Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Related
Son accused of murdering 82-year-old father in Fairfax County
Police say they found an 82-year-old man at the bottom of basement stairs and that one of his sons killed him.
parentherald.com
Virginia Teen Issues Heartbreaking Apology to Mom After Wrecking Her Vehicle
A Fairfax County, Virginia, teenager wrote a heartbreaking apology letter to his mother on GoFundMe after he wrecked her vehicle in an accident, leaving her desperate for help. Jordan Jennings made a plea to anyone who would read his letter that he needed help to get his mom, Kimberly Marshall,...
Man stabbed, dies outside McDonald’s in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police detectives were at a fast food restaurant Wednesday after a man was stabbed then died there. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that it happened around 3:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of University Blvd. When officers arrived, they found a man stabbed in the […]
tysonsreporter.com
Dog dies, home lost in McLean house fire
Four people lost their home and a pet dog early this morning (Wednesday) after a fire at their house in McLean. Fairfax County and Arlington firefighters were dispatched at 1:45 a.m. to the 6900 block of Birch Street, near the West Falls Church Metro station area, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department tweeted at 7:06 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Man walking in roadway struck, killed by vehicle in Manassas: police
MANASSAS, Va. - Police say a 63-year-old man was walking in the roadway when he was struck and killed Tuesday night in Prince William County. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. near Balls Ford Road and Coppermine Drive in Manassas. Investigators say the driver of the striking vehicle was...
WJLA
Va. teen pens heartbreaking apology to mom after wrecking her car. Now, he needs your help
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Hundreds of people have donated to an Alexandria family who asked the community for help in purchasing a vehicle. As of Wednesday, the family has raised $5,000. A Fairfax County, Va. teen wrote a heartbreaking apology letter to his mom on GoFundMe after he wrecked her...
Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field
Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Police: Victim of deadly Virginia motorcycle crash was discovered possible days later
The victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia was discovered in what could have been days after the crash that killed him, according to Virginia State Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedestrian walking in the road hit by car, killed in Manassas crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while walking in the road on Tuesday evening in Manassas.
Maryland police find human remains in back of burning car
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a report of a car fire led to a death investigation after they found charred human remains in the backseat area of the car. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers and firefighters were in the area of Brock Ridge Road and Tribeca Trail […]
Woman hit by car while running from police in Prince William
A pedestrian who ran into traffic fleeing police on Wednesday night in Woodbridge was hit and injured by a car.
Police Investigating Suicide Near Sligo Creek Trail
Fox 5 reports that the death investigation near Sligo Creek Trail on Monday afternoon is now being investigated as a suicide. Maryland-National Capital Park Police reopened Sligo Creek Parkway Monday afternoon following what they called a death investigation. The investigation was turned over to Montgomery County Police. According to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
Virginia State Police asking for help looking for missing Arlington resident
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Arlington County Police Department. Police are looking for a 74-year-old Asian male, identified as Wei-Chi Thomas Yang. He is 5 feet 9 inches and is 160 pounds. He has brown...
WTOP
Guilty plea in $4 million Fairfax Co. embezzlement case
A Fairfax County, Virginia, man has pleaded guilty to embezzling $4 million in what authorities described as one of the largest white-collar fraud cases in the county’s history. Carlos Camacho, 59, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one felony count each of embezzlement and forgery, according to Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney...
cbs19news
UPDATE: Senior Alert for Arlington County man canceled
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert for a missing man from Arlington County. According to police, 74-year-old Wei-Chi Thomas Yang was last seen around 12 p.m. at Sandalwood Court in Fairfax County. Yang is an Asian man who is 5-foot-nine and...
Police searching for Woodbridge home invader who injured man, stole money
Police are searching for a home invader who assaulted a Woodbridge man in his home before taking his money on Saturday.
Police: 4-year-old boy fatally shot at Virginia home
A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia on Sunday night, police said.
WRIC TV
Armed man shot by off-duty federal agent in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who police say was walking along a road in Prince William and pointing a gun at passing drivers was shot by an off-duty federal agent who confronted him. According to a statement from the Prince William County Police Department, on the...
Several Victims Shot In Lower Back During Bizarre Mass Maryland Shooting
At least four people are injured after being shot in the lower back during a midnight mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Three women, aged 38, 35, and 25 were found injured around midnight, Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane after officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, according to Baltimore police.
alxnow.com
Study: Old Town Historic District is the most dangerous area for pedestrians in Virginia
A new study shows that the most dangerous area for pedestrians is Old Town. The law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp commissioned the study, which identified 20 areas, and was conducted by California-based 1Point21 Interactive. The study, which includes an interactive map, tabulated more than 11,000 crashes between 2015...
Comments / 0