Over the weekend, Italy elected its first far-right government since the Second World War. Meanwhile, in Cuba, voters have adopted sweeping measures to the nation’s family code, including legalizing same-sex marriage and adoption while also promoting “equal sharing of domestic rights and responsibilities between men and women,” according to Reuters.The results of both votes cast doubt on the long-held assumption that the west is the champion of freedom, human rights, and civil liberties. Indeed, as democratic backsliding and a curtailing of rights continues unabated in so-called first world democracies like the United States (which recently stripped women of the right...

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO