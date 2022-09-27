Read full article on original website
Related
breezynews.com
Aggravated Assault, DUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake
JAMES K SELF, 31, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, KPD. Bond $5,000. MARY STANFORD, 50, of Canton, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418, $418. WILLIAM M THOMPSON, 35, of Canton, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, CPD. Bond...
kicks96news.com
More DUI and Drug Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests
MARY KATIE PARKS, 26, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. ROVENTAY PEDEN, 29, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $15,000. BRANDON SCOTT SCIPLE, 18, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Alcohol by Under 21, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $400, $1,000, $500.
WLBT
Vicksburg man being held on $2.4M in bonds after leading Madison Police on chase
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man is being held on $2.4 million in bonds after leading authorities on a chase Wednesday in the city of Madison. Jonathan Gray, 30, of Vicksburg, made his initial appearance in Madison Municipal Court Friday, where the judge granted him bond on an array of charges related to the chase, in which he allegedly struck three Madison Police cruisers while driving a stolen vehicle.
WAPT
Arrest over stolen vehicle leads to drug bust
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police made a drug bust and an arrest over a stolen vehicle. Officers arrested Anthony Cavett after following a stolen vehicle police said he was driving to a home, where they recovered eight more stolen vehicles and drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl. Almost $900 in cash was also recovered.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kicks96news.com
Several Disturbances Reported in Leake
7:43 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to an 18-wheeler that was backing down Hwy 35 near Tyson into oncoming traffic. Deputies located the driver who stated his vehicle was about to break down and he was trying to get it off the roadway. 8:33 a.m. – Leake Deputies...
kicks96news.com
Statutory Rape and Lots of DUIs and Disorderly Arrests in Neshoba
JAMES A HARRINGTON, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,500. TYDRICK DESHUN JACKSON, 23, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. TERRANCE A KIRK, 33, of Preston, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $800, $600, $1,000, $0, $0.
Suspect wanted for fleeing MHP traffic stop
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) are looking for a person they said ran from a traffic stop in South Jackson on Thursday, September 29. They said the suspect sped off from a trooper who tried to pull them over. After a short chase, the person got out of the […]
Madison County Journal
Man receives 40 years in prison for kidnapping
A Jackson man got 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to his participation in a June 2022 conspiracy to rob a Ridgeland man and his elderly parents. Jordan Collins., 24, of Jackson, was sentenced by Judge Bradley Mills in Madison Circuit Court after being found guilty of multiple offenses including kidnapping, aggravated assault, armed carjacking and conspiracy, Madison County District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr., announced Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kicks96news.com
Rape, Assault, Drugs, and DUIs in Attala and Leake
GARY BARNES, 64, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500. ASHLEY A BUCKNER, 35, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418. RODERICK L COOKS, 43, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled...
WTOK-TV
Local man, habitual offender gets life without parole for burglary conviction
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Travis Contez Campbell, 34, was sentenced Thursday to life without parole after being convicted of burglary of a dwelling. Campbell was found guilty by a Lauderdale County jury. The Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office submitted evidence of Campbell’s violent habitual offender status, pursuant to Mississippi Code...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 28, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WAPT
3 teens sentenced for Ridgeland carjackings during multi-city crime spree
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — Three teenagers have been sentenced in Madison County for their roles in what prosecutors called a carjacking crime spree. Ridgeland police responded Aug. 29, 2021 to a carjacking at a gas station on Lake Harbor Drive. An employee at the gas station said two masked gunmen forced her away from her car and stole it, according to a news release. The robbers were followed by another vehicle that police said was driven by a female.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Capitol police officers on leave after deadly shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Capitol police officers who were involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting on East Mayes Street in Jackson were placed on administrative leave. The shooting happened on East Mayes Street around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the officers tried to […]
breezynews.com
Panhandling, Grass Fire, and more in Attala
7:56 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting that a male was going from store to store on Hwy 12 panhandling. 9:22 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on West South St when a caller complained that a juvenile male threw something at the window of his residence.
Mississippi woman who reportedly shot her boyfriend loses appeal of her conviction in court
A Mississippi woman accused of shooting her boyfriend in the back has had her conviction in the 2020 shooting upheld after her appeals were denied. The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and sentencing of Sharina Lee Wooten, of Bogue Chitto. Wooten was convicted June 18, 2021, in...
wtva.com
Law enforcement investigating fatal shooting in Eupora
EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Webster County is investigating a fatal shooting in Eupora. Webster County Sheriff David Gore said it happened at the Westwood Apartments Wednesday morning. Sheriff Gore said they haven’t arrested anyone, but they do have a suspect. Webster County Coroner Scott Dean said...
Police shooting leaves Mississippi man dead
A 25-year-old Mississippi man has died after a shooting involving a special police unit. Jaylen Lewis was shot during an encounter Sunday night with officers of Mississippi’s Capitol Police force. The Capitol Police is a unit of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the state agency that oversees law enforcement.
Body found at old Jackson gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found at an old Jackson gas station. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the body was found at the old Shell gas station on Robinson Road. The man was found unresponsive by the employees of the Car Care Clinic across the […]
wcbi.com
Eupora Police ask for identity of person caught on camera in shooting case
EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Eupora Police want to talk to a person seen near the site of a fatal shooting Wednesday morning. Eupora Police have released this picture taken near the scene of the shooting at the Westwood Park Apartment Complex. 26-year-old Daimain Britt of Maben was shot and...
kicks96news.com
Multiple Crash Reports in Leake Today
6:50 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call reporting a minor two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Goco’s in Edinburg. 7:50 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a residence on Cook St regarding a domestic disturbance. 8:02 a.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to...
Comments / 0