Arrest Made in Rochester Mobile Home Shooting
Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers arrested 31-year-old Anthony Lindsey in the 800 block of 60th Ave. Southeast around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Police reportedly learned he was displaying a handgun in a mobile home in the 1600 block of Marion Rd. Tuesday night when the firearm accidentally discharged around 7:30 p.m.
1 arrested after Rochester residence hit by gunfire
ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person has been arrested after a gunshot hit a dryer inside an occupied mobile home. Police said Thursday that Anthony Lindsey, 31, of Rochester, was in the home next door and was displaying a handgun when it accidentally fired. He's facing charges of a person ineligible...
Wanted Rochester man arrested after foot pursuit
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Cody Ambrose, 27, had a felony warrant for his arrest and was spotted in a vehicle near the Quality Inn and Suites. After the vehicle stopped, Ambrose pushed officers away and fled on foot. At one point, an officer fell and struck their knees, wrist and arms on the concrete.
Rochester man arrested overnight on warrant
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested a local man on a warrant close to midnight, adding a few more charges to his list in the process. According to the RPD, an officer at Quality Inn and Suites at 5708 Bandel Road NW saw 27-year-old Cody Ambrose in a parked vehicle at about 12:41 a.m.
Rochester man arrested at bar for gun threats
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report of a man walking around with a pistol and threatening people resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old Rochester man. Law enforcement was called at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday to the area of the Northstar Bar and located a man who was passed out in a vehicle.
Search warrant executed after Rochester residence hit by gunfire
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A gunshot that hit a dryer inside a home is under investigation in a Rochester neighborhood. Police said it happened around 7 p.m. at Oak Terrace Estates when a mobile home was hit with a bullet. There were four people inside at the time and they noticed a dryer starting to smoke. When they pulled it away from the wall, a bullet fell to the floor.
Message found inside Rochester high school threatens school shooting
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A message inside Century High School in Rochester was found Thursday that threatened a school shooting during homecoming. In a letter to parents, the school said they are not canceling homecoming events. You can see the full letter below:. Dear Century High families,. On Thursday evening, a...
Suspect Still on the Loose After Stealing Vehicle in Winona
(KWNO)- On Monday, Sept. 26th, Winona Police received a report of a stolen vehicle on the 1300 block of Homer Road. According to authorities, a white Dodge Ram Truck was stolen outside of the National Guard Armory. A government-owned sedan, that belonged to the owner of the white Dodge Ram, was parked next to the truck with the keys to the truck inside the sedan.
One injured in Olmsted County collision
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A collision in Olmsted County sends one driver to the hospital. It happened at the intersection of County Road 11 and State Highway 247 around 2:40 pm Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol says the southbound vehicle driven by Mitchell Dwaine Meeker, 27 of Chatfield, collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Steven Edward Gentry, 54 of Plainview.
Winona Man Arrested on Three Different Charges After Altercation with Neighbor
(KWNO)- At 11:11 p.m. on Sept. 26th, Winona Police responded to a call on the 350 block of East 5th Street that said two neighbors had gotten into an altercation and one neighbor was pointing a gun at the other. Officers say the person who called was the victim of...
Police respond to report of shots fired at Waseca Public School District
WASECA, Minn. - Police responded to a report of gunshots at Waseca Public School District on Thursday. The incident is not related to previous swatting calls law enforcement agencies responded to last week at school districts across Minnesota. Those calls drew officers to schools, like Lourdes High School, with false reports of an active shooter.
Olmsted County man loses $1K in Publisher’s Clearing House scam
(ABC 6 News) – A local 70-year-old man fell prey to a scammer pretending to offer money from Publisher’s Clearing House, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the OSCO, the man received an email that appeared to be from the sweepstakes corporation, telling the man he had won a large sum and requesting a prompt response.
Nearly 60 lbs of drugs found in Rochester search warrants, 3 charged
From left: Coby McKinley, Elliot Wilkens and Venus Marquez Melendez. Courtesy of the Olmsted County Jail. Three Minnesotans have been charged following the seizure of almost 60 lbs. of drugs during a raid in southeast Minnesota. Elliot Wilkens, 24, of Cannon Falls, and Red Wing residents Coby McKinley, 29, and...
Man arrested for two Rochester burglaries pleads guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged with a pair of burglaries is taking a plea deal. Dmitriy Tur, 32 of Corcoran, has pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree burglary and is set to be sentenced on October 27. A second count of third-degree burglary will likely be dismissed at that time.
UPDATE: Account of Rochester murder-suicide discovery
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester police report reveals details of an Iowa couple’s last days before an apparent murder-suicide. Dale Nelson, 67, and Alberta Nelson, 65, were found dead at 510 16th Street NE on Sept. 5, after Rochester police conducted a welfare check. According to the...
Motorcyclist injured in Rochester Crash ID’D
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Rochester motorcyclist hurt in a collision at a rural Rochester intersection over the weekend. Lt. Lee Rossman says the medical condition of 43-year-old Noah Bussmann is unknown as of Tuesday morning. The initial crash report indicates he...
Chain Reaction Crash in Red Wing Severely Injures Lake City Woman, 3 Others
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were hospitalized, one with severe injuries, following a three vehicle-crash in Red Wing Tuesday evening. The chain-reaction crash happened at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Withers Harbor Dr. around 7:30 p.m. The State Patrol crash report says a Dodge Dart collided with a Hyundai Sonata that was traveling south on Hwy. 61. The Sonata then hit a Toyota Prius that was traveling north on 61.
25-year-old man killed by train in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A 25-year-old man from Rochester was killed after being hit by a train in Rochester Saturday. Rochester Police received a report of a train hitting a pedestrian who was lying on the train tracks near North Broadway Avenue and Civic Center Drive NE Saturday around 11:30 p.m.
Body found near Rochester train tracks is ruled a suicide
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The body found near train tracks over the weekend has been identified. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 25-year-old found dead near the intersection of Broadway Avenue N. and Civic Center Driver Northeast as Robert J. Hall of Rochester. Rochester police...
Waseca police report to school on shooting report; “student behavioral issue” source of noise
(ABC 6 News) – Waseca police responded to the Waseca Public Schools Central Building, 501 East Elm Avenue, at 10:53 this morning, after a report of shots fired on the third floor of the building. After investigating and speaking to staff, officers attributed the noises to a “student behavioral...
