Red Bank, NJ

tmpresale.com

Fitz and The Tantrums in New York, NY – pre-sale password

WiseGuys has the Fitz and The Tantrums presale password! This is your best chance to order Fitz and The Tantrums performance tickets before the public. You won’t want to miss Fitz and The Tantrums’s show in New York, NY do you? Tickets will probably sell out when they go on sale: during the pre-sale you can purchase your tickets before they are all gone!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tmpresale.com

Zebra at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville – presale passcode

The Zebra pre-sale code that we’ve received so many requests for is available now! Anyone with this pre-sale code will have the opportunity to buy presale tickets before anyone else. You won’t want to miss Zebra’s show in Sayreville do you? Tickets will certainly sell fast when they go...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Red Bank, NJ
Red Bank, NJ
tmpresale.com

MorMor in Brooklyn, NY – presale code

The MorMor pre-sale passcode that we’ve had so many requests for is up and ready for our members! During this limited time presale you have got an excellent opportunity to purchase show tickets before the general public. Now is the best time to purchase your tickets – before they...
BROOKLYN, NY
hobokengirl.com

Liberty Science Center After Dark: A Visit to this 21+ Party

Twice a month on Thursdays, the Liberty Science Center transforms into an adults-only hangout. Located at 222 Jersey City Boulevard in Jersey City and known as LSC After Dark, these themed parties take over the usually kid-friendly museum and guests can enjoy drinks, dancing, laser shows, and so much more. We recently checked out the Wine-O-Saurs event and let’s just say it was an experience. The next after-dark events are already scheduled for October 6th and 20th, as well as November 17th. Keep reading to learn all about the food, fun, and field-trip vibes at LSC After Dark.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Grace Little’s Big Sound Hits New Brunswick

You might say vocalist-bandleader Grace Little grew her musical career organically, the old-fashioned way. Like so many other African-American singers of note, Little got started singing in church as a young kid, not fully aware of her vocal gift. It wasn’t until she was about 11 or 12 when others urged her to take singing lessons to further polish an already promising young voice.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
quovadisnewspaper.com

New Brunswick Organizes Fourth Annual Oktoberfest

The New Brunswick City Center is holding its fourth annual Oktoberfest in Monument Square Park on Oct. 9 from noon to 5:00 p.m. Locals are welcome to come and celebrate the German traditions. Established in Munich, Germany, Oktoberfest is a festival that goes on for two weeks, from Sept. 17...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

