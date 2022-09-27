Karsch and Anderson champ and chump of the weekend 9/27/22

Champ -Jared Goff for a great performance against the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions are still seeking their first road win since Dec. 6, 2020, at Chicago, though. Their NFL-record streak of starting a season with a touchdown in 11 straight quarters ended inconveniently in the fourth.

Chump - Dan Campbell. Many wanted him to go for it in the fourth quarter instead of kicking the field goal. "For me, I freaking regret my decision there at the end. I should have gone for it there on fourth down," Campbell said. "I told the team that, I should have gone for it."