Mclean, VA

Dog dies, home lost in McLean house fire

Four people lost their home and a pet dog early this morning (Wednesday) after a fire at their house in McLean. Fairfax County and Arlington firefighters were dispatched at 1:45 a.m. to the 6900 block of Birch Street, near the West Falls Church Metro station area, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department tweeted at 7:06 a.m.
fox5dc.com

Man walking in roadway struck, killed by vehicle in Manassas: police

MANASSAS, Va. - Police say a 63-year-old man was walking in the roadway when he was struck and killed Tuesday night in Prince William County. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. near Balls Ford Road and Coppermine Drive in Manassas. Investigators say the driver of the striking vehicle was...
Daily Voice

Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field

Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Suicide Near Sligo Creek Trail

Fox 5 reports that the death investigation near Sligo Creek Trail on Monday afternoon is now being investigated as a suicide. Maryland-National Capital Park Police reopened Sligo Creek Parkway Monday afternoon following what they called a death investigation. The investigation was turned over to Montgomery County Police. According to the...
WTOP

Guilty plea in $4 million Fairfax Co. embezzlement case

A Fairfax County, Virginia, man has pleaded guilty to embezzling $4 million in what authorities described as one of the largest white-collar fraud cases in the county’s history. Carlos Camacho, 59, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one felony count each of embezzlement and forgery, according to Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney...
cbs19news

UPDATE: Senior Alert for Arlington County man canceled

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert for a missing man from Arlington County. According to police, 74-year-old Wei-Chi Thomas Yang was last seen around 12 p.m. at Sandalwood Court in Fairfax County. Yang is an Asian man who is 5-foot-nine and...
