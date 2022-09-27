Read full article on original website
Iowa Public Innovations and Efficiencies Awards Given to Davenport School District
State Auditor Rob Sand will hand-deliver a pie to the leaders of the Davenport Community School District in recognition of their Public. Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award. Davenport CSD is the largest school to receive the 2022 PIE Award. Sand created the PIE program in 2019. It serves to encourage...
Knox County Board approves second round of ARPA grant funds, totaling $570K
The Knox County Board signed off on the disbursement of six grants Wednesday night to various organizations in Galesburg for the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds. $570,000 in federal money was awarded to organizations such as the Galesburg Civic Art Center for the purpose of starting up a local arts-related periodical or for the Volunteer Network on Aging for the organization’s home-delivered meals program.
Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections Kicks Off New Season
The Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections is kicking off a new season of events that focus on local history, interests, and people. The first program in this year’s series will be held on Thursday, September 29th at 1:30 PM and will provide a timely look at Oktoberfest with the German American Heritage Center and Museum’s Kelly Lao. Community Connections is held at the Bettendorf Public Library located on 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf.
KWQC
Supporting local at the grocery store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hy-Vee celebrates local growers and produce through the Hy-Vee Homegrown program. The program features local produce grown within 200 miles. Nina Struss, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, explains that it’s easy to support local producers by searching for the Homegrown logo as a way to enjoy ripe fruits and vegetables with close-to-home freshness and flavor.
ourquadcities.com
Genesis West emergency department closing
Genesis Health System announced Friday that the emergency department at Genesis West in Davenport will close in December. Genesis is consolidating all Davenport emergency services at one campus, expanding Genesis East’s emergency department. It is also establishing a new emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex. “The consolidation will remedy...
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
aroundptown.com
PHS Class of ’57 Reunites
The class of 1957 from Prophetstown High School had is 65th class reunion on Saturday, September 24, at the Forest Inn. There were 12 class members and 5 spouses present. The class decided to meet again in 2023.
‘Why Taiwan Matters’ Historical Presentation Slated For Moline Public Library
Norm Moline goes beyond the headlines and delves into the complicated past and present of a nation in his upcoming presentation Why Taiwan Matters. This event will be held at the Moline Public Library on Wednesday, October 12, at 6pm. Registration is not required. Taiwan is only one-fourth the size...
Straight No Chaser Coming To Iowa’s Adler Theatre
Straight No Chaser is coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre and there’s a special ticket offer for the show!. To take advantage of this offer, click on the “unlock” button in the upper right hand corner of the Ticketmaster page. Then enter in passcode: FALL through Wednesday, September 28 @ 10 PM.
ourquadcities.com
IDOT hiring for “snowbird” positions
The Illinois Department of Transportation will be holding open houses for those interested in seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal. Open houses will be held throughout the state about the department’s annual “snowbird” program. Attendees will have a chance to speak with IDOT staff to learn more about the program and be able to submit an application, which must be completed online.
Radio Iowa
Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery
A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
Western Illinois University Alum Leading Quad-Cities Chamber
MACOMB/Moline, IL – Western Illinois University alumna and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber LaDrina Wilson, Ph.D. recalls the people of WIU-QC being the challenging force that pushed her to pursue specific professional aspirations. “From the amazing personal and professional relationships I established, to the amazing faculty who constantly...
Take A Trip To ‘Their Town’ At Davenport’s Mockingbird On Main
“Their Town” is now playing at The Mockingbird On Main in Downtown Davenport! The show will run Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this weekend. Inspired by Thorton Wilder’s classic, “Our Town,” “Their Town” presents life, marriage, and death in a small midwestern town. A day and a night go by as people just try to get by in the new century.
ourquadcities.com
School receives another threat that’s unsubstantiated
Five days after a threat at Davenport West High School was found to be a hoax, a similar threat of violence Wednesday morning was found to be unsubstantiated. At 10:51 a.m., families of West students were notified that an air drop threat was made Wednesday morning, similar to that from Friday, Sept. 23, at the school, 3505 W. Locust St., Davenport.
Western Illinois University Named Best Midwestern University by U.S.News & World Report
MACOMB/Moline, IL — Western Illinois University has been recognized as a “Best Midwestern University” by U.S.News and World Report. In the U.S.News and World Report 2023 rankings, Western is ranked 39th of 166 public and private colleges and universities on the “Best Regional Universities (Midwest)” list and is one of just two Illinois public institutions in the top 50 of the Best Midwestern list.
ourquadcities.com
In Washington, former QC mayor testifies against rail merger
Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads haven’t made many public statements to people in the Quad Cities who oppose their proposed merger. One Quad-Citian on Wednesday made a statement against the merger, and traveled clear to Washington to do it. The railroads want to combine their operations in...
ourquadcities.com
School district faces possible bus driver strike
The Davenport Community School District announced bus services may be affected by a potential drivers’ strike. At issue is the possibility that some bus drivers represented by the Teamsters 371 Union may decide to strike on Monday, October 3. The school district has the following statement on its website:
Matching Grant Goal Met for Galesburg Public Library Foundation
The Galesburg Public Library stands on stronger financial footing now that the Galesburg Community Foundation’s matching grant has been met. This year, The Galesburg Community Foundation (GCF) offered a 2:1 match grant challenge to the community to help. raise over $700,000 in funds for the new Galesburg Public Library....
Ready for the Knox County Scenic Drive? Here’s 6 things to know
The season has changed, the calendar will soon flip and the leaves are starting to turn colors. That means it’s time for the Knox County Scenic Drive. The Knox County Scenic Drive gets underway Saturday and Sunday at various locations around the county. It continues the following weekend, Oct. 8 and 9. The event is a self-guided car tour, allowing you to navigate your way through the small towns of Knox County, displaying the best they have to offer.
Council Votes To Make Davenport’s 3rd & 4th Streets Two-Way Roads
A conversation that’s been ongoing since the 1980’s finally hit a resolve. Tonight, the Davenport City Council voted in favor of a proposal that makes 3rd & 4th Streets in downtown Davenport two-way roads. The council voted to make 3rd & 4th two-way roads between River Drive and...
