AudioEyes approved for town of Burlington's website
BURLINGTON – The town’s Operation Access initiative to weed out handicap parking violators continues to accumulate enough funds through fines to support initiatives directly tied to the Disability Access Commission (DAC). Operation Access has been in effect for over over five years and since its inception, plenty of...
Road improvements continue in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY — The season of construction continues with a variety of road upgrade projects underway. And while residents might be encountering detours from time to time, enduring some short-term inconveniences will ultimately lead to longer term improvements in the quality of your ride and infrastructure resiliency for the town.
Fire chief, DPW director retiring
BURLINGTON - It seems to be the year to retire in Burlington. Town Administrator Paul Sagarino confirmed at the most recent Select Board meeting that Fire Chief Michael Patterson and Department of Public Works (DPW) Director John Sanchez are retiring at the end of 2022. Sagarino informed the board he...
Select Board approves liquor license, brew permit
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Sept. 13, 2022 at town hall. The board approved a one-day liquor license and entertainment license for the annual Strongwater Farm fall fundraiser. Hoedown Day will be held on Oct. 2 from 12 - 4 p.m., and wine and beer will be sold by Mill River Winery of Rowley and Essex Brewery of Peabody.
Longtime Town Crier sportswriter, our friend Mike Ippolito, has passed away
On Monday morning, longtime Town Crier sportswriter Mike Ippolito unexpectedly passed away at the age of 54. All of us here at the Town Crier and our Wilmington and Tewksbury communities are completely devastated with his passing. For the past two decades Mike has been a contributing writer for the...
Fourth annual ‘Guns and Hoses’ Charity game a complete success
WILMINGTON — This past Saturday, the Fourth Annual Guns and Hoses Charity Softball Game and Cornhole Tournament took place at Town Park in Wilmington and once again it was a complete success. Both the Fire and Police Departments of Wilmington have come together to participate in a charity softball...
Educational assistants speak in favor of higher wages
WILMINGTON — During the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, the committee received the superintendent’s report and updates on PAWS before they recognized public comments and other reports. Among their items they approved that night were a DECA overnight field trip, the updated Wilmington Middle School handbook, and...
School Committee hears Wildwood programs relocation study
WILMINGTON — As part of the superintendent’s report for the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand shared an update on the study for relocating the students and programs at the Wildwood School. He reminded the community that this activity is separate from the MSBA process to build or renovate a school to replace the current Wildwood building with an aim of school consolidation.
Shawsheen Tech Sports Round-Up: Football team prevails over Essex Tech; Girls Soccer team also winners
DANVERS – The Shawsheen Tech Football team came away with a 27-13 road victory over Essex Tech, to improve to 3-0 on the season. After a scoreless first quarter, the Rams got off to a great start in the second quarter behind the running of Caleb Caceres, who scored the game's first two touchdowns on carries of 16 and 21 yards. Jack Finn booted both PAT kicks and Shawsheen was up 14-0 with 4:54 left.
Coach Turner has crazy 24-hour period: Indians’ experience too much for young ‘Cats team
BILLERICA — Wilmington High football coach Craig Turner had two special deliveries in a span of 24 hours. On Thursday night, Turner and his wife welcomed their second child into the world at approximately 9 p.m. It was the couple’s first boy. Almost 24 hours later to the...
Redmen run past yet another opponent
TEWKSBURY – It had been 45 years since the last time the Tewksbury and Belmont High School Football teams met in a regular season game, and on Friday night the Redmen kept their winning streak intact, beating the Marauders, 40-6, to improve to 3-0 on the season. Tewksbury previously...
