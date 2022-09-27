ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Celebration Belle kicks off its fall themed cruises

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - During the first full week of fall, the Celebration Belle is kicking off its first fall themed cruise Thursday. Quad Citians boarded the cruise ship Thursday for the Oktoberfest, it features live music, food and fall scenery on the Mississippi River. Music will be performed by...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
97X

Hang with Goose at the Gun and Knife Show This Weekend

Pope Creeks Shows presents the Quad Cities Gun and Knife Show! This Saturday and Sunday, October 1st & 2nd at the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds in Davenport. Goose will be there on Saturday from 10am-12pm, broadcasting live and letting you know of which deals are the best you can get.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
Moline, IL
Government
Moline, IL
Entertainment
City
Moline, IL
97X

Get Ready for the Weekend! We’ve Got Your Gun & Knife Show Tickets

It's called a "Gun & Knife Show" but there is a lot more to it than that!. There’s nothing quite like the atmosphere of the gun and knife show, with its rows of vendors showcasing their wares on tables and booths scattered throughout the venue, each vendor hoping to have everything you're looking for. They'll be selling guns, ammo, hunting-related items, collectibles, outdoor items, army surplus supplies, and more!
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Roller skating event a ‘test run.’ Organizer eyes permanent skating/youth center

Roller skating is returning to Galesburg. Whether it’s just a one-day event or a more permanent entertainment option remains to be seen. A day of family and adult fun is set for Saturday, Oct. 22 at the former Skate Palace, 1855 E. Knox St. in Galesburg. The event, sponsored by Michael Spinks and not-for-profit All-Stars Sports Academy, will feature roller skating for all ages from 1 to 8 p.m. There also will be other games and contests, a pitching speed radar gun, and food trucks on site.
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Have you seen this shoplifter?

Have you seen this person? Pawn Central in Rock Island is looking for a man suspected of shoplifting a guitar from the store. According to a post on their Facebook page, on September 22 someone took a Framus Phil X Vintage Sunburst guitar in like new condition with an MSRP of $999 from the store. […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Paw Patrol#Passcode#Price Level#The Paw Patrol Live#This Paw Patrol Live#Presale Passwords
KWQC

Genesis to consolidate emergency services in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System said it is moving forward with its plan to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. In April, Genesis announced a comprehensive plan to optimize emergency services in Scott County to expand capacity and better provide patients with the “right care, in the right place, at the right time,” the health system said in a media release.
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Ready for the Knox County Scenic Drive? Here’s 6 things to know

The season has changed, the calendar will soon flip and the leaves are starting to turn colors. That means it’s time for the Knox County Scenic Drive. The Knox County Scenic Drive gets underway Saturday and Sunday at various locations around the county. It continues the following weekend, Oct. 8 and 9. The event is a self-guided car tour, allowing you to navigate your way through the small towns of Knox County, displaying the best they have to offer.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ourquadcities.com

Genesis West emergency department closing

Genesis Health System announced Friday that the emergency department at Genesis West in Davenport will close in December. Genesis is consolidating all Davenport emergency services at one campus, expanding Genesis East’s emergency department. It is also establishing a new emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex. “The consolidation will remedy...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police: Man shot during home invasion in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Sterling man turned himself in to police Thursday in connection with a Rock Falls home invasion in August. Around 10:13 a.m. Aug. 9, Rock Falls police responded to a home in the 900 block of West 5th Street after a caller reported that someone had been shot.
ROCK FALLS, IL
ourquadcities.com

Dumped scrap metal damages car, causes traffic snag Thursday

Emergency crews responded to a spilled load of sheet metal and a destroyed fence about 3 p.m. Thursday on Gaines Street between 2nd and 3rd streets in Davenport. Police say a pickup truck was coming off the Centennial Bridge from Illinois when it lost the load of scrap metal it was hauling. The truck crossed oncoming traffic and took out a fence at the German-American Heritage Center.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Moline seeks information about submerged cars from 2006, ’13

On Monday, Sept. 26, at approximately 9:43 a.m. a subcontractor dive team for Lunda Construction Company was doing underwater surveying along the shoreline next to Ben Butterworth Parkway when workers found two vehicles submerged in the Mississippi River near the 55th Street boat ramp. They notified the Moline Police Department,...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Pet of the Week | Marvin

It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Marvin is 1 ½ year-old gentle giant and is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Vehicle abandoned after crashing into tree on North Kellogg Street, Galesburg

GALESBURG — A vehicle crashed into a tree and was abandoned in northeastern Galesburg Sunday night, according to a police report. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Kellogg Street at 9:17 p.m., where a silver, 2008 Dodge Caravan had crashed into a tree in someone’s yard. Airbags had been deployed and the vehicle suffered heavy damage, but no one was with the vehicle. No witnesses reported seeing the crash, but one witness reported seeing a man running away from the scene following the crash.
GALESBURG, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy