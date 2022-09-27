I have known Ray Ingraham for 10 years in his role as Representative on the Representative Town Meeting (RTM), as a neighbor, and as a friend. He is a person of compassion, character, and integrity. During his tenure on the RTM, he has worked tirelessly to represent the Town's best interest. He actively seeks out public opinion and makes sure that all reasonable voices are heard at RTM meetings. Ray's good work in the community and in RTM demonstrate that he would faithfully represent Branford's best interests in Hartford. He is not beholden to a national party platform. If you feel the same way as I do, it is important to make your voice heard in Hartford. Be sure to vote for Ray ingraham on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO