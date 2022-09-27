Two homes uninhabitable following Desert Hot Springs fire

Desert Hot Springs firefighters were mopping up early Tuesday morning following a fire that left two homes uninhabitable.

Firefighters said a carport fire spread to the two buildings on the 66700 block of Granada Avenue between Desert View Avenue and Hacienda Avenue at 3:20 a.m.

A carport and trash fire quickly spread to two houses.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained by 3:47 a.m., according to CalFire Riverside.

The fire's cause was under investigation.

