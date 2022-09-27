Read full article on original website
Wake Forest vs. Florida State: The No.22 Demon Deacons got a big road win over No.23 Florida State, 31-21. The Deacs fot 234 passing yards and 2 touchdowns from quarterback Sam Hartman. Justice Ellison rushed for 114 and a score, and wide receiver A.T. Perry hauled in 8 receptions for 91 yards and a TD for WF. Wake's defense held FSU to 112 yards rushing and had 6.0 tackles for loss. FSU quarterback Jordan Travis passed for 281 yards and 3 scores. Florida State wide receivers Johnny Wilson and Mycah Pittman combined for 3 touchdowns on the day.
The No.22 Demon Deacons utilized an 18-play 66-yard drive in the fourth quarter to ice the game in Tallahassee and get a 31-21 victory over No.23 FSU. Wake kicker Matthew Dennis delivered a 27-yard field goal with 2:55 remaining to give the Deacs the final boost they needed after several clutch plays on the drive. This critical drive is our CPI: Securing The Win play of the game.
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 23 Florida State fell to No. 22 Wake Forest by a score of 31-21 on Saturday in Doak Campbell Stadium for its first loss of the 2022 season. The Seminoles (4-1, 2-1 ACC) battled back from a 21-point deficit but couldn't overcome crucial mistakes in the fourth quarter. The Demon Deacons (4-1, 1-1 ACC) averaged just 4.8 yards per play but went 10-18 on third downs and 3-3 on fourth downs. After the loss, head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media:
Despite eastward shift, Tallahassee, Big Bend remain in Ian’s potential path
Hurricanes Michael and Hermine were the last storms to significantly impact Tallahassee. Both caused outages in most of the capital city. A Monday morning storm update has lessened the apparent pressure on Tallahassee as now-Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. But city officials warn that Tallahassee is still under the gun. Updates...
County-by-county: Closures, cancellations ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel toward the First Coast, some city and county services may be discontinued. Additionally, the storm could have an impact on colleges, schools and after-school programs. Here's a list of closures and cancellations around the First Coast. *Scroll down for a...
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Sept. 27
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest details on Hurricane Ian and what we can possibly expect closer to home. Watch the attached video for the details.
Ron DeSantis Appointee Resigns After Alleged KKK Photo Surfaces
The picture reportedly shows Jeffery Moore at a Halloween party wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.
All 11 Northeast Florida school districts closing due to Ian; Universities, other schools also closing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength and approaches Florida, school districts in Baker, Columbia and Putnam counties decided Monday to close schools later this week. By Tuesday, Duval, St. Johns, Nassau, Clay, Bradford, Alachua, Union and Flagler counties announced they would join them -- meaning all 11...
New Black-owned eatery opens in mall
Food choices have often been challenging in Tallahassee. But if you are visiting the mall, the options have just expanded in a way students at Florida A&M might enjoy. SugarCane & Spices is a new Black-owned restaurant that was originally created in 2015 as a food truck by Kae Smith. Relocating to the mall has brought SugarCane & Spices more diverse customers, which Smith says is beneficial to her brand and what she stands for. While she faced hardships with the food truck, that did not stop her from staying the course.
Leon County declares state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, urges citizens to ‘stay ready and stay informed’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County has declared a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian and is urging everyone to “stay ready and stay informed.”. City, county and school leaders held a press conference Monday afternoon to update citizens on preparedness efforts. Leon County Commission Chairman Bill...
DeSantis-appointed county commissioner resigns after alleged Ku Klux Klan picture emerges
The pictures began to circulate in Gadsden County in recent weeks and made them to the sheriff's desk last Tuesday by a group of people from the county.
Man dead in multi-vehicle accident in Taylor County
One person is dead following a multi-vehicle accident in Taylor County Sunday.
Former KFC employee arrested for taking pictures of customer’s debit card and using it to make purchases
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Raneisha Davasia Boston, 23, was arrested yesterday on a warrant for using a customer’s debit card to make purchases. According to a sworn complaint filed in the case, Boston was working at KFC at 1231 E. University Avenue on July 6, 2021, when the victim made a food purchase. During the purchase, another employee told Boston that she had swiped the card for the wrong order. The victim said Boston swiped her card a second time before returning the card to her with her food.
Former AT&T employee arrested for “buying” iPhones and charging them to closed accounts, including one account belonging to a deceased man
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ron’kel Marquis Corley, 33, was arrested overnight and charged with grand theft and identity theft after an AT&T store reported the theft of 12 iPhones, valued at $15,402. An AT&T investigator contacted Gainesville Police Department (GPD) about an ex-employee stealing phones from the store at...
Murder suspect turns himself in
After a suspected Aug. 6 argument between an uncle and his nephew that resulted in the fatal shooting of the uncle, Gregory Williams, of Madison, the Madison Police Department (MPD) reports that the suspect has turned himself in. On Thursday, Sept. 15, Chief Reggie Alexander received a call from Kendrick...
