Lexington, SC

abcnews4.com

Gov. McMaster briefing in Georgetown after Hurricane Ian

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster is hosting a briefing today in Georgetown at 4 p.m. to discuss the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Governor McMaster held a briefing in Columbia at 12:30 p.m., making this his second for the day.
GEORGETOWN, SC
abccolumbia.com

ABC Columbia weather updates: Hurricane Ian local impacts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Our ABC Columbia Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan keep you updated on Ian’s local impact. Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan are tracking the storm’s progress. Join us for live updates online and on air. Plus, check out our forecasts online and on our mobile app.
COLUMBIA, SC
blufftontoday.com

Hurricane Ian leads to school closures in SC

While schools from the Midlands to the Lowcountry have cancelled operations on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian — including the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and the College of Charleston — schools in the Upstate are being affected, too. Public...
CHARLESTON, SC
Lexington, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Florida State
Lexington, SC
Aiken, SC
experiencecolumbiasc.com

Top 15 Things to Do in Columbia SC

Around the city there is a plethora of things to see and do. We’ve rounded up the top 15 things that you definitely can’t miss on your next visit. Get ready to cross things off your bucket list. 1. Go to Soda City Market. The hot ticket around...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

SC State Presidential inauguration postponed

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Presidential Inauguration has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian bringing severe weather to Orangeburg. President Alexander Conyers’ inauguration will take place on Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center. SC State’s...
ORANGEBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

SC native's four-day 'Jeopardy!' win streak comes to an end

When David Sibley was growing up in Camden, a small town outside of Columbia, his home cable system carried two stations that showed long-running trivia show "Jeopardy!" “I could watch one episode at 7, and then watch the same episode again at 7:30,” Sibley said. “So I would yell all the answers that I knew at the 7 o’clock episode, and then I could watch it again at 7:30 and cheat because I had all the answers from watching it once before.”
CAMDEN, SC
247Sports

Everything Lamont Paris said on 'Carolina Calls'

South Carolina men's basketball coach Lamont Paris will soon tip off his first season as the head man in Columbia as basketball season is right around the corner. On Wednesday night, Paris joined athletic director Ray Tanner and Todd Ellis on 'Carolina Calls' to talk about his team and what his time in Columbia has been like so far.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Thursday Night High School Football

COLUMBIA, S.C. — PREP FOOTBALL. King's Academy vs. Patrick Henry Academy, ccd. Orangeburg Prep vs. Bethesda Academy, Ga., ppd. to Oct 3rd. Robert E. Lee Academy vs. Williamsburg Academy, ccd.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

High school football weekly roundup

River Bluff opened the Region 4-5A slate in impressive fashion, rallying from a first half deficit to defeat No. 4 ranked White Knoll 25-14 in a game move up to Thursday night due to the impact of Hurricane Ian expected in the Midlands on Friday. Cooper Johns ran for 227...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Power outages reported in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power outages have been reported in the Midlands. Dominion Energy power outage maps show more than 200 customers in the Midlands that have lost power due to Hurricane Ian. An area in oak Grove has lost power. Dominion’s map shows 133 customers are affected. Several...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Curbside Collection schedules in Richland County altered due to Ian

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday. According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian. County officials say trash routes scheduled...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

"We were very scared": Hurricane Ian damages businesses, homes in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There was damage in Columbia overnight and throughout the day from Hurricane Ian. “We were very scared. It was just a loud thump and we were just like ‘what was it’. We’re surrounded by trees and I was just hoping it didn’t hit a car,” said Mary Bradham-Minor, who had a huge limb fall in her driveway.
COLUMBIA, SC

