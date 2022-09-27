Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Disturbing discovery in Danville Walmart restroom leaves customers concerned
DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities are investigating a hidden camera that was found inside of a family restroom at the Walmart on Mount Cross Road in Danville – an invasion of privacy that left many in the community on edge. 10 News received an anonymous tip that said the...
WSLS
Attorneys say Walmart could face lawsuits after camera found in restroom
DANVILLE, Va. – Roanoke Attorney Tommy Strelka said Walmart could potentially face charges after a hidden camera was found in a restroom and was not reported to police. Strelka said the retail giant should have taken preventable steps, and that they should notify people who could have been exposed to the camera that was found Saturday.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police seeking KWIK STOP robber
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a man after an armed robbery at the KWIK STOP store on Old Forest Road Tuesday night. Officers responded to the KWIK STOP at 11:50 p.m. They say a man entered the store, displayed a gun and took money from the store before leaving on foot.
WSLS
10 News inquiry leads authorities to discover hidden camera in restroom of Danville Walmart
DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE. The Danville Police Department says the hidden camera only had one recording. We’re told it did not capture any footage of a personal or private nature and the individual in the recording was not identifiable. ORIGINAL STORY. The Danville Police Department is investigating after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
2 injured in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot in Durham on Thursday night, police say. On Thursday shortly before 6:45 p.m., police responded to the McDougald Terrace in the 1200 block of East Lawson Street in Durham. Police said bullets came into the apartment from the outside. Police said...
cbs17
Woman charged after man found dead in trunk of car at Durham apartments
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a woman has been charged in a homicide after a man was found dead in the trunk of a car outside of an apartment complex in Durham more than two weeks ago. Officers say 23-year-old Sianne Wright has been arrested and charged...
WATCH: Drive-by shooting at Winston-Salem apartment complex caught on camera
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — You can see the flash of gunfire as a group of people shot up vehicles at a Winston-Salem apartment complex in a video obtained by FOX8. At about 12:44 a.m. Thursday, police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on the 3000 block of Gilmer Avenue in Winston-Salem. The shooting happened […]
Armed man stole 65 iPhones worth $54,000+ during North Carolina robbery, warrant says
The thief with a handgun "racked the slide and pointed it toward employees" forcing them and a customer to all lie down on the store's floor, a search warrant said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsoforange.com
Family finds earring at truck crash site; believe it was worn by missing Va. woman
In a Facebook video posted this afternoon by members of Alyssa Taylor’s family, a single earring is shown being pulled from a storm drain just feet from the site where a tractor trailer struck a bridge abutment Sept. 14 on I-85 in Hillsborough. Krista Taylor, Alyssa’s mother, and Shelly...
WDBJ7.com
Scam: Person impersonating employee of Campbell County Sheriff’s Office
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam involving someone pretending to represent the sheriff’s office. Investigators say they have received reports of people in the Campbell/Lynchburg area receiving a phone call from 434-290-0933. claiming to be command staff member Brandon Epperson, badge 3116. The person claims to be with the civil process division, and asks resident questions about missing court and other law enforcement-related topics.
WSET
Roanoke man dies at traffic stop in self-inflicted gunshot wound: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A death at a traffic stop in Roanoke on Monday evening is now being investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service. On Sept. 27, 2022, the USMS Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was conducting an ongoing criminal investigation into a fugitive suspect. A passenger in...
cbs17
Arson suspect sought for Durham ‘Wanted Wednesday’
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An arson suspect has made Durham’s Wanted Wednesday list this week. Police shared the photo of a man suspected in a business fire. Police say they believe the suspect intentionally set fire to the business on Broad Street. That fire was reported on Aug. 11 at about 9:30 p.m..
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whee.net
Two unrelated crashes claim two lives
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which. resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Tuesday, (Sept 27) at 8:30 p.m. on Kings. Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue in Henry County. A 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Kings...
cbs17
Mom in wheelchair killed after she’s hit by car driven by DWI suspect, Roxboro police say
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother in a wheelchair was hit by a car and died in a DWI crash Tuesday night in Roxboro, police said. The incident was reported at 8:10 p.m. on Hurdle Mills Road near Cleveland Lane, according to a news release from Roxboro police. Connie...
chathamstartribune.com
N.C. officials file charges against Danville store clerk
A convenience store clerk in Danville and four teens are facing criminal charges after an August car crash in North Carolina. Three Caswell county teenagers were in a car that crashed Aug. 20 near Providence. Troopers said an 18-year-old driver ran off the road and hit a tree. The North Carolina Highway Patrol contacted Alcoholic Law Enforcement after they reportedly found open containers of alcohol in the car.
Greensboro police respond to ‘possible armed subject’ at Dudley High School
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers responded to a possible armed subject at Dudley High School on Thursday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, GPD came to Dudley after getting a report of a possible armed subject. Staff at Dudley and Dudley’s Greensboro Police School Resource Officer eventually located […]
WDBJ7.com
Two killed in Henry County crashes
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been identified as the man killed in a Henry County crash Tuesday. David Nelson Henderson, 57, was killed in the crash on Kings Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue. Virginia State Police say Henderson was driving a Nissan Altima westbound...
wakg.com
59 Year-Old Woman in Wheelchair Killed in Roxboro Crash
A woman was killed Tuesday night in Roxboro when her wheelchair was hit by car. According to WRAL, the accident occurred on Hurdle Mills Road. Connie Holloway, 59, was found dead near the roadway after her wheelchair was hit by a car. Lindsay Carver, 80, was driving the vehicle that hit Holloway. She has been charged with Felony Death by Motor Vehicle and Driving While Impaired.
Man discovers graves of over 50 enslaved people on newly purchased Henderson property
"It was chilling. It was eight of my guys and myself and there wasn't a dry eye on the ground when we found that," Kenneth Spellman said.
Mom in wheelchair killed weeks after her boyfriend was beaten to death, NC cops say
She was hit by an 80-year-old impaired driver, police say.
Comments / 0