Twice a month on Thursdays, the Liberty Science Center transforms into an adults-only hangout. Located at 222 Jersey City Boulevard in Jersey City and known as LSC After Dark, these themed parties take over the usually kid-friendly museum and guests can enjoy drinks, dancing, laser shows, and so much more. We recently checked out the Wine-O-Saurs event and let’s just say it was an experience. The next after-dark events are already scheduled for October 6th and 20th, as well as November 17th. Keep reading to learn all about the food, fun, and field-trip vibes at LSC After Dark.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO