Madison, CT

orangetownnews.com

Zoners Hesitantly Allow Dispensary in Commercial Zone, Nix Winery Plans

The Orange Plan and Zoning Commission, at its September 20 meeting, did away with a moratorium it had adopted about a year ago on allowing cannabis establishments in town, thereby allowing an applicant to submit a site plan. At the same meeting the commissioners, after lengthy discussion, denied an application by Stappa Vinyard owners to increase outdoor seating capacity.
ORANGE, CT
hk-now.com

Ready for Rental! Blueway Commons Apartments in Haddam Now Leasing

(September 29, 2022) —Elm Tree Communities has announced the commencement of residential leasing at Blueway Commons, a luxury, 56-unit, multi-family community in Haddam, consisting of three garden-style residential buildings and a state-of-the-art resident clubhouse. “We are so pleased to have Alexis Lissabet leading our leasing efforts at Blueway Commons,”...
HADDAM, CT
Bristol Press

MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...

The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
BRISTOL, CT
zip06.com

Land Trust Celebrates Summer Hill Property

All the way back in June of 2017, the Madison Land Conservation Trust (MLCT) became the proud owners of two new parcels of land in North Madison. According to the MLCT, the parcels were purchased from the South Central Connecticut Regional Water Authority and connect three of their existing properties, creating one large conservation area with over 300 contiguous acres of protected woodlands and watercourses.
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Solar Permitting Process to Get Streamlined at Town Hall

It may become a little bit easier to go solar in Guilford thanks to some new software. Starting this month, SolarAPP+, an online permitting, will allow residents to apply for and receive permits for basic solar projects and residential solar installations more quickly. “The SolarAPP+ online permitting tool can make...
GUILFORD, CT
Transportation Today News

Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Restoration Project On the Way for Sluice Creek Marsh

Calling the Sluice Creek Marsh one of the “prime targets for the eastern seaboard for restoration,” the Board of Selectmen (BOS) unanimously voted to allow the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) to move forward with the Sluice Creek Restoration Project. The vote came at the BOS’...
GUILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

‘A-quality’ office building in downtown Darien sells for $21 million

DARIEN – A downtown building, at 9 Old Kings Highway South, has been purchased by V20 Group for $21.1 million, a deal that marks the first office-complex acquisition for the Darien-based developer. The approximately 71,000-square-foot property’s central location and robust tenant roster appealed to V20, which has undertaken several...
DARIEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalkers protest outside City Hall

NORWALK, Conn. — A About 20 people, including some political candidates, gathered Tuesday outside City Hall in a dual protest against NPS’ planned switch to Middle School Choice and the Board of Education’s holding meetings on Zoom. In a Friday announcement about the latest “choice” development, Norwalk...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Cromwell fire chief resigns effective immediately

CROMWELL — Cromwell Fire Chief Jason Balletto abruptly resigned from his position Thursday night over what he says has been a pattern of blatant disrespect by the fire district's Board of Commissioners. Balletto, who had originally planned to resign next month, said in an email that he will step...
CROMWELL, CT
zip06.com

A Win-Win Situation

With great enthusiasm, I support and endorse Al Ippolito for the office of probate judge in the Branford and North Branford communities. Experienced. Rooted. Fair. These three words sum up why Al Ippolito is the right person for Probate Judge. As a seasoned attorney for 40 years, Mr. Ippolito has...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Would Faithfully Represent Branford

I have known Ray Ingraham for 10 years in his role as Representative on the Representative Town Meeting (RTM), as a neighbor, and as a friend. He is a person of compassion, character, and integrity. During his tenure on the RTM, he has worked tirelessly to represent the Town's best interest. He actively seeks out public opinion and makes sure that all reasonable voices are heard at RTM meetings. Ray's good work in the community and in RTM demonstrate that he would faithfully represent Branford's best interests in Hartford. He is not beholden to a national party platform. If you feel the same way as I do, it is important to make your voice heard in Hartford. Be sure to vote for Ray ingraham on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
HARTFORD, CT
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Connecticut

While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

LOOK: Sculptors build largest sand castle in Conn. at Candlewood Lake

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Building a sand castle is a fun, easygoing activity on the beach — for most people. But, two sculptors stepped up the game and broke records by creating the largest sand castle in Connecticut. Acclaimed sculptors Kevin Lane of New Milford and Dan Anderson of Destin, Florida built a 15-foot-tall […]
NEW MILFORD, CT
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut Yankee Brings Power to the People

For nearly 30 years the Connecticut Yankee Atomic Power Company operated a nuclear power plant in Haddam Neck, Connecticut. The first commercial nuclear power plant in the state, it provided decades of reliable service to Connecticut—pumping out over 100 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity over its lifetime—until both economic and safety concerns eventually brought about the plant’s decommissioning.
HADDAM, CT

