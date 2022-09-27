Southeastern Trust Co Presents Chattanooga Ballet’s The Nutcrackers show in Chattanooga, TN Dec 9th, 2022 – presale password

Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Video: Activist disrupts drag show at restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Ooltewah woman who loudly called customers and staff during a drag show at a restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront 'wicked, evil perverts' was escorted from the premises Thursday night. The person who shot the video, who is the woman's husband, and who knew beforehand what she...
WTVCFOX
Person shot near Brainerd Road businesses in Chattanooga Friday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person who was shot near some businesses on Brainerd Road showed up at a local hospital a short time later, Chattanooga Police say. The incident happened a little before 12 p.m. at the 5200 block of Brainerd Road. Police say officers were called on a...
Grundy County Herald
Savage Gulf becomes 57th Tennessee State Park
Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced last Thursday the creation of Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. “This a special day for Tennessee State Parks,” Lee said. “It’s one of the most spectacular sites in our...
Newborn found dead at South Chickamauga Creek canoe launch near Chattanooga
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about an infant found dead at a canoe launch Tuesday afternoon. Deputies found the underdeveloped infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek after they were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch around 1:00 p.m.
WTVC
Multi-vehicle crash on I-24 Westbound Saturday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-24 Saturday morning. It happened around 18460 I-24 going Westbound. Police say an elderly man was transported to a local hospital for a head wound. Officials say the injury does not appear to be life-threatening. Police...
WTVC
Fatality on Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded to a 911 call around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a missing person at the Erwin Marina on Chickamauga Lake. TWRA says a man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser boat had disappeared. Witnesses told officials the 42 year old Hamilton...
mymix1041.com
Deadly Georgetown Wreck on Thursday
Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. One person was killed in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a dump truck on Georgetown Road. At approximately 4:23 p.m., Cleveland Police officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the dump truck did not sustain any injuries. The investigation is ongoing and names will be released once the family of the deceased has been notified.
thunder1320.com
Area students on Fall Break next week
Coffee County schools have announced that Fall Break takes place in the first week of October. Students will be excused from classes beginning Oct. 3, and expected back Monday, Oct. 10 – which is also Columbus Day.
WDEF
Humane Society Warns Owners about Ongoing Canine Flu Outbreak
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Humane Educational Society is warning pet owners about an ongoing strain of canine flu that is causing many dogs at their shelter to get sick. Canine flu causes several symptoms in dogs including a cough that sounds like a goose honk, sneezing, and a lack of energy among other symptoms. Rebecca Bryan, executive director at the Humane Society, says that there are two strains of canine flu, H3N2 influenza and influenza A, that they have detected at the Humane Educational Society.
WTVC
34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Wednesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot Wednesday morning in Chattanooga, police confirm. We're working to learn more details. The shooting happened at about 7 a.m. on the 500 block of East 11th Street. A Chattanooga Police release says officers arrived to find a 34-year-old man shot in the...
WDEF
Rhea County student killed in crash
EVENSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Rhea County high school student died in a crash Thursday. It happened just south of Evensville on Back Valley Road at Payne Lane around 4 PM. Troopers say the Toyota Camry left the road and hit a tree. The driver was 18 year old...
WDEF
Hamilton County announces deal raising Sheriff’s Office starting pay
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County leaders have worked out a deal to give a pay-raise to new deputies in the Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett, County Mayor Weston Wamp and Commissioner Chip Baker worked out the deal. Beginning next week, starting pay for sworn employees will be $50,000.
WDEF
Firefighters busy last night in Trenton and Cleveland
CLEVELAND/TRENTON (WDEF) – Wednesday was a busy evening for firefighters in Trenton and Cleveland. Several Dade County fire departments responded to the blaze in their community around 9:30 PM. The home on Maine Avenue was destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire at a Cleveland...
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
WDEF
Teenagers killed in wreck with 18 wheeler
DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – Two teenagers were killed in a crash Thursday night in the Sequatchie Valley. It happened around 9:30 PM on State Route 28 near John Burch Road in Dunlap. Troopers say a Jeep Patriot on John Burch Road failed to stop at the intersection and pulled...
WDEF
22 year old convicted of child molestation
RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – A 22 year old has been convicted of child molestation in north Georgia. 22 year old Tyler McClenny was accused of molesting the 5 year old daughter of his girlfriend. The mother was at work at the time. During the trial, prosecutors said the little...
WDEF
Syphilis cases rising in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Dr. Stephen Miller with the Hamilton County Health Department says syphilis cases are on the rise and that case numbers are even greater right now than they were a year ago. Miller says the rise in syphilis cases isn’t just happening here in Hamilton...
