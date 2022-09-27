There is no doubt that the trucking industry is facing severe headwinds. Inflation continues to hit historic highs, surging 9.1% over the 12 months ended June 2022. Truckers has been acutely impacted by inflation as tractor and trailer values climbed to record levels in 2021 and continue to hold steady in 2022. For late model trucks often favored by owner-operators, auction pricing through June 2022 was still 68.9% higher than the pre-pandemic peak in 2018. Carrier and broker fees continue to climb, putting the squeeze on trucking profit margins in what was already a volatile industry.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO