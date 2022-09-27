ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Fox 19

Mom learns sentence for abandoning 5-year-old autistic son on dark street in Colerain Twp

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Indiana woman who abandoned her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health and substance abuse treatment at River City Correctional Facility in Camp Washington followed by three months of probation.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man pleads guilty to shooting at Dayton drive-thru

DAYTON — A Dayton man is pleading guilty to his role in a shooting that police previously called a “targeted attack.”. Contrieve Wilson, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault on Monday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. With the guilty plea, an additional count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises were dismissed.
DAYTON, OH
