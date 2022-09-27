Read full article on original website
Scrubs Magazine
Medical Breakthrough: Scientists Discover a Way to Stop Melanoma Cancer Cells from Growing.
Skin cancer patients got some good news this week. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys discovered a way to prevent melanoma cells and tumors from growing by inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
Scientists make ‘breakthrough’ DNA discovery in ‘key to living longer’
LOTS of scientists are in pursuit of the dream of making humans live longer and one team thinks it's made a breakthrough with DNA. The researchers focused on parts of DNA that are suspected to be tied to living longer. Those parts are called telomeres and they work to try...
Scientists unveil first-ever 'atlas' describing links between fungi, cancers
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Fungi are commonly present in human tumors, and may someday be used as a tool to detect, diagnose and even treat cancer. That's according to an international team of scientists, which on Thursday unveiled what they said is the first-ever "pan-cancer mycobiome atlas" that describes the links between fungi and 35 types of cancer.
Scientists discover bacteria that can use light to 'breathe' electricity
Did you know that bacteria in the natural world breathe by exhaling excess electrons, causing an intrinsic electrical grid? In a new study, Yale University researchers discovered that light could supercharge this electronic activity within biofilm bacteria, yielding an up to a 100-fold increase in electrical conductivity, according to a press release published by the institution earlier this month.
MedicalXpress
Scientists propose that obesity is a neurodevelopmental disorder
Obesity has increased rapidly in recent decades to affect more than 2 billion people, making it one of the largest contributors to poor health worldwide. Despite decades of research on diet and exercise treatments, many people continue to struggle to lose weight. Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions now think they know why, and say we must shift the focus from obesity treatment to prevention.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Thought a Bacteria Was Harmless – They Were Wrong
An international study led by Singapore scientists discovers bacteria previously thought harmless can worsen existing lung disease. A team of international scientists has discovered that Neisseria — a genus of bacteria that lives in the human body – is not as harmless as previously thought. In fact, it can cause infections in patients with bronchiectasis, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
MedicalXpress
Breakthrough in understanding of how cancer spreads could lead to better treatments
Scientists have discovered that cancer cells "hijack" a process used by healthy cells to spread around the body, completely changing current ways of thinking around cancer metastasis. The team based at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge, found that blocking the activity of the NALCN protein in...
Phys.org
Researchers reveal new strategy to prevent blood clots without increasing the risk of bleeding
A nanoparticle therapy developed by investigators at University Hospitals (UH) and Case Western Reserve University targets overactive neutrophils, a specific kind of white blood cell, to prevent almost all types of blood clots while causing no increased risk for bleeding. The preclinical findings, published in Science Translational Medicine, may lead to safer ways to care for patients impacted by blood clots. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 900,000 people in the U.S. suffer from life-threatening blood clots each year.
Scientists want to use a mineral to detect nuclear exposure in space
According to a recent study published in the Materials Horizon journal in September, researchers have just discovered a unique and novel intelligence property of hackmanite called gamma exposure memory. The finding could allow hackmanite as a radiation detector- including applications in space. Plans for a UV radiation detector to be...
News-Medical.net
Many diverse nanopore research directions and applications beyond DNA sequencing
In a recent Nature Nanotechnology study, researchers describe diverse applications of nanopore-based technology beyond deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing. More specifically, the current research focuses on the advancements of this technology within chemistry, biophysics, and nanoscience. Study: Nanopore-based technologies beyond DNA sequencing. Image Credit: Yurchanka Siarhei / Shutterstock.com. What are nanopores?
Phys.org
Scientists create 'non-psychedelic' compound with same anti-depressant effect
While illegal for recreational use, psychedelic drugs are showing great promise as treatments for severe depression and anxiety, as well as alcohol addiction and other conditions. Some advocates and scientists believe the actual psychedelic trip—hallucinations and profound emotional experiences—is what leads to long-lasting therapeutic effects. Other scientists speculate that if the "trip" could be eliminated from such drugs, then only the therapeutic effects might remain. Researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill, UC San Francisco, Yale, Duke, and Stanford have taken a major step toward answering that question.
technologynetworks.com
Breaks in Non-Coding DNA Provide New Insights Into Brain Disorders
‘Junk’ DNA could unlock new treatments for neurological disorders as scientists discover how its breaks and repairs affect our protection against neurological disease. The groundbreaking research from the University of Sheffield’s Neuroscience Institute and Healthy Lifespan Institute gives important new insights into so-called junk DNA - or DNA previously thought to be non-essential to the coding of our genome - and how it impacts on neurological disorders such as Motor Neurone Disease (MND) and Alzheimer’s.
Phys.org
'Incredible': Astronomers hail first images of asteroid impact
The asteroid is flying through space in the grainy black and white video, when suddenly a massive cloud of debris sprays out in front of it, meaning only one thing: impact. Astronomers have hailed this early footage of the first time humanity deliberately smashed a spacecraft into an asteroid, saying it looks like it did a "lot of damage".
Phys.org
Researchers detect the first definitive proof of elusive sea level fingerprints
When ice sheets melt, something strange and highly counterintuitive happens to sea levels. It works basically like a seesaw. In the area close to where theses masses of glacial ice melt, ocean levels fall. Yet thousands of miles away, they actually rise. It largely happens because of the loss of a gravitational pull toward the ice sheet, causing the water to disperse away. The patterns have come to be known as sea level fingerprints since each melting glacier or ice sheet uniquely impacts sea level. Elements of the concept—which lies at the heart of the understanding that global sea levels don't rise uniformly—have been around for over a century and modern sea level science has been built around it. But there's long been a hitch to the widely accepted theory. A sea level fingerprint has never definitively been detected by researchers.
Phys.org
Scientists use machine learning to help fight antibiotic resistance in farmed chickens
Scientists have used machine learning to find new ways to identify and pinpoint disease in poultry farms, which will help to reduce the need for antibiotic treatment, lowering the risk of antibiotic resistance transferring to human populations. The study, published in The ISME Journal, was led by Dr. Tania Dottorini...
News-Medical.net
UArizona researchers discover new protein that is responsible for controlling cell growth in yeasts
Like bacteria, yeasts are found everywhere, even in and around our bodies. And, as with bacteria, you can become infected by yeasts and become ill. Yeasts infect about 150 million people a year and kill about 1.7 million, especially those who are immunocompromised. Yeast cells and human immune system cells...
Phys.org
Researchers discover new predator damaging our ecosystems
For Arizona State University's Ph.D. recent graduate Julie Bethany Rakes, it all started as a failed experiment that ended up being an impactful discovery for the microbiology community. Recently in Nature Communications, Rakes and Regents' Professor Ferran Garcia-Pichel reported on a new bacterium that preys on soil cyanobacteria in biocrusts. In this publication, they describe the newly discovered predator's life cycle, attack mechanism and its ecological impact.
Phys.org
Study shows children of lower economic status more willing to make risky decisions than wealthier children
A pair of researchers at Boston University has found that volunteer children of a lower economic status are more willing to make risky decisions than wealthier children. The results of their study are published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B. As the researchers note, many evolutionary developmental theories have...
Phys.org
Automated carbohydrate synthesizer produces polysaccharides of record-breaking length
A team of researchers with members from Peking University and WuXi AppTec (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., has designed and built an automated carbohydrate synthesizer that produced polysaccharides of record-breaking length. In their paper published in the journal Nature Synthesis the group describes how they built their device and its possible uses. Hanchao Cheng and Peng George Wang with the Southern University of Science and Technology, in China, have published a News & Views piece in the same journal issue outlining the work by the team in China.
Phys.org
Researchers use multiple lasers to create reproducible coherent light structures at wavelength level
Scientists from Japan have employed theoretical calculations to model the optical radiation force distribution induced by an arbitral light pattern including an interference pattern. Based on the simulations, they were able to fabricate nano-sized structures in array that may lead to new optical devices, such as chirality sensors. The ability...
