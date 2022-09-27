Read full article on original website
WKRC
Suspect allegedly shot man 5 times and stole his phone in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Fairfield man is in custody for a shooting in Colerain Township. Jeremiah McCloud is accused of shooting a man five times on Monday and stealing his phone. Assistant prosecutor David Wood said the victim was shot in the chest, stomach and hand. McCloud is...
‘A parent’s worst nightmare,’ mom says about death of her daughter, a UC student hit by car
MORAINE — The parents of Cayden Turner, the Moraine woman and University of Cincinnati student who was hit and killed by a car as she and her roommate crossed a street near campus Wednesday, said they just cannot believe their 18-year-old is gone. “I never thought, preparing for college...
Prosecutor: Man stabbed another to death, then raped a woman hours later
A man previously indicted for allegedly stabbing another man to death has now been indicted for raping a woman multiple times just hours after the murder happened.
70-year-old dies one week after fire
A 70-year-old man is dead after an apartment fire in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's office
WKRC
Dog attacks Clermont Co. woman nearly severing her arm, 1 month after attacking her father
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman had to be flown to the hospital after, she says, her dog attacked her in her Clermont County home Wednesday. The same dog attacked the woman's father a month before. Emergency crews were called to the woman's home on Neville Penn Schoolhouse Road...
Arrest warrant issued for suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ after incident in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect Tipp City police say is considered “armed and dangerous.”. Tipp City Police responded to the 100 block of Bowman Avenue regarding a possible shooting/disturbance around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a social media post from the police department.
Parents charged with murder 5 years after death of 8-year-old
According to court documents, John and Kathrine Snyder didn't feed their 8-year-old for a month. They also show the coroner ruled Adam's death as a homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head.
WKRC
Suspect accused of kidnapping, raping woman the same night he stabbed a man 30 times
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man already charged with stabbing another man 30 times is now charged with kidnapping and raping a woman that same night. Shawn Carter is in jail on $1 million for the murder of Andre Dockery during an argument on August 13. Prosecutor Joe Deters now says...
dayton247now.com
Middletown woman who admits to killing husband who was dismembered claims self-defense
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - The cases of a Middletown woman accused of fatally shooting her husband and the man she allegedly asked to dismember and help dispose of his body will go to a grand jury. Bonnie Vaughn faces a murder charge. John Havens is charged with abuse of a...
Fox 19
Mom learns sentence for abandoning 5-year-old autistic son on dark street in Colerain Twp
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Indiana woman who abandoned her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health and substance abuse treatment at River City Correctional Facility in Camp Washington followed by three months of probation.
Man pleads guilty to shooting at Dayton drive-thru
DAYTON — A Dayton man is pleading guilty to his role in a shooting that police previously called a “targeted attack.”. Contrieve Wilson, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault on Monday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. With the guilty plea, an additional count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises were dismissed.
WLWT 5
Roommates and other victim of hit-and-run in Clifton remember Cayden Turner at candlelight vigil
CINCINNATI — An emotional vigil was held on the campus of University of Cincinnati for 18-year-old Cayden Turner. She was killed Wednesday in a hit-and-run. Hundreds gathered, including some who did not know her. But for those who did, they shared their memories of Cayden wanting everyone to know...
Fox 19
Man indicted for separate incidents of murder and rape on same day
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday the indictment of a 48-year-old man in connection with a murder in Westwood and a rape in Mt. Auburn on the same day in August. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says Shawn Carter stabbed Andre Dockery 30 times after...
Dayton man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing man
DAYTON — A man is facing life in prison after he shot a man in the back of the head, killing him. Raymond Walters, 65, of Dayton was sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible for consideration of parole until he has served at least 32 years.
Worker killed by semi at NKY business
David Poe, 58, was working at a loading dock Wednesday afternoon in the 7900 block of Foundation Drive when he was struck by a semi-truck, investigators said.
Fox 19
NKY woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for beating son with baseball bat
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse charges, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders. Sanders says that Kimberly Deaton, 50, pleaded guilty on July 18 to one count of criminal abuse and one...
WLWT 5
Police: At least 2 hospitalized after car hits group of people in North Avondale
CINCINNATI — At least two people were rushed to the hospital overnight Friday after a car hit a group of people in north Avondale. It happened shortly before midnight on Reading Road near Greenwood Avenue. Police have not said how many people were hurt, but at least two were...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Garden Drive in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Garden Drive in Boone County. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Neighbors in Anderson Township warn of man luring kids with candy
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Concerns from parents in Anderson Township have been reported about someone reportedly luring kids with candy. One incident happened on Asbury Hills Drive and another on Hopper Road. That warning is to make sure your child knows what to do, if in this situation. "It's...
WKRC
USPS driver flown to the hospital after Clinton County crash
ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A mail delivery driver was flown to the hospital after a serious crash in Clinton County Thursday. The mail truck and another vehicle collided on Lebanon Road near OH 380. AES had to be called in because live power lines were down on the mail...
