in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, before they found Shakira Spencer dead on Sunday. A man, 25, and two women,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two arrested after string of city burglaries

Two men have been arrested after multiple homes in Nottingham were targeted by burglars. Police said residents from eight properties in the Hyson Green and Arboretum areas reported being broken into between 8 and 28 September. A car, bicycles, laptops and cash were among the items taken. Four of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Bst#Essex Police#Bbc News
The Independent

Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty

A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The youngster, who had been testing a bicycle for his mother, shouted “call my mum, call my mum” before collapsing, the Old Bailey was told.His heart stopped and he effectively died in the street near his home, only to be brought back to life...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Man Fed Into Woodchipper in Alleged $500K Life Insurance Scheme, Court Hears

Authorities tasked with removing Bruce Saunders’ mutilated remains from a woodchipper might have thought the Australian’s death was the result of a grisly accident. According to prosecutors, that’s exactly what his three alleged killers intended.Saunders’ ex-partner, Sharon Graham, 61, and Gregory Lee Roser, 63, have both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder over Saunders’ horrendous death at a Queensland property in northeastern Australia in November 2017. The pair—who are being tried separately for the 54-year-old’s alleged killing—were part of a conspiracy with another man, Peter Koenig, to claim Saunders’ $500,000 life insurance policy, a court heard.Jurors in the case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Ricky

Thief with conscience helps police arrest a pedophile

It was in 2013 when a thief broke into someone's house in Spain to steal some money or anything of value. He was an expert thief who had been stealing for quite a couple of years. When he entered that particular house, he went through his usual stealing routine of scouting the entire house to find something valuable.
Daily Mail

‘A wicked act of spite to his wife and children’: Ex-Scotland Yard anti-terror cop ‘cancelled his home insurance and then blew himself and his home up by setting off a gas explosion’

A former Scotland Yard counter-terror officer suspected of killing himself in an explosion at his home reportedly cancelled his house insurance beforehand. Retired Superintendent Malcolm Baker, 60, died earlier this month when a blaze destroyed his remote property on Exmoor. The explosion was heard almost a mile away from the...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Jogger attacker who grabbed and strangled a woman on her sunset run blames the terrifying crime on 'downing pints of beer, shots of Sambuca and sniffing cocaine'

The man who attacked a woman while she was on an afternoon jog said pints of beer, shots of Sambuca and snorting cocaine drove him to commit the horrific crime. Dudley Pederson-Sullivan, 24, violently assaulted a petite woman on a dark street in Subiaco in July last year, putting her in a choke hold before putting his hand over her mouth.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Black man feared he would be killed during mistaken police stop, court told

A black man feared he would be “choked or killed” when he was handcuffed and bundled to the floor by police, in a case of mistaken identity over a reported robbery – as his wife and two young children screamed in panic, a court has heard.Metropolitan Police officers Sergeant Emily Joshi, 30, of Watford, Hertfordshire, and Constable Ozan Yelken, 33, of Waltham Abbey, Essex, have both pleaded not guilty to assaulting Emmanuel Ugborokefe by beating him and are standing trial at City of London Magistrates’ Court.It is alleged they assaulted Mr Ugborokefe, who said he “felt discriminated against” during the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

School releases chilling drugs gang video warning middle class pupils are being blackmailed into becoming dealers by county lines criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating pictures

A school has released a chilling video warning that well-off pupils are at risk of being blackmailed into county lines drug dealing by criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating photographs. The police-backed film by Year 7 and 8 pupils at Trevelyan Middle School in the affluent town...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman arrested over critically-ill baby at Oldham nursery

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and child cruelty after a baby became critically ill at a nursery, police have said. Greater Manchester Police said the seven-month-old girl was taken from an Oldham nursery to hospital at about 15:45 BST on 21 September. The force said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai

Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Suspect Fires Shot Into Drive-Thru Window

On September 29, 2022, at approximately 2:21 a.m., a white colored sedan (possibly a BMW) with a black roof pulled up to the McDonald’s drive-through window at 2814 NE Andresen Road. The driver attempted to order food through the window, however the McDonald’s was closed at the time. The...
VANCOUVER, WA
BBC

Toddler 'critical' after police arrest man in Shotton Colliery

A toddler is in a critical condition in hospital and a man has been arrested after what police described as a "medical episode" at a house. The two-year-old girl was taken to Newcastle's RVI by air ambulance from the home in Shotton Colliery, County Durham, on Wednesday night. The man...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy