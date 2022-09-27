Read full article on original website
Russia accused of ‘kidnapping’ head of Ukraine nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s nuclear power provider said Saturday that Russian forces blindfolded and detained the head of Europe’s largest nuclear plant, hours after Moscow illegally annexed a swath of Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of the war. The alleged kidnapping comes at a pivotal...
US hits Russia with sanctions for annexing Ukrainian regions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000 people and firms connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including its Central Bank governor and families of Security Council members, after President Vladimir Putin signed treaties absorbing occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia in defiance of international law.
Kremlin: 4 regions of Ukraine to be folded in Russia Friday
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says that the four regions of Ukraine that held referendums on joining Russia will be incorporated into the country on Friday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a ceremony in the Kremlin at which they will be officially folded into Russia.
Ukrainian official: Russian strike kills 23, wounds 28
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian official says a Russian strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least 23 people and wounded 28. Zaporizhzhia Regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh made the announcement in an online statement Friday. He said Russian forces targeted a humanitarian convoy heading to Russian-occupied...
U.S. captives ‘prayed for death’ on brutal ride from Ukraine
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Even after three months of captivity that included execution threats, physical torture, solitary confinement and food deprivation, it was the ride to freedom that nearly broke Alex Drueke, a U.S. military veteran released last week with nine other prisoners who went to help Ukraine fight off Russian invaders.
NATO believes Baltic Sea gas leaks were sabotage
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The NATO military alliance warned Thursday it would retaliate for any attacks on the critical infrastructure of its 30 member countries and joined other Western officials in citing sabotage as the likely cause of damage to two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. The...
EXPLAINER: A deep dive into risks for undersea cables, pipes
PARIS (AP) — Deep under water, the pipes and cables that carry the modern world’s lifeblood — energy and information — are out of sight and largely out of mind. Until, that is, something goes catastrophically wrong. The suspected sabotage this week of gas pipelines that...
North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, South Korean and Japanese officials said, making it the North’s fourth round of weapons launches this week that are seen as a response to military drills among its rivals. South...
Family frantically searched for Iranian woman after arrest
SULIMANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — When Mahsa Amini was detained in the Iranian capital for wearing her veil too loosely, her family sprang into action, calling relatives, friends, contacts — anyone who could help. One of her cousins, Irfan Mortezai, living in neighboring Iraq, got the message from her...
Inflation hits record 10% in 19 EU countries using euro
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency has broken into double digits as prices for electricity and natural gas soar, signaling a looming winter recession for one of the globe’s major economies as higher prices undermine consumers’ spending power. Consumer prices...
Vatican sanctioned Nobel laureate after Timor accusations
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican said Thursday that it imposed disciplinary sanctions on Nobel Peace Prize-winning Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo in the past two years, following allegations that he sexually abused boys in East Timor during the 1990s. The Vatican admission came a day after a Dutch magazine,...
Cubans protest in Havana for 2nd night over lack of power
HAVANA (AP) — Groups of Cubans protested Friday night in the streets of Havana for a second night, decrying delays in fully restoring electricity three days after Hurricane Ian knocked out power across the island. A foreign monitoring group reported that Cuba’s internet service shut down for the second...
Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master
WASHINGTON (AP) — The parallel special master process spawned by the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has slowed the Justice Department’s criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. As the probe into the presence of top-secret information...
Cubans suffer as hurricane-caused power outage drags on
HAVANA (AP) — Ivette Garrido hurried last week to get the 6 kilograms (13 pounds) of subsidized chicken allotted to her family by Cuba’s government and put it in the freezer, happy to have meat to get through Hurricane Ian. Now she is considering giving the chicken to...
Report: 200 environmental activists killed globally in 2021
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Some 200 environmental and land defense activists were killed around the world in 2021, including some 54 in Mexico, which assumed the position of the deadliest country in the annual report by nongovernmental organization Global Witness. More than three-quarters of the killings took place in...
Amid rising seas, island nations push for legal protections
APIA, Samoa (AP) — When and if an island nation fully submerges due to rising seas, what happens to the nationalities of its citizens?. This and other related questions are being considered by island nations advocating for changes to international law as climate change threatens their existence. “Climate change...
Welfare group reports severe breaches on Romanian fur farms
SIGHISOARA, Romania (AP) — In a dingy basement, chinchillas bred to provide the fashion industry with their fur bite the wire of cages that are stacked floor-to-ceiling with no natural light, as their babies struggle across the wire-mesh floors. The scene captured on video is among the findings from...
S. Korea, US and Japan hold anti-N. Korean submarine drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea, U.S. and Japanese warships launched their first trilateral anti-submarine drills in five years on Friday, after North Korea renewed missile tests this week in an apparent response to bilateral training by South Korean and U.S. forces. The North’s recent five missiles launches,...
