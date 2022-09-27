ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 7

Rick Graefe
4d ago

no kidding....a derth of information here. What kind of mining and mining for what. A high school journalism student could have done better.

Reply
8
Feral
4d ago

Doe Run mines lead. There's already a bunch of sites around that area that have had to be cleaned up from lead contamination.

Reply
3
Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Prosecuting Attorneys Oppose Legalizing Recreational Marijuana

(Missourinet) A major law enforcement group in Missouri is officially taking sides against the proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana use. The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys is urging Missouri voters to vote “no” on Amendment Three. The group published a position paper it says is based on...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

After four decades, Hancock Amendment continues to shape Missouri tax policy

In the late 1970s, inflation pushed wages into higher tax brackets and squeezed homeowners as property tax bills rose with the value of their residences. A southwest Missouri businessman named Mel Hancock, inspired by the California tax limitation ballot measure known as Proposition 13, enlisted the Missouri Farm Bureau and put his own plan for […] The post After four decades, Hancock Amendment continues to shape Missouri tax policy appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Reynolds County, MO
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Industry
County
Shannon County, MO
City
Doe Run, MO
State
Missouri State
kbia.org

Missouri House committee moves to end corporate income taxes

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A powerful Missouri House committee is trying to phase out corporate income taxes. The House Budget Committee on Wednesday tacked the provision onto another bill to cut individual income taxes. The proposal would cut corporate income taxes from 4% to 2% over a series of years and eventually phase out the tax completely.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Fly high! For sale in Missouri… An airport plus more

CLEVELAND, Mo. – Flying enthusiasts, this is an opportunity in rural Missouri you won’t want to miss. A 59-acre property in Cass County hits the open market that includes an FAA-registered airport and many hangars that can be converted into homes. Currently operating under the name of Bishop’s...
CLEVELAND, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri House to Consider Tax Cut Package Today (Thursday)

(MISSOURINET) – Back to the Missouri Legislature’s special session on an income tax cut plan. The House of Representatives is considering a Senate package today (Thursday) – with changes – that would gradually cut the income tax rate from the current 5.3-percent to 4.8-percent – if Missouri makes enough money. The plan also includes adoption tax credits and reduces the tax on feminine hygiene products as well as diapers. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, of Carthage, successfully added a piece that would eventually eliminate the corporate income tax rate.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Northeastern States#Public Radio#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Doe Run Company#Reynolds#Blm Eastern States
kttn.com

Fourth defendant sentenced in Missouri tax fraud conspiracy

U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Thursday ordered the fourth of four defendants involved in a tax fraud conspiracy to pay $26,558 to the IRS. Tammy Flanagan, 56, was also sentenced to five years of probation. All four defendants pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to defraud the...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
kfmo.com

Ongoing Work to Develop Bonneville Plaza

(Bonne Terre, MO) Behind the scenes work continues in the development of the Bonneville Plaza at Bonne Terre. The latest effort includes working a blight study to lay the ground work to have the area be included in a Tax Increment Finance District, or T.I.F. The City Administrator of Bonne Terre, Shawn Kay, says once the T.I.F. is set up it would help fund the Plaza's infrastructure redevelopment.
BONNE TERRE, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri?

Update (Sept. 28, 2022): This story has been corrected to reflect that a person over 21 and without a medical card who smokes marijuana in a non-designated public area would be subject to a civil penalty and fine of up to $100. Missouri could become the 20th state to allow legal weed market if Missourians […] The post What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri? appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Legislature sends $764 million income tax cut to Missouri governor

The Missouri House on Thursday abandoned its attempt to cut corporate income taxes after Gov. Mike Parson signaled his opposition to the move. Instead, House Republican leaders put a Senate-passed tax cut plan up for a vote, but not before one Democrat called “shenanigans” because the move blocked plans to offer amendments. By a 98-32 […] The post Legislature sends $764 million income tax cut to Missouri governor appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy