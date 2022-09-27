Read full article on original website
Miranda Sings Featuring Colleen Ballingers show in Huntington, NY May 6th, 2023 – presale code
We have the latest most current Miranda Sings Featuring Colleen Ballinger presale passcode!! For a very limited time you can get tickets before the general public!!!. Don’t skip this great chance to personally see Miranda Sings Featuring Colleen Ballinger’s show in Huntington, NY. Below are the Miranda Sings...
Disney’s Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn Mar 19th, 2023 – presale code
The Disney’s Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation presale code fans have been asking for is available to members to use 😀. During the time limited presale you have got an opportunity to purchase show tickets before anyone else!. Go on and treat yourself, your friends who...
Fitz and The Tantrums in New York, NY – pre-sale password
WiseGuys has the Fitz and The Tantrums presale password! This is your best chance to order Fitz and The Tantrums performance tickets before the public. You won’t want to miss Fitz and The Tantrums’s show in New York, NY do you? Tickets will probably sell out when they go on sale: during the pre-sale you can purchase your tickets before they are all gone!
Zebra at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville – presale passcode
The Zebra pre-sale code that we’ve received so many requests for is available now! Anyone with this pre-sale code will have the opportunity to buy presale tickets before anyone else. You won’t want to miss Zebra’s show in Sayreville do you? Tickets will certainly sell fast when they go...
Crowned The Most Romantic Restaurant In New Jersey, And Most Creative Cocktail
This particular restaurant has won the title of the best date night destination in New Jersey. The views are epic, the food exquisite, and the drinks are nothing short of pure art. This is not just a romantic date night, it is an experience. So many people want a dining...
MorMor in Brooklyn, NY – presale code
The MorMor pre-sale passcode that we’ve had so many requests for is up and ready for our members! During this limited time presale you have got an excellent opportunity to purchase show tickets before the general public. Now is the best time to purchase your tickets – before they...
U.S. Women’s National Team v Germany – International Friendly at Red Bull Arena in Harrison Nov 13th, 2022 – presale code
Excited that presale code for another U.S. Women’s National Team v Germany – International Friendly presale is available below to WiseGuys members This is your best chance to buy tickets to watch U.S. Women’s National Team v Germany – International Friendly before anyone else!. You might...
The Absolute Best Wings Around Ocean County, NJ As Voted By You
Oh yes, I'm back at it again talking about wings. What can I say? They're a top ten food in my book and I'm always looking for the best of the best, especially if the recommendations are coming from long-time New Jersey residents!. The other week, I told you about...
Liberty Science Center After Dark: A Visit to this 21+ Party
Twice a month on Thursdays, the Liberty Science Center transforms into an adults-only hangout. Located at 222 Jersey City Boulevard in Jersey City and known as LSC After Dark, these themed parties take over the usually kid-friendly museum and guests can enjoy drinks, dancing, laser shows, and so much more. We recently checked out the Wine-O-Saurs event and let’s just say it was an experience. The next after-dark events are already scheduled for October 6th and 20th, as well as November 17th. Keep reading to learn all about the food, fun, and field-trip vibes at LSC After Dark.
The New Restaurant in New Jersey is one of the Best in the Country
Don’t blink because not only is the month almost over but the year is quickly coming to an end. So, if you have items on your “to-do” list for this year, don’t forget to check them off. If you heard about a brand-new restaurant and want...
Community News
Grace Little’s Big Sound Hits New Brunswick
You might say vocalist-bandleader Grace Little grew her musical career organically, the old-fashioned way. Like so many other African-American singers of note, Little got started singing in church as a young kid, not fully aware of her vocal gift. It wasn’t until she was about 11 or 12 when others urged her to take singing lessons to further polish an already promising young voice.
This NJ Deli Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in the State
While New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing delis serving up subs of massive proportions there's one, in particular, that's known for their gigantic sandwiches so big, they don't even fit on the plate.
Westfield, NJ ‘The Watcher’ on Netflix: What’s true, what’s fiction
Among mega-producer Ryan Murphy’s newest projects is one “inspired by the true story of the infamous 'Watcher’ house in New Jersey.”. Naomi Watts and Union City native Bobby Cannavale lead a cast that includes Terry Kinney, Michael Nouri, Mia Farrow, Jennifer Coolidge, Richard Kind and Margot Martindale.
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
New Outrageously Popular Breakfast Spot Could Be Coming To Ocean County, New Jersey
This is fantastic news! Brick may be getting the best new breakfast spot in history! My family and I found this particular place when we lived in Florida for a few years. Now we have another one coming to Jersey and trust me, you will love it!. Eye spy an...
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
New Brunswick Organizes Fourth Annual Oktoberfest
The New Brunswick City Center is holding its fourth annual Oktoberfest in Monument Square Park on Oct. 9 from noon to 5:00 p.m. Locals are welcome to come and celebrate the German traditions. Established in Munich, Germany, Oktoberfest is a festival that goes on for two weeks, from Sept. 17...
A store with trendy, hard to find items is expanding in NJ
It's called Showcase. If you're looking for something hard to find because it's new and trendy, Showcase is your go-to store. It's hard to define other than trendy. It could be health and beauty items. Toys. Candy. Home goods. It could be anything. The common denominator is stuff that's new and trending.
OMG! The Best Roadside Sub Shop in New Jersey to Get a 3 Foot Hoagie
Whether you call it a "sub" "hoagie" "hero" or "grinder" etc, they all mean the same thing, a delicious sandwich. Let's face it we all enjoy a nice hoagie and if you are really hungry we have just the place for you!. How about a sub, a three-foot sub? According...
Good News: This Popular New Jersey Grocer Is Cutting Prices
I went to the grocery store last week with my wife, and after getting a solid shopping cart full of meat, produce snacks, and other things it came out to be about $120. Not the craziest grocery bill we've ever had, but usually, we're able to keep it under $100 dollars.
