DANVERS – The Shawsheen Tech Football team came away with a 27-13 road victory over Essex Tech, to improve to 3-0 on the season. After a scoreless first quarter, the Rams got off to a great start in the second quarter behind the running of Caleb Caceres, who scored the game's first two touchdowns on carries of 16 and 21 yards. Jack Finn booted both PAT kicks and Shawsheen was up 14-0 with 4:54 left.

ESSEX, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO