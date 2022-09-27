Read full article on original website
As violence worsens in Haiti, United Nations orders evacuation of non-essential staff
The United Nations is ordering the evacuation of all non-essential international workers from Haiti, citing ongoing violence that has left workers vulnerable to kidnapping and attacks last week on U.N.-backed food warehouses across the country.
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in ‘great peril’
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Warning that the world is in “great peril,” the head of the United Nations says leaders meeting in person for the first time in three years must tackle conflicts and climate catastrophes, increasing poverty and inequality — and address divisions among major powers that have gotten worse since Russia invaded Ukraine.
America is drifting toward geopolitical disaster
In his 1987 classic, “The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers,” English historian Paul Kennedy identified economic instability and long, debilitating wars as the principal causes of the decline and/or collapse of great powers throughout modern history. He described these circumstances as “imperial overstretch,” a condition arising from chronic imbalance between global obligations and the economic resources needed to meet them.
Voices: Republicans told on themselves when they reacted to Italy’s new far-right government and Cuba’s referendum
Over the weekend, Italy elected its first far-right government since the Second World War. Meanwhile, in Cuba, voters have adopted sweeping measures to the nation’s family code, including legalizing same-sex marriage and adoption while also promoting “equal sharing of domestic rights and responsibilities between men and women,” according to Reuters.The results of both votes cast doubt on the long-held assumption that the west is the champion of freedom, human rights, and civil liberties. Indeed, as democratic backsliding and a curtailing of rights continues unabated in so-called first world democracies like the United States (which recently stripped women of the right...
Fifty million people now trapped in modern slavery in a ‘surge of exploitation’
New estimates say the past five years has seen 10m more people enslaved and millions more children forced into early marriage
Trump Credited Bi-Racial Ex-Girlfriend Kara Young’s Intelligence To ‘White Side’ Of Family, New Book Says
A new book about Donald Trump claims a bi-racial woman the former president once dated said he played up racial stereotypes during their relationship even though she has made it a point in the past to claim he never said anything racist when they were together. The upcoming book by...
Pope Francis: Western society has 'taken the wrong path' on assisted suicide, abortion
Pope Francis said the West is going down the "wrong paths" regarding social values. Speaking aboard the papal airplane on Sept. 15, Pope Francis lamented the way which the West "degenerates" and loses its morality. "It is true that the West degenerates," the pope told reporters. "It is not, at...
As Haiti descends into pandemonium, Dominican president brings concerns to Washington
As Haiti continued its descent into chaos Wednesday with masked crowds looting stores, buses blocking roads and residents confined to their homes, the president of its closest neighbor was mounting an initiative to get the international community more involved.
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
Better than Bulgaria but not as nice as Cuba: how did the US become such an awful place to live? | Arwa Mahdawi
The land of the free is heading for ‘developing country’ status, based on a UN index that ranks quality of life. The UK’s not doing much better, writes Arwa Mahdawi
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
‘They have no fear and no mercy’: gang rule engulfs Haitian capital
Jean Michel thought his neighbourhood in the north of Port-au-Prince, far from the capital’s infamous slums, would shield his family from the violence engulfing the Haitian capital. But in May young men started coming into town on motorcycles, armed with assault rifles. By June, they were seizing control of...
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Myanmar model who criticized country’s military leaders fears she may be forced back home
BANGKOK (AP) — A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press by phone...
My (Vice) President Is Black: These Black Women Are Shaking Up Politics In Latin America
Afro Latinos face immense challenges to be represented in politics. These Black women in Latin America have been breaking the mold. In Latin America, White Latinos continue to dominate politics, despite the number of Afro Latinos throughout the region. Brazil, for instance, has the highest population of Black people after Nigeria, and Afro-Brazilians make up half of the country’s population, yet its Congress is only 4% Black.
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
'A matter of honour': Women forced to stay in flooded Pakistan village
The 400 residents of Basti Ahmad Din, a tiny Pakistani village left surrounded by floodwater after torrential monsoon rains, are facing starvation and disease. Catastrophic monsoon rains blamed on climate change have left vast swathes of Pakistan under water this summer, with villagers such as those in Basti Ahmad Din grappling with the destruction of their homes and livelihoods.
Biden: Meloni's victory in Italy is warning for American democracy
WASHINGTON — President Biden used the results of last week's presidential election in Italy, which , as a warning of what could befall the United States if the nation's politics succumbed to surging authoritarian impulses. “You just saw what’s happened in Italy in that election,” Biden said at a...
