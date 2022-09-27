Read full article on original website
BBC
Shakira Spencer: Three murder arrests over Ealing death
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at a property in west London. Police were called over concerns for a woman's welfare in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, before they found Shakira Spencer dead on Sunday. A man, 25, and two women,...
BBC
Men jailed for murder of friend killed by rival gang in shootout
Three men have each been jailed for at least 29 years for the murder of their friend killed by rivals in a shootout. The inquiry into Billy McCullagh's death saw his associates charged with murder - even though an opposing gang shot him, in north-west London in 2020. Issa Seed,...
BBC
Two arrested after string of city burglaries
Two men have been arrested after multiple homes in Nottingham were targeted by burglars. Police said residents from eight properties in the Hyson Green and Arboretum areas reported being broken into between 8 and 28 September. A car, bicycles, laptops and cash were among the items taken. Four of the...
Female prison officer, 25, 'had romantic fling with inmate and smuggled him mobile phone, ladies' underwear and designer clothes'
A female prison officer embarked on a romantic relationship with an inmate and smuggled designer clothes and ladies underwear to him, a court heard today. Rachel Martin, 25, had an 'emotional and intimate' fling with Raymond Abraham at HMP Guys Marsh near Shaftesbury, Dorset. She also sent him a parcel...
Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty
A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The youngster, who had been testing a bicycle for his mother, shouted “call my mum, call my mum” before collapsing, the Old Bailey was told.His heart stopped and he effectively died in the street near his home, only to be brought back to life...
Sheriff Threatened to Fire All His Black Officers in Racist Tirade Caught on Tape
Just a few months after narrowly defeating the first Black sheriff in Columbus County, North Carolina, sheriff-elect Jody Greene went on a racist, paranoid tirade about his Black staff members in a phone call to the then-interim sheriff, calling them “bastards” and threatening to fire them all. “Fuck...
BBC
Renee MacRae: Double murder accused 'not a cold-hearted psychopath'
A jury has been told it would be "grotesque" to suggest a man on trial for the murders of his lover and their young son could be a callous killer. William MacDowell, 80, denies murdering Renee MacRae and their son Andrew MacRae in the Highlands in 1976. His lawyers have...
Man Fed Into Woodchipper in Alleged $500K Life Insurance Scheme, Court Hears
Authorities tasked with removing Bruce Saunders’ mutilated remains from a woodchipper might have thought the Australian’s death was the result of a grisly accident. According to prosecutors, that’s exactly what his three alleged killers intended.Saunders’ ex-partner, Sharon Graham, 61, and Gregory Lee Roser, 63, have both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder over Saunders’ horrendous death at a Queensland property in northeastern Australia in November 2017. The pair—who are being tried separately for the 54-year-old’s alleged killing—were part of a conspiracy with another man, Peter Koenig, to claim Saunders’ $500,000 life insurance policy, a court heard.Jurors in the case...
Thief with conscience helps police arrest a pedophile
It was in 2013 when a thief broke into someone's house in Spain to steal some money or anything of value. He was an expert thief who had been stealing for quite a couple of years. When he entered that particular house, he went through his usual stealing routine of scouting the entire house to find something valuable.
‘A wicked act of spite to his wife and children’: Ex-Scotland Yard anti-terror cop ‘cancelled his home insurance and then blew himself and his home up by setting off a gas explosion’
A former Scotland Yard counter-terror officer suspected of killing himself in an explosion at his home reportedly cancelled his house insurance beforehand. Retired Superintendent Malcolm Baker, 60, died earlier this month when a blaze destroyed his remote property on Exmoor. The explosion was heard almost a mile away from the...
Teenage boy, 15, and girl, 16, are arrested after allegedly 'stealing an SUV and crashing into a Vespa rider - killing him'
A man is dead and a group of teenagers are facing serious charges after an allegedly stolen car crashed into a motor scooter. The 59-year-old was rushed to hospital following the crash at Wynnum West, in Brisbane's east, about 9.20am on Monday but died later that night. Police will allege...
Jogger attacker who grabbed and strangled a woman on her sunset run blames the terrifying crime on 'downing pints of beer, shots of Sambuca and sniffing cocaine'
The man who attacked a woman while she was on an afternoon jog said pints of beer, shots of Sambuca and snorting cocaine drove him to commit the horrific crime. Dudley Pederson-Sullivan, 24, violently assaulted a petite woman on a dark street in Subiaco in July last year, putting her in a choke hold before putting his hand over her mouth.
Black man feared he would be killed during mistaken police stop, court told
A black man feared he would be “choked or killed” when he was handcuffed and bundled to the floor by police, in a case of mistaken identity over a reported robbery – as his wife and two young children screamed in panic, a court has heard.Metropolitan Police officers Sergeant Emily Joshi, 30, of Watford, Hertfordshire, and Constable Ozan Yelken, 33, of Waltham Abbey, Essex, have both pleaded not guilty to assaulting Emmanuel Ugborokefe by beating him and are standing trial at City of London Magistrates’ Court.It is alleged they assaulted Mr Ugborokefe, who said he “felt discriminated against” during the...
School releases chilling drugs gang video warning middle class pupils are being blackmailed into becoming dealers by county lines criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating pictures
A school has released a chilling video warning that well-off pupils are at risk of being blackmailed into county lines drug dealing by criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating photographs. The police-backed film by Year 7 and 8 pupils at Trevelyan Middle School in the affluent town...
BBC
Woman arrested over critically-ill baby at Oldham nursery
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and child cruelty after a baby became critically ill at a nursery, police have said. Greater Manchester Police said the seven-month-old girl was taken from an Oldham nursery to hospital at about 15:45 BST on 21 September. The force said the...
Moment driver is hounded and surrounded by BMW convoy then run over 'before he was chased by gang wielding bars'
This is the moment a driver was hounded, surrounded and brought to a standstill by a convoy of angry BMW drivers. Ben Phillips was on his way from Ibiza with his wife, when a car suddenly cut in front of him causing him to beep his horn. The pair had...
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
BBC
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
iheart.com
Suspect Fires Shot Into Drive-Thru Window
On September 29, 2022, at approximately 2:21 a.m., a white colored sedan (possibly a BMW) with a black roof pulled up to the McDonald’s drive-through window at 2814 NE Andresen Road. The driver attempted to order food through the window, however the McDonald’s was closed at the time. The...
BBC
Toddler 'critical' after police arrest man in Shotton Colliery
A toddler is in a critical condition in hospital and a man has been arrested after what police described as a "medical episode" at a house. The two-year-old girl was taken to Newcastle's RVI by air ambulance from the home in Shotton Colliery, County Durham, on Wednesday night. The man...
