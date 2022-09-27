ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

southwestregionalpublishing.com

Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire

The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
wgnradio.com

Discover Elawa Farm in Lake Forest

Laura Calvert, the executive director of Elawa Farm, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the history of a Lake Forest staple that’s been around since 1917, and the many wonderful things you can do when you visit there. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
LAKE FOREST, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Waukegan, IL
wgnradio.com

Your Hometown Eats: Lake Forest

WGN Radio is showcasing the north suburban city of Lake Forest this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Lake Forest video and photo gallery but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in September.
LAKE FOREST, IL
All About Chicago

Where is the best place to get a Chicago hot dog?

Just as the title says. New here in Chicago, I know that the hot dog here is famous and must try, want to hear the local recommendations here. PepeTheMule: Jr's red hots. lkvwfurry: Clark St. Dog. The Weiner Circle. Superdawg. Byron's. Or Portillos in a pinch https://chicago.eater.com/maps/best-hot-dogs-chicago-restaurants.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

An Abandoned Theater Turned Chicago Biggest Thrift Shop Exists Right In Andersonville

Walking into the Brown Elephant in Andersonville, you know it’s something special. The massive space holds endless finds, standing tall with cavernous ceilings and spacious rooms.  The Brown Elephant, a local thrift chain in Chicago, has three locations throughout the city, but their Andersonville location draws a crowd. Located in an old theater, the space feels welcoming with people milling around– it’s not hard to picture the area, once known as the Calo Theater, as a gathering place for live theater back in the day.  Initially built in 1915, The Calo theater hosted live performances and was known around town as a movie theater. Part of larger the Ascher Brothers circuit, the theater once held seating for over 880 people and also included storefronts and over 30 offices.  Now, the thrift shop sits in the gorgeous Spanish Baroque Revival building. It’s worth a trip if you’re in another part of the city, as it’s practically impossible to leave the store empty-handed. 
CHICAGO, IL
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Schaumburg, IL (Pizza, Sausage, And Even More!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Schaumburg is touted as being one of the best places to visit in Illinois. It boasts an impressive collection of cultural activities, shops, and restaurants, as well as a rich history. For many, the town is a food lover’s paradise, and when in Illinois, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Schaumburg.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
wgnradio.com

How Captain Jim Lovell landed in Lake Forest

Captain Jim Lovell, who was the commander of Gemini and Apollo missions, joins Bob Sirott to talk about why he decided to settle in Lake Forest and what he enjoys most about the community. He also discusses who had an influence on his job field, how he became interested in astronomy, and the highlight of his career.
LAKE FOREST, IL
Q985

Take a Walk On the Darker Side of One of Wisconsin’s Most Beautiful Towns

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a tourist hotspot known for its beauty and fun things to do, but it also has a spooky history it's just dying to show you. Lake Geneva is primarily a resort town that people flock to during the summer months. Besides offering plenty of fun in the sun, Lake Geneva is also home to several historical mansions that people love to see and envision themselves living in, but any old building, no matter how beautiful it is, often has some spooky stories to tell.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
chainstoreage.com

Empty anchor at a Chicagoland mall to be turned into mixed-use entry point

The Carson’s department store that has stood vacant at Yorktown Center mall in Lombard, Ill., will be transformed into a mixed-use portal intended to redefine the Yorktown Center mall. The 12-acre property has been purchased by Pacific Retail Capital Partners, which intends to transform the space into an open-air,...
LOMBARD, IL
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Clearing Stick Egg Fries

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Captain Mikes, 5118 6th Ave., is famous for unique and creative burger creations, amazing mac and cheese,...
KENOSHA, WI
wgnradio.com

Photos: In and around Lake Forest

Your Hometown takes you to Lake Forest, located about 30 miles north of the Loop in Lake County along Lake Michigan. Originally Potawatomi land, white settlers began farming the land around 1835. Lake Forest incorporated in 1861 and by 1869, it earned the reputation as one of Chicago’s most exclusive suburbs. Lake Forest is home to Market Square, “America’s First Planned Shopping Center”, one of the oldest public libraries in Illinois, and the Deer Path Inn, a historic hotel with numerous accolades.
LAKE FOREST, IL

