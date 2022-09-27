Read full article on original website
Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million
Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
Dodge Brings The Super Bee Back
This is the second special edition Mopar and I’m further underwhelmed…. It might be an unpopular opinion, at least among automotive journalists, but I’m just not all that excited about these final special edition Dodge models. First we saw the Challenger Shakedown, which is just some cosmetic mods for 1,000 Scat Packs. I mean, these look kind of cool and all, but I was really hoping for some factory performance mods to really send the Charger and Challenger out with a bang.
LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker
Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
I’m a coin collector – your 90s Lincoln penny could be worth up to $1,000 – the exact details to look for
CERTAIN elements could boost the value of your one-cent denominations – and one coin collector reveals what to look for on a 1990s penny that could make it worth up to $1,000. When it comes to the Lincoln penny, there are a few designs to look out for. This...
Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions
Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
Ford Has Some Bad News for Car Buyers and the Economy
The news feels like a cold shower for the many consumers who have been waiting many months to receive the vehicles they ordered. As for those who have just placed orders for new vehicles, the news also renders the delivery schedules for their cars uncertain. Ford Motor (F) has just...
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Kentucky Will Change Its Name In Honor Of The Ford Super Duty
The all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty makes its debut tomorrow, and we've already seen glimpses of the truck from several teasers, including one that confirms the return of a Power Stroke diesel engine option. This reveal is big news for the state of Kentucky where the Super Duty is assembled, so much that the governor has proclaimed the reveal date (September 27, 2022) will be known as KenTRUCKy Day. Furthermore, the entire state (for one day only) will be known as KenTRUCKy. Be sure to address your outgoing mail accordingly.
$10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement
Used EVs and Hybrid might be cheaper but beware battery replacement. The post $10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Unfinished Ford Trucks Keep Piling Up in Massive Lots Visible From Space
Planet.orgNews emerged this week that Ford has parked around 40,000 unfinished new vehicles waiting for parts.
Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai
And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
The 3 Rarest Dodge Challengers Ever Made
These are the three rarest Dodge Challengers ever made, plus a few gen-two rarities as well. The post The 3 Rarest Dodge Challengers Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)
Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
Owner Loses Beautiful McLaren P1 To Hurricane Ian Just One Week After Buying It
Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 monster, arrived in full force in Florida yesterday. Florida is known for two things: wealth and old people, so it only makes sense that a few supercars will lose their lives in the coming days. One of the first to fall victim to Ian is a McLaren P1, which was dragged out of its garage and into the streets.
Dodge Charger King Daytona Brings Extra Power
It’s not much, but that’s all Dodge is going to give us…. Up until now, the “Last Call” special edition Dodge Chargers and Challengers have introduced purely cosmetic mods, some more questionable than others. I fully admit to beating Dodge up on this, but I feel completely justified doing so. After all, why have restraint on limited-production models? Why not go crazy and pour on the horsepower juice? Well, someone at Dodge must’ve been feeling a little rebellious because the 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona, the latest special edition to be revealed, adds an extra 10-hp to the equation.
Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings Is Selling Off His MASSIVE Car Collection
If you are a true gearhead, you have at least one daily car and one project car. Or varying levels of car collections if you have the space. But for Richard Rawlings owner of Gas Monkey Garage, it has been 20 years of car collection obsession. Rawlings, the star of Fast N' Loud reality TV show and restoration garage owner, has decided it's time to liquidate almost all of his extensive car collection from oldies to a modern Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch with RTR upgrades.
Chrysler Built The Hellcat Powered Jeep Wrangler Everybody Wanted, But Never Sold It
The Jeep Wrangler is such a popular vehicle that it has birthed an entire subculture. You can scarcely drive without seeing a Wrangler. For good or bad, the Dodge Hellcat series of vehicles also enjoy an immense level of popularity. It's no wonder that Dodge comically decided to cram a 707-horsepower supercharged V8 into almost their entire product line.
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
