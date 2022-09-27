Read full article on original website
Gov. McMaster briefing in Georgetown after Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster is hosting a briefing today in Georgetown at 4 p.m. to discuss the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Governor McMaster held a briefing in Columbia at 12:30 p.m., making this his second for the day.
ABC Columbia weather updates: Hurricane Ian local impacts
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Our ABC Columbia Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan keep you updated on Ian’s local impact. Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan are tracking the storm’s progress. Join us for live updates online and on air. Plus, check out our forecasts online and on our mobile app.
Hurricane Ian leads to school closures in SC
While schools from the Midlands to the Lowcountry have cancelled operations on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian — including the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and the College of Charleston — schools in the Upstate are being affected, too. Public...
SC State Presidential inauguration postponed
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Presidential Inauguration has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian bringing severe weather to Orangeburg. President Alexander Conyers’ inauguration will take place on Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center. SC State’s...
Power outages reported in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power outages have been reported in the Midlands. Dominion Energy power outage maps show more than 200 customers in the Midlands that have lost power due to Hurricane Ian. An area in oak Grove has lost power. Dominion’s map shows 133 customers are affected. Several...
Midlands parks and businesses closures due to inclement weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. — While Midlands school districts have already announced early release times and Friday e-learning days, some businesses in the area have opted to suspend activity while Tropical Storm Ian passes over the area. City of Columbia: City of Columbia facilities will be closed to the public on...
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenman says, "We are ready," as Ian makes landfall
"Right now, we are praying for the best and prepared for the worst," said City of Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann on Friday afternoon as Hurricane Ian made landfall on the coast of South Carolina. While speaking with Tony Clyburn, midday host on 93.1 The Lake, Rickenmann said the city is...
Curbside Collection schedules in Richland County altered due to Ian
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday. According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian. County officials say trash routes scheduled...
Trees down in Columbia on businesses, homes after Hurricane Ian rolls through
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We're seeing the consequences of Hurricane Ian throughout the Midlands. One area in particular is in the Shandon neighborhood. Not exactly in the way some businesses want to be spending their two year anniversary. This business called the Workout on Devine Street woke up at midnight...
"We were very scared": Hurricane Ian damages businesses, homes in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There was damage in Columbia overnight and throughout the day from Hurricane Ian. “We were very scared. It was just a loud thump and we were just like ‘what was it’. We’re surrounded by trees and I was just hoping it didn’t hit a car,” said Mary Bradham-Minor, who had a huge limb fall in her driveway.
